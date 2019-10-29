KORE Mining Appoints Marc Leduc to Lead Imperial Project as Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, Oct. 29, 2019 - Kore Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: KORE) ("KORE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Marc Leduc is joining KORE to lead development of the Company's Imperial heap leach gold project as Chief Operating Officer ("COO").

KORE CEO Scott Trebilcock commented, "KORE is excited to welcome Marc to our team. Marc brings a rare combination of technical and jurisdictional experience that will be a great asset to the Imperial gold project and the Company. I am further encouraged by Marc's rich leadership experience in smaller developing companies with an eye for cost management and project development."

Mr. Leduc is a mining engineer and geologist with over 30 years designing, constructing and operating large heap leach gold mines, including Barrick's Pierina and New Gold's Cerro Pedro. Mr. Leduc also has unique and recent California mining experience having led the team in the restart engineering and permitting of the Castle Mountain gold project.

Previously, Mr. Leduc was COO and then CEO of NewCastle Gold Ltd. (gold heap leach project in California), CEO of Luna Gold Corp. (gold milling project in Brazil), COO at Lydian International Ltd. (gold heap leach project in Armenia) and President and COO of Bear Creek Mining Corp. (both silver/gold heap leach project and a polymetallic project in Peru). He holds a B.Sc. (Honors) in Mining Engineering from Queen's University and a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Ottawa. Mr. Leduc resides in Denver, Colorado with ready access to the Imperial project and an array of engineers and contractors supporting the western US gold sector.

Mr. Leduc has received an initial grant of incentive stock options to purchase 500,000 common shares of KORE exercisable at a price of $0.29 expiring five years from the date of grant, subject to regulatory approval.

About KORE

KORE is 100% owner of a portfolio of advanced gold exploration and development assets in California and British Columbia. KORE is supported by strategic investors Eric Sprott and Macquarie Bank who, together with the management and Board own 66% of KORE. The Company is well positioned to advance and unlock the value of its multi-million ounces of gold resources.

