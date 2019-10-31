RNC to Host Conference Call / Webcast for Third Quarter 2019 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 - RNC Minerals (TSX: RNX) ("RNC") is pleased to announce senior management will host a conference call / webcast on November 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the corporation's third quarter 2019 results. The access information is provided below.

Conference Call / Webcast Details

Date: November 6, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

North American callers please dial: 1-888-231-8191

Local and international callers please dial: 647-427-7450

Webcast Link

(https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2127761/2CEDB735437C06C612573E066B3495DA)

RNC plans to issue a news release containing third quarter 2019 results before markets open on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay through the webcast link or for a one-week period beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 6, 2019, through the following dial in numbers:

North American callers please dial: 1-855-859-2056; Pass Code: 7829328

Local and international callers please dial: 416-849-0833; Pass Code: 7829328

About RNC Minerals

RNC is currently focused on the integration of its Beta Hunt Gold Mine with its recently acquired Higginsville Gold Operation ("HGO") in Western Australia. The robust Beta Hunt gold mineral resource is underpinned by multiple gold shears with gold intersections along a 4 km strike length which remains open in multiple directions. The gold mineral resource is adjacent to an existing 5 km ramp network. RNC has a 100% interest in HGO, which is comprised of a low cost 1.4 Mtpa gold mill and a substantial portfolio of gold tenements. In addition, RNC has a 28% interest in a nickel joint venture that owns the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Abitibi region of Quebec. Dumont contains the second largest nickel reserve and ninth largest cobalt reserve in the world. RNC also owns a 24% interest in Orford Mining Corp., a mineral explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. RNC has a strong Board and management team focused on delivering shareholder value. RNC's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol RNX. RNC shares also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol RNKLF.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of RNC, production guidance and the potential of the Beta Hunt Mine, Higginsville Gold Operation and Dumont Nickel – Cobalt Project.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of RNC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to RNC's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although RNC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and RNC disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE RNC Minerals