First Quantum Minerals Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX:FM) today reported comparative earnings1 of $32 million or $0.05 per share1, net loss1 attributable to shareholders of the Company of $73 million or $0.11 per share after now deducting depreciation and interest charges for Cobre Panama since commercial production and cash flows from operating activities of $151 million or $0.22 per share1, for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Commercial production declared at Cobre Panama as of September 1, 2019.

“Achieving this important milestone within a mere seven months of first ore through the mills is truly gratifying,” noted Tristan Pascall, General Manager, Cobre Panama.

“From the very beginning in 2013, we sought to build a world-class, state-of-the-art operation that all our stakeholders would be proud of. Through the dedication, focus and hard work of our multi-disciplinary teams, amid at times tough circumstances for our industry, I believe we have delivered an operation that exceeds our initial vision.”

“Cobre Panama is a long-life, high-quality operation that is very quickly becoming a cornerstone asset of First Quantum with the added benefit of further geographic diversity.”

Operational Highlights:

-- Total copper production 2 of 192,510 tonnes, a 27% increase from the third quarter of 2018, including 56,221 tonnes of copper production from Cobre Panama of which 19,438 tonnes were deemed commercial.

-- Total gold production of 70,120 ounces, an increase of 56% from the third quarter of 2018, including 21,484 ounces of gold production from Cobre Panama of which 7,914 ounces were deemed commercial.

-- Third quarter unit cost of copper production 3 : All-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) = $1.86 per pound; Cash cost (“C1”) = $1.36 per pound; Total cost (“C3”) = $2.20 per pound including Cobre Panama C1 costs of $1.34 per pound and AISC of $1.56 since commercial production was declared on September 1, 2019.

-- Safety performance improved in the quarter with the 12-month rolling Lost Time Injury Frequency rate declining to 0.04 per 200,000 hours worked, down from 0.05 in the second quarter of 2019 and 0.06 in the first quarter of 2019.



-- Sales revenues rose $9 million to $987 million compared to the third quarter of 2018. The increase was driven by an 8% increase in commercial copper sales volumes offset by a lower realized copper price.

-- Sales revenues resulted from 161,402 tonnes of copper and 55,632 ounces of gold sold 4 in the period.

-- Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company 1 of $73 million or $0.11 per share and comparative earnings 1 of $32 million or $0.05 per share.

-- Generated $151 million of cash flows from operating activities or $0.22 per share 3 during the quarter.

-- Ended the quarter with $406 million of net unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, $470 million of committed undrawn facilities and was in full compliance with all financial covenants. The Company expects to remain in full compliance throughout the next 12 months.



-- Production ramp-up continued ahead of expectation allowing for commercial production to be declared one month ahead of expectation.

-- The fourth and final in-pit primary crusher and three mill trains comprising seven operating mills, including the third and final SAG mill, are all now operational.

-- Daily process plant throughput during the ramp-up has regularly averaged or exceeded 200,000 tonnes per day, with a peak of 220,000 tonnes per day achieved.

-- First gold pour occurred in the gold plant.

-- Tailings management facility cyclone sand plant is operational and placement of first trial sand pads has commenced. Tailings are now being deposited in all areas of the facility.

-- Commissioning of the emulsion facility commenced and is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter which should have a positive impact on the drill and blast costs in the mine.

-- Approximately 83% of the operational workforce is now in place, of which more than 85% are Panamanian.



-- On September 27, 2019, the Government of the Republic of Zambia announced, as part of the 2020 National Budget, that the previously announced sales tax will no longer be implemented. Instead, the current value-added tax regime will be adjusted.





OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (U.S. dollars where applicable) 2019 2018 2019 2018 COPPER



- Total production2 (tonnes)

192,510



151,241 497,878 447,549 Commercial production (tonnes) 155,727 151,241 430,174 447,549 Pre-commercial production (tonnes) 36,783 - 67,704 - - Total sales4 volume (tonnes) 203,827 149,877 483,422 440,301 Commercial sales (tonnes) 161,402 149,877 434,455 440,301 Pre-commercial sales (tonnes) 42,425 - 48,967 - - Cost of production3: o AISC (per lb) $1.86 $1.80 $1.80 $1.76 o C1 (per lb) $1.36 $1.31 $1.34 $1.29 o C3 (per lb) $2.20 $2.11 $2.19 $2.13 - Realized price (per lb) $2.62 $2.84 $2.73 $2.85

GOLD - Total production (ounces) 70,120 44,979 179,124 137,375 Commercial production (ounces) 56,550 44,979 155,004 137,375 Pre-commercial production (ounces) 13,570 - 24,120 - - Total sales volume (ounces) 71,664 42,864 175,376 139,851 Commercial sales (ounces) 55,632 42,864 156,717 139,851 Pre-commercial sales (ounces) 16,032 - 18,659 -

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS5

Three months ended

September 30

Nine months ended

September 30 (U.S. dollars millions, except where noted otherwise) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales revenues 987 978 2,783 2,912 Gross profit 150 246 531 698 Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company1 (73) 61 58 243 Basic and diluted earnings per share ($0.11) $0.09 $0.08 $0.35 Comparative EBITDA1 354 427 1,098 1,256 Comparative earnings1 32 128 214 305 Comparative earnings per share1 $0.05 $0.19 $0.31 $0.44 Cash flow from operating activities 151 439 489 1,642 Cash flow from operating activities per share1 $0.22 $0.64 $0.71 $2.39

1 Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company has been adjusted to exclude items which are not reflective of underlying performance to arrive at comparative earnings. Comparative earnings, comparative earnings per share, comparative EBITDA and cash flows per share are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. The Company has disclosed these measures to assist with the understanding of results and to provide further financial information about the results to investors. Refer to the “Regulatory Disclosures” section in the MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 for further information.

2 Production is presented on a copper contained basis and is presented prior to processing through the Kansanshi smelter. Production includes 56,221 tonnes and 87,142 tonnes of production from Cobre Panama for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

3 AISC, C1 and C3 costs per pound are not recognized under IFRS. Refer to the “Regulatory Disclosures” section in the MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 for further information. C1, C3 and AISC costs exclude third-party concentrate purchased at Kansanshi.

4 Copper sales exclude the sale of copper anode produced from third-party concentrate purchased at Kansanshi. Sales of copper anode attributable to third-party concentrate purchases were 1,182 tonnes for the nine months ended September 30, 2019(1,465 tonnes for the nine months ended September 30, 2018) There were no sales of copper anode attributable to third-party concentrate purchases for the three months to September 30, 2019(1,465 tonnes for the three months ended September 30, 2018)

5 Pre-commercial production operating results attributable to Cobre Panama are capitalized and excluded from earnings.

COMPLETE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The complete consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine ended September 30, 2019 are available at www.first-quantum.com and should be read in conjunction with this news release.

