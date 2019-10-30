Orestone Announces 2019 AGM Results

Vancouver, October 30, 2019 - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held yesterday in Vancouver, Brutish Columbia (the "Meeting". All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated September 20 2019, and September 17, 2019 respectively, were approved by an overwhelming majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders approved the setting of the number of Directors at six.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The shareholders elected the following slate of Directors:

James Anderson

Patrick Daniels

David N Hottman

John Kanderka

Gary D Nordin

W. D. Bruce Winfield

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were reappointed as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with their remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors.

RECONFIRMATION OF THE STOCK OPTION PLAN

Shareholders approved the Company's "rolling 10%" stock option plan

ADVANCE NOTICE POLICY APPROVAL

Shareholders approved the Company's advance notice policy for nomination of directors

ABOUT ORESTONE MINING CORP.

Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) is a Canadian based company that controls a portfolio of copper-gold exploration projects in Chile and British Columbia, Canada. Resguardo, a drill ready copper-gold porphyry project is located 90 kilometers northeast of Copiapo in Chile while the Captain project hosts the Admiral target, a gold/copper porphyry system located 30 kilometers south of the Mt Milligan Mine in British Columbia. For more information please visit: www.orestone.ca

