Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. announces Debt Settlement

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - October 31, 2019 Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. (TSXV:WCC) announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with Eastfield Resources Ltd. pursuant to which a $463,628 of indebtedness is to be satisfied by issuance of 9,272,560 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, subject to regulatory acceptance.
On behalf of the board of directors of Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.
David M Douglas
David M Douglas, CPA, CA,
CFO, Director
Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.
Contact: (604) 681-7913
Toll Free: 888-656-6611
info@eastfieldgroup.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgements of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from expected results.
