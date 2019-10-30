DIOS drilling proves significant size of mineralized goldbearing ROBINO breccia

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2019 - Drilling south of ROBINO goldbearing occurrences, DIOS EXPLORATION reports drill proven MINERALIZED BRECCIA to occur 300 m along strike. The induced polarization signature shows at least a 400 m along strike following structure and this mineralized magmatic hydrothermal breccia is open down plunge to the southwest, possibly for several hundred meters more at least... The breccia structure is very continuous. It seems to have a northeast-southwest strike, with a slight plunge of 25-30 degrees southwest. Anomalous gold-in-soils do occur near the IP anomaly. The plunge in the breccia structure suggests it will be harder to get a surface IP signature further southwest, but the mineralized breccia does occur and is open. Significant down-ice gold-in-till had returned up to 10 g/t gold in till.



DIOS reported hitting some 80 m of fractured brecciated hydrothermally altered tonalite on Sept. 24 with 2-3 % up to 4 % disseminated pyrite in first hole through breccia. On wholly-owned large AU33 gold property, gold is known to occur in tonalite directly associated with fine pyrite. Nearby outcrops east of ROBINO had returned high gold values: 94.9 grams per ton, 37.6 g/t, 13.3 g/t, 7.4 g/t, 4.3 g/t and 3.7 g/t for instance and two channels around 5 g/t gold /1 meter across a north-south shear where outcropping. There is a lot of gold in this system and focus is to look for significant volume potential with gold concentrations in fractured brecciated host rocks.

Robino is located 3.5-4 km north of Heberto Gold zones: road accessible Au33 property hosts several gold occurrences, strongly controlled by silica altered structures, including Heberto silicified shear zones (2.13 g/t gold over 23 m; 2 g/t gold over 22 m; 3.65 g/t gold over 13 m (1.15 g/t on 64 m); 5.2 g/t over 5 m) and CLN shear (2 g/t gold over 11 m (3.26 g/t gold over 6 m)), also a northeast striking subsidiary structure. This release was reviewed by M.J. Girard, M.Sc. Geo, 43-101 QP.

