Goldplay Files Amended and Restated Q2-2019 Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, Oct. 28, 2019 - Goldplay Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: GPLY, FRANKFURT: GPE, OTCQB: GLYXF) ("Goldplay" or the "Company") announces the filing of an amended and restated condensed interim consolidated financial statement and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") as at and for the six-months ended June 30, 2019.

The Company determined that it did not properly disclose, under International Financial Reporting Standards, the required note disclosure for related party transactions and share capital. As a result, the Company amended and restated the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A for Q2 2019 by adding the following disclosure in Note 11 – Related Party Transactions; The Company issued 480,000 common shares valued at $60,000 as debt settlement with officers and a director of the Company and in Note 12 – Share Capital and Reserves; the Company issued 600,000 common shares valued at $75,000 as debt settlement including $60,000 to related parties.

About Goldplay Exploration Ltd.

Goldplay has successfully consolidated a district-sized portfolio, owning >250 sq. km of mineral concessions in the historic Rosario gold-silver Mining District in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. Its flagship project, San Marcial, consists of a 1,250 ha land package located south of the La Rastra and Plomosas historic mines. San Marcial is a near-surface, high-grade silver, lead, and zinc open pit amenable project for which a NI 43-101 resource estimate was completed by Goldplay in early 2019. Additionally, high-grade gold was drilled in July 2019 at San Marcial, opening up the potential for further gold success. Goldplay's 100% owned El Habal precious metals project is located 20 km west of the San Marcial Project. It comprises 3,700 hectares and is located 75 km southeast of the modern coastal port of Mazatlán, and 10 km on a paved road from the historic mining town of Rosario, Sinaloa, Mexico.

Goldplay's current focus includes expanding its NI 43-101 resource estimate at the San Marcial project, which contains 36Moz Ag Eq (indicated) + 11Moz Ag Eq (Inferred), by defining new high-grade gold and silver targets along the project's 6 km mineralized trend. Goldplay is the first company to perform exploration work at San Marcial in over 10 years. It is a low-risk development stage project, fully exploration permitted and supported by the local communities to carry out all proposed exploration activities. Only 500 m of the 6 km trend has been drilled to date, highlighting the significant potential for further discoveries. The Company has identified 8 high-priority targets along the 6 km trend and is currently drilling two high-priority targets at Faisanes and Nava. Some of these exploration targets consist of old shallow pits, caved shafts and historic shallow underground workings in areas with extensive hydrothermal alteration, hosted by major regional structures in a felsic volcanic environment. Mapping and sampling by Goldplay have revealed evidence of dacite-rhyolite dome structures in a highly prospective geological environment for additional high-grade gold and silver discoveries.

The El Habal Project is a drill-stage project. Its oxidized gold mineralized zone outcrops along a series of rolling hills with evidence of historic shallow underground mining along a 6 km-long prospective corridor. The El Habal Project is located near the historic gold-silver Rosario Mine which operated for over 250 years.

Goldplay's team has over 30 years of experience with senior roles in exploration, financing, and development in the mining industry, including over ten years of extensive exploration experience in the Rosario Mining District, leading to previous successful discoveries.

The NI 43-101 reports for each of the San Marcial and El Habal Projects are available on SEDAR.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Mr. Marcio Fonseca

P. Geo, President & CEO

Goldplay Exploration Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Goldplay Exploration Ltd.