Classic Minerals Ltd: Quarterly Activities and Cash-flow Report

Perth, Australia - During the quarter, Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) successfully completed the latest drilling campaign at the Forrestania Gold project ("FGP") in Western Australia.Percussion drilling conducted along the granite-greenstone contact has now extended the down-dip projection adjacent to the Proterozoic dyke, to over 100m vertically below surface, with mineralisation open in all directions.The Company is looking forward to continuing development at the Forrestania Gold Projects during the 2nd Quarter (October - December 2019) aiming to:- Continue focussed and targeted RC drilling at Kat Gap;- Embark on a maiden program of diamond drilling to test the mineralised system at depth;- Advance interpretation, extend mineralised zones and discover new zones of gold mineralisation within the granite at Kat Gap;- Target cross-cutting high-grade quartz reefs at right angles to existing NW - SE orientated gold lodes at Kat Gap;- Recommence drilling at Lady Magdalene seeking to locate overprinting Lady Ada-style mineralisation.- Continue to raise capital & pay down debt & liabilities to improve the financial position of the Company.To view the quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/OCH9OUGR





About Classic Minerals Ltd:



Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





