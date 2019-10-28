Tocvan Announces Grant of Stock Options





Calgary, Alberta - TheNewswire - October 28, 2019. Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CNSX:TOC.CN) ("Tocvan" or the "Corporation") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 550,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation, exercisable on or before October 24, 2024, at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share.

ABOUT TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.:

Tocvan is a natural resource company primarily focused on the exploration and development of its Rogers Creek property (the "Property"). The Property is located in the Lower Lillooet River valley, approximately 90 km northeast of Vancouver, and 28 km south of Pemberton. It consists of 47 contiguous claims totalling 212 square kilometres.

