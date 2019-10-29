Maxtech Completes Prospecting Program at Panama Project

VANCOUVER, Oct. 29, 2019 - A brief, late-season exploration program on the Panama Lake gold project, a 74-square kilometer property in Ontario’s Red Lake region, has just been completed.



Maxtech Ventures Inc. (“Maxtech” or the “Company”) (CSE: MVT) (Frankfurt: M1N) (OTC: MTEHF)”), dispatched a prospecting crew to its Panama project on October 17, in order to carry out field follow-up on a number of gold targets identified by Benton Resources, the company from which Maxtech acquired the property (please see the Company’s news release dated September 10, 2019).

“We are already in possession of a substantial and encouraging data base, the reason for us acquiring the project to begin with”, said Maxtech’s CEO, Peter Wilson. “The recently completed field program will provide us with more up-to-date information regarding additional targets identified by our predecessor that had yet to be examined in the field. We wanted to get this done before the snow flies, so we are better positioned to plan our next steps on this exciting property”.

Information obtained in this initial field effort will be integrated into the company’s overall data base, enabling Maxtech’s exploration team to formulate its plans for the months ahead and the 2020 field season to follow. The Company will continue to update information on and results from this project on an ongoing basis.

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc., a Canadian-based diversified industries corporation, is focused on identifying and advancing high-value mineral properties.

