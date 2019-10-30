Media Advisory - 2019 National Coalition of Chiefs Energy and Natural Resource Summit

CALGARY, Oct. 30, 2019 - More than 70 Chiefs from across Canada who are in favour of energy and natural resource development are planning to attend the 2019 National Coalition of Chiefs Energy and Natural Resource Summit, along with several hundred representatives from Canada's natural resource industry. Speakers include Haida Hereditary Chief Roy Jones Jr., Whispering Pines Chief Michael Lebourdais, Peguis Chief Glenn Hudson, Project Reconciliation Executive Chair Delbert Wapass, Lax Kw'alaams Chief John Helin, Suncor CEO Mark Little, CAPP President Tim McMillan, and Canada Action CEO Cody Battershill. As well, there will be presentations from Chiefs and other Indigenous leaders from across Canada outlining successful industry partnerships, including the growing Indigenous Strong movement.

The NCC Energy and Natural Resource Summit is an important opportunity for industry leaders to come together with pro-development First Nation Chiefs and Métis leaders to bridge the gap and work together to get projects going and completed. The majority of Canada's First Nations and Métis communities are engaged in natural resource development in order to generate their own source revenues and create business and employment opportunities for their people. The NCC Summit seeks to foster mutually beneficial development with industry as part of the NCC's overall mandate to defeat on-reserve poverty.

The launch of Indigenous Strong, a new organization comprised of Indigenous oil and gas workers committed to supporting Canada's oil and gas industry through public rallies and social media, will take place at 12:15pm on Monday.

When: Nov. 4, 2019 8:30am – 5:30pm

Nov. 5, 2019 8:30am – 1:00pm



Where: Grey Eagle Casino and Resort

3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Calgary, Alberta

Agenda is available here.

Media are required to register in advance using code "MEDIA123" at https://events.eventzilla.net/e/national-coalition-of-chiefs-energy-summit--2138720432 and present credentials at the registration desk.

