Sayona Mining Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) announced today its activities report for the September quarter 2019, as it continues to advance its lithium projects in Canada and Australia amid growing demand for the metal of the 21st century.Highlights- Sayona assembles world-class team to support bid for North American Lithium (NAL) mine in Quebec, Canada- Revised Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for Authier Lithium Project nears completion- Earn-in agreement with leading lithium producer, Altura Mining to develop Western Australian exploration assets in world-class Pilgangoora lithium district- Quebec's government supports development of a complete lithium value chain- Placement backed by Board and management, together with a Share Purchase Plan, raises $1.9m- Appointment of new Managing Director/Chief Executive OfficerTo view the Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/V4TZ407L





Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.



Brett Lynch Managing Director