EMX Royalty Acquires Further Shares of Boreal Metals Corp.

Vancouver, October 31, 2019 - EMX Royalty Corp. (TSXV: EMX) (NYSE American: EMX) (the "Company" or "EMX") is pleased to announce it has acquired ownership of 791,000 common shares (representing 1.04% of the outstanding shares) of Boreal Metals Corp.. The acquisition was made pursuant to purchases through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at a price of $0.05 per share ($39,550 in total).

Immediately prior to the acquisition, EMX had ownership of 8,734,735 common shares (representing 11.49% of Boreal's outstanding common shares). Immediately following the acquisition, EMX had ownership of 9,525,735 common shares (representing 12.53% of Boreal's outstanding common shares) and warrants to purchase an additional 1,995,672 common shares. If the warrants were exercised, EMX would have ownership of 11,521,407 common shares (representing 14.77% of Boreal's outstanding common shares).

The shares were acquired on October 30, 2019 for investment purposes. EMX may acquire ownership of or control over further Boreal securities in the future depending upon market circumstances.

EMX will file an Early Warning Report with the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions in respect of the acquisition. Copies of the Report may be obtained from SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or without charge from EMX's Chief Financial Officer, Christina Cepeliauskas (604-688-6390).

About EMX. EMX leverages asset ownership and exploration insight into partnerships that advance our mineral properties, with EMX receiving pre-production payments and retaining royalty interests. EMX complements its royalty generation initiatives with royalty acquisitions and strategic investments.

The recent advancements of the Company's asset portfolio underscore EMX's focus on steadily increasing global revenue streams from strategic investments, royalties, and other payments. The Company's goal is to substantially grow our cash flowing royalty portfolio while providing multiple opportunities for exploration and production success.

