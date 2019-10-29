Drilling Commenced at Tri Origin's Cobalt Area Properties in the Search for Diamonds

October 29, 2019 - TheNewswire - Aurora, Ontario - Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:TOE) ("Tri Origin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that De Beers Canada Inc. ("De Beers Canada") has informed the Company that core drilling has commenced at the Company's Nipissing Cobalt and South Abitibi projects located 6 kilometres west and 10 kilometres southwest of the town of Cobalt, Ontario, respectively. An initial target will be evaluated at the Nipissing Cobalt property and the drill will then be moved to the South Abitibi property for a second drilling program. These drilling programs are in regard to separate agreements reached with Tri Origin (Tri Origin news releases dated October 10 and September 26, 2019) whereby De Beers Canada has identified targets of interest and has been granted access to conduct preliminary drilling and to evaluate for diamond content if these targets are proven to be kimberlitic rocks.

The programs are fully-funded by De Beers Canada with no obligation to Tri Origin. The diamond exploration programs proposed by De Beers Canada will be the first time these targets will be tested. Management is pleased and excited to have De Beers Canada participate in its mineral exploration efforts at both the Nipissing Cobalt and South Abitibi properties.

Drilling at the initial targets is expected to be completed during November and will be followed by laboratory evaluation of targeted rocks if warranted. Shareholders will be updated on results of the programs as they become available.

The Nipissing Cobalt property at 125 square kilometres and the South Abitibi property at 210 square kilometres cover a large and complex geological environment in the Cobalt-Temagami region of Ontario. This geological environment is prospective for Abitibi-type gold and base metal deposits and hosts the nearby, world-class Kirkland Lake and Noranda Mining Districts (gold and copper/zinc) to the north, Cobalt Mining District (silver-cobalt) to the east and the Sudbury Mining District (nickel-copper) to the south. The property is within a large-scale crustal corridor and historically, diamondiferous kimberlite has been identified throughout the region.

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol TOE. Tri Origin is a leading Canadian exploration company with gold and base metal projects in Canada.

