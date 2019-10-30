Gold Resource Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter Gold Production With Net Income of $3 Million, or $0.05 Per Share
COLORADO SPRINGS, Oct. 29, 2019 - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company” or “GRC”) reported record gold production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 of 11,165 ounces of gold. In addition, the Company produced 477,297 ounces of silver, which along with base metal revenue generated $40.1 million in net revenue and $3.0 million, or $0.05 per share, in net income for the quarter. The Company recently increased its 2019 global gold production outlook 42% to 38,400 ounces, as the Isabella Pearl mine in Mineral County, Nevada continues its production ramp up†. The Company also maintains its 2019 Oaxaca Mining Unit (“OMU”) silver production outlook of 1.7 million ounces†. Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company has returned $112 million to its shareholders in consecutive monthly dividends since July 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.
Q3 2019 HIGHLIGHTS
- $3.0 million net income, or $0.05 per share
- $8.8 million cash and cash equivalents
- $40.1 million net sales
- $9.3 million mine gross profit
- Record gold production of 11,165 ounces
- 477,297 silver ounces produced
- $197 total cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold, after by-product credits (OMU)
- $520 total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (OMU)
- $4.2 million gold and silver bullion
- $20.6 million base metal by-product credits, or $1,888 per precious metal gold ounce sold (OMU)
- $0.3 million dividend distributions, or $0.005 per share for quarter
- Nevada Mining Unit’s Isabella Pearl mine reached commercial production levels in September
- No ATM share sales since July 30, 2019
Overview of Q3 2019 Results
Third quarter OMU production totaled 7,462 ounces of gold, 473,810 ounces of silver, 492 tonnes of copper, 2,459 tonnes of lead and 6,057 tonnes of zinc. Through the first three quarters of 2019, OMU production numbers total 21,881 ounces of gold, 1,304,975 ounces of silver, 1,407 tonnes of copper, 6,916 tonnes of lead and 17,949 tonnes of zinc. Third quarter production from the Company’s Nevada Mining Unit (NMU) totaled 3,703 ounces of gold. Since producing first gold in April 2019, the NMU has produced 5,381 ounces of gold through September 30, 2019.
The Company maintains its 2019 OMU annual outlook, targeting 27,000 gold ounces and 1,700,000 silver ounces†. In addition, the Company’s NMU targets 6,000 ounces of gold production for the fourth quarter of 2019†. This fourth quarter production target paired with 5,381 gold ounces produced year-to-date, increases the Company’s global 2019 annual gold production outlook to 38,400 ounces†.
The Company sold 10,887 precious metal gold equivalent ounces at a total cash cost of $197 per ounce (after by-product credits) at its OMU, benefiting from strong base metal production and sales. OMU average realized metal prices during the quarter included $1,490 per ounce gold and $17.08 per ounce silver*. The Company sold 4,044 gold ounces from its Isabella Pearl mine at an average realized price of $1,481 per gold ounce*. The Company recorded net income of $3.0 million, or $0.05 per share, and paid $0.3 million to its shareholders in dividends, or $0.005 per share during the quarter. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end totaled $8.8 million.
“Our Oaxaca Mining Unit’s strong operational results, coupled with our continued ramp up of our Isabella Pearl mine, which recently declared commercial production, resulted in record gold production for the third quarter,” stated Mr. Jason Reid, President and CEO of Gold Resource Corp.. “The Company is on a trajectory to increase its future global annual gold production by more than 100 percent. We are also on a trajectory of shifting the Company’s primary revenue distribution to gold with continued excellent exposure to silver and base metals. In addition, we have become a multi-jurisdictional mining company with two producing mining units and a vast property portfolio. These and other positive results enabled the Company’s Board of Directors to increase the monthly instituted dividend 100 percent with last week’s October dividend declaration.”
†All production outlook targets include a plus or minus 10 percent range.
*Average realized metal prices include final settlement adjustments for previously unsettled provisional sales. Provisional sales may remain unsettled from one quarter into the next. Realized prices will therefore vary from average spot metal market prices upon final settlement.
The following Production Statistics tables summarize certain information about our Oaxaca and Nevada Mining Units for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:
Oaxaca Mining Unit
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Arista Mine
|Milled
|Tonnes Milled
|163,259
|143,110
|469,167
|410,697
|Grade
|Average Gold Grade (g/t)
|1.76
|1.51
|1.72
|1.64
|Average Silver Grade (g/t)
|85
|72
|84
|106
|Average Copper Grade (%)
|0.39
|0.37
|0.38
|0.37
|Average Lead Grade (%)
|1.92
|1.82
|1.91
|1.64
|Average Zinc Grade (%)
|4.70
|4.21
|4.71
|4.23
|Aguila Open Pit Mine
|Milled
|Tonnes Milled
|3,640
|11,404
|23,976
|25,730
|Grade
|Average Gold Grade (g/t)
|1.49
|2.30
|1.76
|2.11
|Average Silver Grade (g/t)
|58
|39
|45
|41
|Mirador Mine
|Milled
|Tonnes Milled
|11,690
|3,561
|22,540
|11,244
|Grade
|Average Gold Grade (g/t)
|0.76
|1.41
|0.95
|1.40
|Average Silver Grade (g/t)
|197
|105
|203
|158
|Combined
|Tonnes milled
|178,589
|158,075
|515,683
|447,671
|Tonnes Milled per Day (1)
|2,007
|1,796
|1,967
|1,724
|Metal production (before payable metal deductions) (2)
|Gold (ozs.)
|7,462
|6,411
|21,881
|18,864
|Silver (ozs.)
|473,810
|321,590
|1,304,975
|1,341,429
|Copper (tonnes)
|492
|434
|1,407
|1,206
|Lead (tonnes)
|2,459
|2,119
|6,916
|5,274
|Zinc (tonnes)
|6,057
|4,970
|17,949
|14,236
- Based on actual days the mill operated during the period.
- The difference between what we report as "ounces/tonnes produced" and "payable ounces/tonnes sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the concentrates we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes incidental to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in concentrates produced and sold.
Nevada Mining Unit
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Ore mined
|Ore (tonnes)
|82,169
|-
|770,446
|-
|Gold grade (g/t)
|0.75
|-
|0.70
|-
|Low-grade stockpile (tonnes)
|Ore (tonnes)
|83,394
|-
|472,120
|-
|Gold grade (g/t)
|0.47
|-
|0.52
|-
|Waste (tonnes)
|1,248,891
|-
|2,947,339
|-
|Metal production (before payable metal deductions) (1)
|Gold (ozs.)
|3,703
|-
|5,381
|-
|Silver (ozs.)
|3,487
|-
|4,459
|-
- The difference between what we report as "ounces/tonnes produced" and "payable ounces/tonnes sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the concentrates we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes incidental to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in concentrates produced and sold.
The following Sales Statistics tables summarize certain information about our Oaxaca and Nevada Mining Units operations for three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:
Oaxaca Mining Unit
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Metal sold
|Gold (ozs.)
|6,175
|5,721
|17,201
|16,744
|Silver (ozs.)
|411,088
|301,717
|1,096,131
|1,244,092
|Copper (tonnes)
|451
|378
|1,220
|1,101
|Lead (tonnes)
|2,188
|1,905
|5,961
|4,862
|Zinc (tonnes)
|6,016
|3,942
|14,389
|11,527
|Average metal prices realized (1)
|Gold ($ per oz.)
|1,490
|1,183
|1,391
|1,275
|Silver ($ per oz.)
|17.08
|14.69
|15.94
|16.10
|Copper ($ per tonne)
|5,659
|5,593
|6,027
|6,526
|Lead ($ per tonne)
|2,012
|1,931
|1,976
|2,266
|Zinc ($ per tonne)
|2,261
|1,825
|2,642
|2,899
|Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold
|Gold Ounces
|6,175
|5,721
|17,201
|16,744
|Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver
|4,712
|3,745
|12,561
|15,710
|Total Precious Metal Gold Equivalent Ounces
|10,887
|9,466
|29,762
|32,454
|Total cash cost before by-product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold
|$
|2,085
|$
|1,954
|$
|2,201
|$
|1,687
|Total cash cost after by-product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold (2)
|$
|197
|$
|582
|$
|281
|$
|97
|Total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold
|$
|520
|$
|1,338
|$
|677
|$
|724
- Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices when they are settled. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the market average metal prices in most cases.
- Total cash cost after by-product credits are significantly affected by base metals sales during the periods presented.
Nevada Mining Unit
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Metal sold
|Gold (ozs.)
|4,044
|-
|5,175
|-
|Silver (ozs.)
|3,534
|-
|4,146
|-
|Average metal prices realized (1)
|Gold ($ per oz.)
|1,481
|-
|1,455
|-
|Silver ($ per oz.)
|17.56
|-
|17.19
|-
|Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold
|Gold Ounces
|4,044
|-
|5,175
|-
|Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver
|42
|-
|49
|-
|Total Precious Metal Gold Equivalent Ounces
|4,086
|-
|5,224
|-
|Total cash cost before by-product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold
|$
|1,119
|$
|-
|$
|989
|$
|-
|Total cash cost after by-product credits per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold
|$
|1,103
|$
|-
|$
|975
|$
|-
|Total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold
|$
|1,125
|$
|-
|$
|992
|$
|-
- Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices when they are settled. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the market average metal prices in most cases.
See Accompanying Tables
The following information summarizes Gold Resource Corp.’s financial condition at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, its results of operations including the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, and its cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. The summary data as of September 30, 2019 and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 is unaudited; the summary data for the year ended December 31, 2018 is derived from our audited financial statements contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, but do not include the footnotes and other information that is included in the complete financial statements. Readers are urged to review the Company’s Form 10-K in its entirety, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
The calculation of our cash cost per precious metal gold equivalent per ounce and total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent per ounce contained in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations" contained in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K for a complete discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.
Gold Resource Corp.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|8,757
|$
|7,762
|Gold and silver rounds/bullion
|4,169
|3,637
|Accounts receivable, net
|7,800
|1,744
|Inventories, net
|24,065
|14,342
|Prepaid taxes
|1,921
|1,126
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,101
|2,745
|Total current assets
|48,813
|31,356
|Property, plant and mine development, net
|122,986
|111,242
|Operating lease assets, net
|9,484
|-
|Deferred tax assets, net
|6,357
|7,372
|Other non-current assets
|4,195
|361
|Total assets
|$
|191,835
|$
|150,331
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|13,253
|$
|12,429
|Loans payable, current
|870
|765
|Finance lease liabilities, current
|440
|412
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|8,630
|-
|Mining royalty taxes payable, net
|846
|1,926
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|2,280
|2,030
|Total current liabilities
|26,319
|17,562
|Reclamation and remediation liabilities
|4,907
|3,298
|Loans payable, long-term
|1,005
|1,378
|Finance lease liabilities, long-term
|549
|831
|Operating lease liabilities, long-term
|864
|-
|Total liabilities
|33,644
|23,069
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock - $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized:
|65,691,527 and 58,850,431 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|136
|69
|Additional paid-in capital
|147,751
|121,592
|Retained earnings
|17,359
|12,656
|Treasury stock at cost, 336,398 shares
|(5,884)
|(5,884)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,171)
|(1,171)
|Total shareholders' equity
|158,191
|127,262
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|191,835
|$
|150,331
Gold Resource Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Sales, net
|$
|40,066
|$
|24,258
|$
|96,018
|$
|87,177
|Mine cost of sales:
|Production costs
|23,499
|17,363
|59,777
|50,477
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,229
|3,515
|14,916
|10,587
|Reclamation and remediation
|20
|87
|77
|379
|Total mine cost of sales
|30,748
|20,965
|74,770
|61,443
|Mine gross profit
|9,318
|3,293
|21,248
|25,734
|Costs and expenses:
|General and administrative expenses
|2,194
|2,140
|6,913
|6,719
|Exploration expenses
|1,129
|1,304
|3,210
|3,740
|Other expense, net
|600
|568
|518
|1,356
|Total costs and expenses
|3,923
|4,012
|10,641
|11,815
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|5,395
|(719)
|10,607
|13,919
|Provision for income taxes
|2,417
|62
|4,949
|5,489
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,978
|$
|(781)
|$
|5,658
|$
|8,430
|Net income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.01)
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.15
|Diluted
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.01)
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.14
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|65,495,958
|57,642,966
|63,001,178
|57,361,809
|Diluted
|65,796,899
|57,642,966
|63,336,131
|58,252,652
Gold Resource Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2019
|2018
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|5,658
|$
|8,430
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
|Deferred income taxes
|1,091
|(467)
|Depreciation and amortization
|15,273
|11,096
|Stock-based compensation
|1,581
|1,090
|Other operating adjustments
|314
|706
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(6,056)
|1,456
|Inventories
|(7,119)
|(340)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,505
|(390)
|Other non-current assets
|(2,882)
|132
|Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|349
|3,536
|Mining royalty and income taxes payable, net
|(1,944)
|(4,428)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|7,770
|20,821
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(29,166)
|(26,085)
|Other investing activities
|2
|5
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(29,164)
|(26,080)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|98
|1,261
|Proceeds from issuance of stock
|24,449
|-
|Dividends paid
|(944)
|(860)
|Repayment of loans payable
|(597)
|(424)
|Repayment of finance leases
|(311)
|(285)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|22,695
|(308)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(306)
|(222)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|995
|(5,789)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|7,762
|22,390
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|8,757
|$
|16,601
|Supplemental Cash Flow Information
|Interest expense paid
|$
|121
|$
|140
|Income and mining taxes paid
|$
|3,743
|$
|6,822
|Non-cash investing activities:
|Change in accrued capital expenditures
|$
|158
|$
|3,935
|Change in estimate for asset retirement costs
|$
|1,476
|$
|527
|Equipment purchased through loan payable
|$
|330
|$
|526
|Equipment purchased under finance leases
|$
|56
|$
|17
About GRC:
Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company targets low capital expenditure projects with potential for generating high returns on capital. The Company has returned $112 million back to its shareholders in consecutive monthly dividends since July 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery. For more information, please visit GRC’s website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company’s 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.
Cautionary Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words “plan”, “target”, "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corp.’s strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corp. on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company’s 10-K filed with the SEC.
