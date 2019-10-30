New Lidar Data Highlights New Structural Trends at the Larder Gold Project

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - October 30, 2019 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GTR) (OTC:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce that it has received and analyzed results of a recently completed Lidar survey over its Larder Gold property. The results have highlighted previously unrecognized structural trends and greatly improved outcrop detection at the 3,370 hectare property. The Company is currently implementing a 35,000 m drill program at Larder - hitting high-grade mineralization with numerous holes in key areas - and the new Lidar data will assist with further drill targeting in priority zones.

Highlights of the Lidar Survey

- New and Existing Structural Trends Lead to New Drill Targets. The new Lidar data on the Larder Gold Project has been able to identify and confirm the existing Cadillac Larder Lake Break "CLLB" passing through the entire project as well as new North-South structures. These new structures are structural splays off the larger CLLB structure. Gatling will utilize this data for further exploration targets in 2020 (Figures 1 & 2). - Exploration tools. Utilizing the new Lidar data and existing high-resolution magnetic survey Gatling can identify different targets based on strong structural and geophysical correlation. - Advanced Outcrop Detection. Much of Gatling's 3,370 hectare land package is underexplored and the Lidar survey is helping to identify outcrops for more efficient mapping and prospecting programs. Outcrop finder maps are generated to identify specific locations which have sharp disruptions in elevations indicating a higher probability of exposed bedrock. - Lidar Survey Method. Lidar is a fixed wing airborne survey technique that uses laser pulses to record extremely detailed ground elevation measurements. These results are being integrated with previous air magnetic survey results and other field data.



Figure 2. 5m frequency structural extraction from Lidar dataset showing detailed structure, fused with geological map data showing location and detail of major E-W CLLB fault and splay.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

