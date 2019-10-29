Gratomic surface modified graphenes tires outperform globally recognised premium tire brands

Outperformance categories:

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic" or the "Company") (GRAT:TSXV) (CB81:FRA; WKN:A143MR) a vertically integrated graphite to graphenes, advanced materials development company announces the receipt of positive results from extensive testing of its graphene enhanced tires, versus globally recognized, premium brand tires. The Company believes these results represent a breakthrough in tire technology that warrants deployment into the global tire market.

THE TESTING PROGRAM

The 18 month development program included a 6-month terrain test in which graphenes enhanced tires ("Gratomic Tires") and premium tires from a globally recognized 'household name' brand ("Brand Tires") were fitted to high mileage, commercial light vehicles, which primarily travelled on A and B roads within the UK. Performance of the tires was data logged throughout the entire test period.

THE RESULTS

The results of the road test concluded the Gratomic Tires, enhanced with surface engineered graphenes, produced a greater than 30% increase in wear resistance over the competing Brand Tires, equating to an additional +30% mileage before the tire was needed to be replaced.

Furthermore, the results of testing carried out by industry experts employing industry standard dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA) showed a significant improvement in rolling resistance, which indicated a greater than 30% improvement in fuel economy (increased MPG).

Finally, the results showed a greater than a 40% improvement in both wet and ice braking.

"The initial 6-month competitive terrain testing program has demonstrated the economic benefits and advantages of including Gratomic's graphite surface modified graphene fillers within tire elastomers," said Ian Walters, COO Director of Perpetuus Carbon Technology ("Perpetuus"). Mr. Walters went on to say, "The Gratomic tires provided significantly improved performance when compared not only to mass market tires but also premium brand tires. I can confirm that Perpetuus scientists supervised all independent third-party industry expert performance analysis and also the data logged road testing exercise."

MARKET IMPLICATIONS

"We see these results as a breakthrough in tire technology and safety. We look forward to deploying nano-engineered graphenes enhanced passenger and light commercial tires into the global tire market," said Gratomic Chairman and Co-CEO, Sheldon Inwentash.

Mr. Ricketts, proprietor of the test vehicles stated, "We have a fleet of vans delivering parts, 6 days a week, in all weathers and on all types of roads. The data collected during the exercise surpassed our expectations and has shown that Gratomic tires outlasted the premier brand tires. Potentially, we could make a 40% saving on our annual tire budget, and that's a lot of money." Mr. Rickard is the proprietor of a fleet of light commercial vehicles who collaborated in the vehicle performance testing.

Further to the Company's press release of January 16, 2019, Perpetuus and Gratomic have a collaboration agreement pursuant to which Gratomic provides graphite from its Aukam project for processing by Perpetuus at its dedicated facility, using its patented plasma process, to produce Hybrid Graphenes (less than 10 layers) to be included in elastomers for tire construction for the development of Graphene Ultra Fuel Efficient Tires (GUET).

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene based components for a range of mass market products. We have a JV collaborating with Perpetuus Carbon Technology, a leading European manufacturer of graphenes, to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

