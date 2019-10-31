Alt Resources Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Canberra, Australia - Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is pleased to provide shareholders its Activity Report for the Quarter ending 30 September 2019.During this period, the Company has focussed on the Western Australian Mt Ida Gold Project mining lease assets owned by the Company undertaking drilling and geophysical surveys.The company drilled 80 RC holes for 4134m with drilling programs undertaken at Boudie Rat, Forrest Bell and PL prospects from Quinns Project area, Tim's Find and Shepherds Bush prospects from Mt Ida South Project area and Boags and VB pits at Bottle Creek Mining Lease.To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/61H1PPKD





About Alt Resources Ltd:



Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt in South Central WA 95km north west of Menzies, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW, Myalla polymetallic Au-Cu-Zn project east of Dalgety in NSW and the Mt Roberts gold project located near the town of Leinster in WA.



Alt Resources, having acquired historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and new gold targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation.





Source:



Alt Resources Ltd.





Contact:

James Anderson CEO Alt Resources Ltd. E: james.anderson@altresources.com.au Peter Nesveda Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs E: peter@intuitiveaustralia.com.au M: +61-412-357-375