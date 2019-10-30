White Rock Minerals Ltd: Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter ended 30 September 2019.HIGHLIGHTS- Drilling at the high-grade zinc - silver - lead - gold Dry Creek VMS deposit at the Company's Red Mountain Project in central Alaska has successfully intersected massive sulphide mineralisation over 200 metres down-dip from previous drilling.- This drilling achieved the deepest intersection in the Dry Creek deposit and indicates a steeper dip to mineralisation than first interpreted, suggesting the deposit remains wide open down dip along its entire 1,200 metre strike length.- Previous drilling at Dry Creek tested the deposit to a depth of 200 metres. The success of a 200 metre plus down-dip step out drill hole suggests considerable potential for the deposit to grow in size and tonnes.- Fixed loop EM geophysics at the Cirque Prospect at Red Mountain has identified a clear conductive horizon. Conductance is low which may be consistent with a VMS horizon containing sphalerite (a zinc sulphide with poor conductivity).- Funding contributed by Sandfire Resources as a part of their JV earn-in for the Red Mountain exploration program increased by A$2M to a total of A$8M for 2019.- The Company launched a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise A$5.4M to advance the permitting and DFS for its gold and silver project at Mt Carrington in northern New South Wales.To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/18UHC503





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska, where it has an earn-in joint venture arrangement with Sandfire Resources NL. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver.





