Results of Macarthur Minerals Extraordinary General Meeting and Opening of ASX Dual Listing Offer

VANCOUVER, Oct. 31, 2019 - Macarthur Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: MMS, OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur Minerals”) is pleased to announce that the resolution to consolidate the Company’s issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation share without par value for every four (4) pre-consolidation shares without par value, was passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today in Brisbane, Australia. The passing of the resolution coincides with the opening of the Company’s Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) dual listing offer to raise up to A$7.5 million.

Macarthur Minerals’ Executive Chairman, Cameron McCall commented that, “Macarthur is pleased to report that the offer under the Company’s Replacement Prospectus opened at 9.00am AEST today, and following the passing of the shareholders resolution, the offer is now unconditional. This is an exciting step for the Company towards advancing its Lake Giles Iron Project in Western Australia. I take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for their continued support.”

The results of the Extraordinary General Meeting are set out in Appendix 1.

A copy of the Replacement Prospectus and application form is available to eligible investors at https://macarthurminerals.com/prospectus.

ABOUT MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED (TSX-V: MMS, OTCQB: MMSDF)

Macarthur is an iron ore development, gold and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The Lake Giles Iron Ore Project comprises the 80 million tonne Ularring hematite resource (approved for development) and the 710 million tonne Moonshine magnetite resource. Macarthur has prominent (~1,281 square kilometer tenement area) gold, lithium and nickel exploration interests in Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Macarthur Minerals Ltd.

“Cameron McCall”

Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman

Appendix 1 - Macarthur Minerals Extraordinary General Meeting – Voting Results

Number of proxy votes received Number of votes cast on a poll Resolution For Against Abstain# Total* For Against Total Share Consolidation

132,743,226

12,355,888

23,934

145,099,114 Passed on a show of hands



91%

9%

-

100%

* Percentage figures are based on total number of shares voted.

# Abstains are not counted towards the total number of shares voted.