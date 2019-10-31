Renforth Commences Fall Exploration and Drilling Programs at Malartic West, New Alger

PICKERING, October 31, 2019 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTC:RFHRF) ("Renforth" or the "Company") offers shareholders the following update:

Malartic West exploration has resumed on the Beaupre copper discovery, paused in consideration of local hunters, with prospecting and trenching to trace and potentially expand the surface copper/silver discovery, also possible work at the low grade gold anomaly in the south as further detailed below.

New Alger in November will be drilled again! Last drilled in 2015, work planned includes below the 270m of gold exposed in the Discovery Vein surface stripping, further details are offered below.

Resource Estimate Updates significant progress made with New Alger and Parbec Mineral Resource Estimates, open pit optimization underway at New Alger, wireframing nearly complete at Parbec.

Financing completed as summarized below, Renforth is funded for the planned exploration

Malartic West

Brief work at the property in August, which included some sampling at the Beaupre copper showing, yielded an additional grab sample high value of 3.59% Cu and 6.62 g/t Ag, in addition to other sample results previously announced obtained over the 60m exposure at Beaupre. This copper showing is a discovery program, with no prior work and little geophysical coverage. Renforth is currently in the field prospecting and trenching, searching for extensions to this occurrence. In addition to field work Renforth is pursuing data acquisition, this includes a LWIR (longwave infrared) study obtained from Japanese ASTER satellite imagery interpreted by DIRT Exploration of South Africa. While this data is coarse (90m resolution) a chalcopyrite anomaly co-incident with the Beaupre showing registers, this ~1km long anomaly is the initial prospecting target.

Also at Malartic West, and depicted above and below, is the Surimau low grade gold occurrence, which based upon initial discovery sampling and historic drill holes, is gold occurring in the sediments and the Lac Surimau granodiorite, in an area of structural complexity and numerous targets. Renforth hopes to carry out additional prospecting at this location this fall, however, snow is possible as early as the end of this week, weather will affect how much field work gets completed at Malartic West, ahead of drilling at New Alger. Snow and the onset of winter does not affect drilling at New Alger

New Alger

Drilling at New Alger will commence next week, with drill mobilization scheduled for Monday. Targets for this drill program are being finalized, a process which is aided by the recently completed 3d modelling of New Alger, including the Discovery Veins, completed by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. a part of the new Mineral Resource Estimate for New Alger. In general terms it is expected that the drill program will include the following targets (1) the Discovery Veins including the western end, the eastern end and under the main historic blast pit (2) the vicinity of Shaft #2 in the Thompson-Cadillac Mine, sunk into the #2 Vein at New Alger and (3) the +100 feet of Albite mapped underground in the north crosscut at the 300 level of the Thompson-Cadillac Mine. Albite is a lithology that is present in the Cadillac Mining Camp which is very brittle and very prospective as a gold host, in part as it is considered genetically related to the gold bearing solutions which formed the Camp. These are only a few of the target areas which Renforth's geological model presents, all are being considered and prioritized.

Mineral Resource Estimate Updates

At New Alger the drill and surface exploration data has been used to create a 3d model, with wireframe solids created which define the veins drilled at New Alger to date. Based upon the grades contained within the solids the software program calculated and constructed a block model, with each block having a metal value. This block model is being run though a pit optimization software package by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., the end result of which will be a Mineral Resource Estimate expressed as "pit constrained" and "outside of pit" mineralization. Renforth looks forward to receipt of all of this information and will publish it in due course.

At Parbec the Mineral Resource Estimate update is also proceeding, the 3d model has been built with the drill and surface exploration data, the process of wireframing to create solids has begun. While not as far along in the process as New Alger, Parbec is also proceeding smoothly and will also be released once available.

New Alger 3d Model (Looking NW)

Financing

Renforth has completed a closing of a private placement with the issuance of 1,500,000 common share units, each unit priced at $0.05 and consisting of one common share and one warrant to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.075 for a period of 24 months, and 5,488,000 flow through share units, each flow through unit priced at $0.06 and consisting of one share issued on a "flow-through" basis and one warrant to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months, for a total raised in this closing of $404,280. Commission and fees totaling $25,862 in cash were paid, 436,373 broker's warrants entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at $0.10 were issued pursuant to this closing.

Technical information in this press release was reviewed and approved by Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

