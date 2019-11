Cann Global Limited: September Quarterly Report

Sydney, Australia - Cann Global Ltd. (ASX:CGB) presents its Quarterly report for the three months ended 30 September 2019.CGB is pleased to report that during 1 H 2019 further infrastructure updates were undertaken and completed at its Coolum Beach processing facility in QLD. With the HHC upgrade program completed, revenues are expected to continue to increase with $281 K reported for the current Quarter and $121 K reported for the month of September,Costco and EPCO revenues to be reported in the next quarterly report.To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KE563U8R





Cann Global Ltd.'s (ASX:CGB) primary focus is to legally grow and cultivate hemp to research and develop medicinal cannabis products to service an increasing demand in the Australian and global markets.



Cann Global Ltd. has a 100% shareholding in Medical Cannabis Ltd (MCL) and a management agreement with Medcan Australia Pty Ltd (Medcan) which operate a business cultivating, researching, developing and soon to be distributing medicinal cannabis products in Australia. Our Medical Cannabis division has been a key value driver for the Group.



The Group also retains an interest in its existing Bauxite Projects.





