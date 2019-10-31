St-Georges acquires 23.75% stake in BWA Group plc

Montreal - TheNewswire - October 31, 2019 -St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) is pleased to inform its shareholders that the Company has notified BWA Group plc (London, England) (NEX:BWAP) of its intention to convert GBP300,000 ($511,000) of Convertible Loan notes "CLN" into 60,000,000 ordinary shares in BWA Group plc.

The Company has been notified by BWA Group plc that the shares will be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London, effective November 6, 2019. Following the allotment of these ordinary shares, St-Georges will hold 60,000,000 ordinary shares of BWA Group plc, representing 23.75% of this corporation's enlarged issued share capital.

The Company received GBP2,451,409 ($4,183,000) of convertible loan notes on September 30, 2019 in relation to sale of its subsidiary Kings of the North to BWA Group plc. After the conversion, St-Georges has GBP2,151,409 worth of loan notes outstanding at an approximate value of $3,671,427.

About St-Georges

St-Georges is developing new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining industry. The Company controls directly or indirectly, through rights of first refusal, all of the active mineral tenures in Iceland. It also explores for nickel on the Julie Nickel Project & for industrial minerals on Quebec's North Shore and for lithium and rare metals in Northern Quebec and in the Abitibi region. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX, on the US OTC under the Symbol SXOOF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1.

