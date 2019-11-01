BC Moly Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, Oct. 31, 2019 - BC Moly Ltd. (the “Company” or “BC Moly”) today announced that Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Jimmy Mah has left the Company to pursue other interests.



Effective immediately, Edward Yurkowski will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

About BC Moly Ltd.:

BC Moly is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of its Storie Property molybdenum deposit. The Storie Property is situated about 6 km southwest of Cassiar, British Columbia. Cassiar is located 15 km (by paved road) west of Highway 37 which provides access to Watson Lake, Yukon, to the north and Dease Lake and Stewart, British Columbia, to the south.

For further information, contact Edward Yurkowski at (604) 883-2006 or edwardyurkowski@gmail.com

On behalf of BC Moly Ltd.

“Edward Yurkowski”

Edward Yurkowski, President, Chief executive Officer and a Director

