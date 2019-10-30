Mawson Announces Closing of C$7.9m Upsized Private Placement Financing

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, October 30, 2019 - Mawson Resources Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced oversubscribed private placement financing (Mawson News Releases 24 September 2019 and 16 October 2019) (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$7,900,280.

A total of 49,376,749 units (the "Units") of the Company, were issued at a price of C$0.16 per Unit. Each Unit consisted of one (1) common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.24 at any time prior to October 30, 2021. The Offering consisted of a brokered offering (the "Brokered Offering") led by Red Cloud Securities as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate (the "Syndicate") of agents including Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Eight Capital, and a non-brokered offering (the "Non-Brokered Offering").

The net proceeds received by the Company from the Offering will be used for exploration on the Company's exploration properties, located primarily in Finland, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory four-month hold period expiring on March 2, 2020.

The Non-Brokered Offering included the participation of certain directors and officers of the Company for C$132,000, certain existing shareholders of Mawson pursuant to the exercise of pre-existing pre-emptive rights and new shareholders including affiliates and clients of the Sprott Group.

Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO of Mawson commented, "To attract such significant support at this time of the market cycle speaks to the quality of our Finnish gold-cobalt assets and the Mawson team that is driving discovery and resource expansion through systematic and rigorous exploration business practice. We are extremely grateful for the support of both existing and new shareholders to the Mawson register. Drilling at the Palokas prospect will commence within the next week and further rigs will be added in late December, to complete a 15 kilometre drill program that will see the Company drilling to expand resources through to April 2020."

As the Offering resulted in a number of common shares being issued and made issuable that was greater than 25% of the outstanding common shares of the Company, pursuant to TSX policies, the Company sought and received shareholder approval by way of written consents of shareholders holding more than 50% of the common shares of Mawson.

About Mawson Resources Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, PINKSHEETS:MWSNF)

Mawson Resources Ltd. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the resource expansion of its high-grade Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company.

"Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO

www.mawsonresources.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary,

info@mawsonresources.com



