Yamana Announces Filing of Technical Report for Jacobina

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 - Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) today provided notice that a National Instrument 43-101 technical report has been filed with Canadian securities regulators for the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The new technical report, called “Technical Report on the Jacobina Mine Complex, Bahia State, Brazil,” has an effective date of June 30, 2019, and is available under Yamana’s profile on www.sedar.com.
About Yamana
Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications 416-815-0220 1-888-809-0925 Email: investor@yamana.com
