X-Terra Resources Completes its Second Phase of Stripping and Trenching, and Has Increased the Size of the Ongoing Till Program

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) is pleased to announce that it has completed the second phase of its stripping and trenching program whereas, over 20 additional trenches have been completed and over 335 samples have been collected. Samples have been sent to Agat Labs in Mississauga where they will be analyzed for Gold by Fire Assay with ICP-OES (30g). They are also analyzed for pathfinder elements with Sodium Peroxide Fusion method with ICP-OES and ICP-MS Finish (per sample).

In addition, X-Terra Resources announces that it will be expanding the ongoing till sampling program being carried out by Inlandsis. An additional 150 samples will be collected in order to enlarge the area of investigation and increase the likeliness to identify gold dispersion footprints in the surficial deposits and generate new additional exploration targets.

Michael Ferreira, President and CEO of X-Terra Resources states "Our methodical exploration strategy is beginning to establish the regional gold potential of the Grog and Northwest properties. With a district scale land package, we are excited by the magnitude of the regional gold bearing footprint that has already been established. The next steps will be very important as we move forward to generating additional targets for the inaugural drill program to be carried out over the property in the coming months".

Jeannot Théberge, P. Geo registered in the Provinces of Québec and New-Brunswick, a consultant to X-Terra Resources, a qualified person under National Instrument 43?101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed the technical contents of this news release, and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

X-Terra Resources is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals and energy properties in Canada.

