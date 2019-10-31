Lithium Corporation Concludes Work at Yeehaw

ELKO, October 31, 2019 - Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company"), a North American company focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high tech industries, is pleased to announce work has continued apace on its Yeehaw Titanium/Rare Earth Element (REE) prospect in Southern British Columbia, and its 25% owned Hughes Gold-Silver prospect in Tonopah, Nevada. Current market conditions preclude investing significant labor or capital on the Company's Fish Lake Valley and San Emidio Lithium Brine prospects. The Company views this as the natural outcome of a recalibration in the sector which will be followed by a return to positive growth and development in the not too distant future.

The Company's current focus has been on the Yeehaw prospect where Company geologists determined the main constraints that localize the emplacement of the Horseshoe Bend Ti/REE mineralized zone, which appears to extend laterally at least 500 meters, and is still open along strike. Unfortunately, winter conditions have occurred above 1500 meters elevation extremely early in the Monashee Mountains, therefore work there has concluded for the year. It appears a trade agreement between the US and China will circumvent the threat of China imposing quotas on REE's with a resultant spike in prices, however the fundamentals remain strong for a robust REE market for quite some time due to increasing demand related to their use in an ever expanding variety of technological applications.

