Golden Brew Option Terminated

VANCOUVER, Oct. 31, 2019 - Highway 50 Gold Corp. (TSX.V – HWY) and Regulus Resources Inc. (TSX.V – REG)

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (“Highway 50”) and Regulus Resources Inc. (“Regulus”) (together the “companies”) announce that Regulus has terminated its option agreement on the Golden Brew property and returned the project to Highway 50.



Golden Brew is located at the intersection of the southern flank of the Eastgate volcanic trough and the Western Nevada rift in north-central Nevada. Gold mineralization at Golden Brew is hosted within jasperoid and silicified breccias over a strike length of 2,500 feet and widths up to 200 feet. The jasperoid is developed in thin-bedded limestones and limey siltstones and is anomalous in Carlin-type pathfinder elements of arsenic, antimony and mercury with gold values ranging from 0.1 grams/tonne to 4 grams/tonne

In August 2019, Regulus announced results of its drill program at Golden Brew. Regulus completed 3 holes for a total of 2,280 m to test potential for a covered Carlin style system. The most encouraging result from the drill program was from drill hole GBR-19-10. Hole 10 intersected Carlin-type mineralization within decalcified thin-bedded silty limestones from 701 m to 724 m that had anomalous gold and arsenic, up to 163 ppb gold and 475 ppm arsenic.

Highway 50 management believes a viable target remains to be tested on the property. This target is on Bureau of Land Management tenure and can be evaluated with a minimum number of holes.

About Highway 50 Gold Corp.

Highway 50 Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration stage company led by a team of experienced explorers and deal-makers. The Company is executing an exploration plan refined over 25 years of experience in Nevada and the Aldridge Formation of southeastern B.C. The exploration focus on its projects are a result of what management believes to be breakthroughs in the understanding of north-central Nevada’s crustal architecture and new geological understanding on the Monroe property in B.C.

About Regulus Resources Inc.

Regulus Resources Inc. is an international mineral exploration company run by an experienced technical and management team, with a portfolio of precious and base metal exploration properties located in North and South America. The principal project held by Regulus is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. The AntaKori project currently hosts a resource with indicated mineral resources of 250 million tonnes with a grade of 0.48 % Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 7.5 g/t Ag and inferred mineral resources of 267 million tonnes with a grade of 0.41 % Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, and 7.8 g/t Ag (see press release dated March 1, 2019). Mineralization remains open in most directions and drilling is currently underway to confirm and increase the size of the resource.

For further information on Regulus Resources Inc., please consult our website at www.regulusresources.com.

