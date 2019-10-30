Lake Resources NL: Appoints CFO to Drive Project Funding

Brisbane, Australia - Lithium explorer and developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE)(FRA:LK1) announced today the appointment of an experienced chief financial officer (CFO), Garry Gill to help ensure successful funding of the Company's planned initial lithium production in Argentina.Mr Gill will serve as joint Company Secretary, supported by Automic which will continue as Joint Company Secretary and Lake's share registry. A chartered accountant with more than 30 years' experience in all facets of corporate, financial and administrative functions, Mr Gill has served in a range of positions including as CFO, company secretary and other senior executive positions for a number of listed and unlisted public companies. These have included serving as finance director and company secretary of Jupiters Limited, CFO/Corporate Services Manager of South Bank Corporation in Brisbane, before forming a consultancy service for small cap ASX companies over the last decade. He has delivered improved strategic analysis and financial management, streamlined budgets, refinancing, and stakeholder management of small/mid cap resource companies.Welcoming his appointment, Lake's Managing Director, Steve Promnitz said: "Garry has a wealth of experience, particularly in the small cap sector, key to supporting Lake's drive for initial production at our Kachi and Cauchari projects.This transition has created a need for a dedicated financial person to interact with service providers and financial institutions, including SD Capital Advisory Limited, currently seeking to secure debt funding of up to US$25 million for pre-production. Lake thanks the current outsourced accountants for their work to date."Lake is continuing to assess a range of funding solutions including debt or investment directly at the project level to minimise any potential dilution to the Company's equity investors.





Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.



The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) within a 8-17 Mt LCE exploration target (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018).



A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions, which has shown 80-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 3000 mg/L lithium and is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near term.





