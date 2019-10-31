Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. announces Debt Settlement

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - October 31, 2019 Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. (TSXV:WCC) announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with Eastfield Resources Ltd. pursuant to which a $463,628 of indebtedness is to be satisfied by issuance of 9,272,560 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, subject to regulatory acceptance.

On behalf of the board of directors of Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

David M Douglas

David M Douglas, CPA, CA,

CFO, Director

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

Contact: (604) 681-7913

Toll Free: 888-656-6611

info@eastfieldgroup.com

