Carlin Gold Director Resignation Announced

Vancouver, October 29, 2019 - Carlin Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGD) (the "Company" or "Carlin") announces the resignation of Mr. Brian Irwin from the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Irwin has been associated with Carlin as counsel and director for many years and during which he provided beneficial guidance for the Company's exploration activities in the many jurisdictions where Carlin has operated.
Carlin president, Mr. Wayne Livingstone commented, "Many thanks, Brian. Carlin appreciates your professionally critical reviews and personal guidance over all these years,. All the best to you in the future".
About Carlin
Carlin owns 100% of three properties in northern Nevada, the Cortez Summit property, the JDS property and the Willow property, all of which represent Carlin-type gold targets.
The Company also controls, in a 50-50 joint venture with HighGold Mining Inc., over six hundred square kilometers of claims covering precious metal and base metal targets in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon.
"K. Wayne Livingstone"
K. Wayne Livingstone, President and Chief Executive Officer
