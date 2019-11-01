Quarterly Activities for the Period Ended 30 September 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2019 - Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX: CDV; TSX: CDV) (“Cardinal” or “the Company”) a Ghana gold focused exploration and development company, is pleased to present its Quarterly activities report for the period ended 30 September 2019.



HIGHLIGHTS

On July 10, 2019 the Company announced further intersections of shallow, high-grade gold mineralisation from diamond drill programme at the new Ndongo East discovery, located approximately 24km north of the Namdini Gold Project in Ghana, West Africa.

On July 12, 2019 the Company held a successful Public Hearing and Presentation for Traditional Paramount Chief which demonstrated strong local support for the Namdini Gold Project.

On July 16, 2019 the Company announced positive results from infill drilling testing of a selected area within the proposed starter pit that encompasses the first 2 to 3 years production at its flagship Namdini Gold Project, which provided another layer of confidence that the spatial distribution and tenor of gold within the test area are in line with the Mineral Resource expectations.

On September 4, 2019 the Company announced a key appointment of Mr. David Anthony to the position of Chief Operating Officer ahead of its Namdini Gold Project development in Ghana, West Africa.

On September 30, 2019 the Company announced its Feasibility Study status in reference to its announcement of June 4, 2019 in relation to its proposed Feasibility Study release scheduled for Q3, 2019. Having received the awaited Maelgwyn (AachenTM) laboratory data, the Company released its Feasibility Study on October 28, 2019.

OUTLOOK

The principal activity of the Company is gold exploration and mine development in Ghana. The Company holds tenements prospective for gold mineralisation in Ghana in two granite-greenstone belts: the Bolgatanga Project and the Namdini Gold Project (“Namdini Gold Project” or “Namdini”), which are, respectively, located within the Greenstone Belts in northeast Ghana and the Subranum Project, which is located within the Sefwi Greenstone Belt in southwest Ghana.

The main focus of activity is the Namdini Gold Project which has a gold Ore Reserve of 5.1 Moz (138.6Mt @ 1.13g/t Au; 0.5g/t Au cut-off) inclusive of 0.4 Moz Proved (7.4 Mt @ 1.31g/t Au; 0.5 g/t Au cut-off) and 4.7 Moz Probable (131.2 Mt @ 1.12 g/t Au; 0.5g/t Au cut-off).

Figure 1: Cardinal Resources Tenements in Ghana:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e67159fc-3512-4b5b-b11f-da6ed35de554

Subsequent to end of Quarter

On October 3, 2019 the Company announced that it successfully raised $17.6M through exercise of listed options.

A total of 117,398,958 of the Listed Options were exercised, being 99.84% of the Listed Options on issue, raising approximately $17.6 million in cash proceeds. Only 188,081 Listed Options expired unexercised.

A total of 117,398,958 of the Listed Options were exercised, being 99.84% of the Listed Options on issue, raising approximately $17.6 million in cash proceeds. Only 188,081 Listed Options expired unexercised. On October 28, 2019 the Company released its Feasibility Study confirming the Namdini Project as a tier one gold project.

THE NAMDINI GOLD PROJECT

Property Title / Mining Lease

A Large-Scale Mining License covering the Namdini Mining Lease was granted to Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited (“Cardinal Namdini”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cardinal, by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources under the Ghanaian Minerals and Mining Act 2006 (Act 703) in December 2017. The Large-Scale Mining License covers 19.54 km2 in the Dakoto area of the Talensi District Assembly in Upper East Region of Ghana evidenced by a Mining Lease for an initial period of 15 years and is renewable.

Project Development and Finance Update

Project Finance Adviser, Cutfield Freeman & Co, continues to work closely with Cardinal to ensure that Cardinal is well positioned to execute project finance for the Namdini Gold Project as swiftly as possible following completion and release of the Feasibility Study, which was released on October 28, 2019.

The company has received substantial interest from a range of potential financiers, providing the Company with a high level of confidence that it will be able to secure the necessary project funding package on favourable terms.

Cardinal’s Project Finance team continues to evaluate Indicative Term Sheets from a number of project financiers including traditional senior debt lenders.

Project Development Partners

COMPANY ROLE Lycopodium Feasibility Study Managers. Process plant and associated infrastructure. Capital and Process Operating cost estimation. Golder Associates Mine design, planning, optimisation and scheduling. Geotechnical, Hydrology and Hydrogeological engineering. Mine operational costs. Orway Minerals Consultants Comminution data analysis, crushing and grinding option studies. ALS Laboratory (Perth) Metallurgical testwork to support the process design criteria. Knight Piésold Consulting Tailings Storage Facility and selected infrastructure design. Independent Metallurgical Operations Metallurgical testwork management, analysis and process flowsheet development. MPR Geological Consultants Mineral Resource modelling of the Namdini Deposit. Orefind Geology and deposit structural genesis. Sebbag Group International Mine Design Review. NEMAS Consult & Geoscience Consulting Environmental Impact Assessment Study. Whittle Consulting Enterprise Optimisation of the Namdini Project. Alastri Software Tactical Scheduling, Haulage Modelling and Reserving Software. Maelgwyn Mineral Services Africa AachenTM process metallurgical optimisation. BDO Advisory Financial Model Integrity & Reviewer (PEA, PFS and FS). MKM Social Socio-Economic Study and Resettlement Action Plan.

Table 4: Study Team

Project Metallurgical Update

Testwork continued at Maelgwyn Mineral Services Africa (MMSA) laboratory in South Africa to demonstrate potential uplift in gold recovery for principle lithologies and grade bins.

Independent Metallurgical Operations (IMO) sent a flotation specialist to assist MMSA with the testwork focusing on optimising their larger flotation cells used for testwork. In additional to this visit Daryl Evans from IMO, and one of Cardinal’s Competent Persons for the Namdini Project and Bruce Lilford, Cardinal’s Project Manager, undertook an inspection of the testwork being undertaken by MMSA.

Mr. Lilford also visited the Pan African Resources Elikhulu process plant in Evander, South Africa which utilises the Aachen technology in their operation. Operations Management at Elikhulu reported positive results from the Aachen installation.

Results from the MMSA testwork are being received on an ongoing basis and the detailed costs benefit analysis continues to be on-going to define the optimal regrind selection size.

In addition to the MMSA testwork, further testwork is being undertaken at the ALS laboratory in Perth to define process design criteria data for Lycopodium’s process design, as well to provide umpiring results for the work being undertaken by MMSA. MMSA has further transported test samples to ALS for audit purposes. The results of the audit are still pending.

Feasibility Study Update

During the Quarter the Company announced that its Feasibility Study (FS) is near completion and would be released during October 2019, the FS was released on October 28, 2019. The FS was postponed to allow the Company’s engineering consultants further time to detail the Namdini Gold Project design for further mining, processing and infrastructure definition.

Cardinal’s engineering consultants, Lycopodium, have solicited a time validity extension for the detailed quotations and tenders for the majority of the equipment and materials in the design.

The capital and operating cost estimates are being updated with recent testwork results from MMSA and ALS to ensure full integration of the testwork results into the design.

Further mine schedule and cost optimisation is being completed by Sebbag Group International, Golder Associates (Golder) and Alastri Software (Alastri) to enhance project economics. This has included, but has not been limited to:

Whittle Consulting optimised internal phase pit shell recommendations. These have been utilised by Golder to convert pit shells to practical mine phase designs, which will result in bringing revenue forward and maximising NPV.

Pit design initiatives include rationalisation of ramp development, integration of geotechnical berms and interphase interactions over the LOM, plus selective smoothing to reduce waste mining.

Golder utilised mine optimisation software to strategically schedule the pit / phase extraction sequences, to guide the tactical mine schedule, balance process throughput and mining constraints.

Further optimisation is in progress using Alastri, to develop tactical mine schedule and optimised mine haulage (i.e. waste dump placement and stockpile management).

Whittle Consulting are further consulting and will provide advice with respect to cut-off optimisation and strategic scheduling, once finalised mine and phase designs have been completed.

Geochemical testing undertaken by Golder has reported the following:

There is an excess of buffering capacity in the system that can offset the acidity generated by oxidation of sulphides.

Data suggest that most rock types are unlikely to generate acid leachate.

The mine schedule will be updated once the testwork results confirm the acid generating potential of the waste.

The Company has also updated the High Voltage (HV) power supply study for the FS design. Three options were presented to Cardinal by ECG who are undertaking the HV study. Further options were being considered for FS and were finalised during the study.

Environmental and Social Update

Developing a successful and sustainable gold mine continues to be a key focus for Cardinal. Progress on the environmental permitting is as follows:

Environmental Impact Study (EIS) has been submitted to the Ghana Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for approval.

TSF EIS Scoping Report Submitted in May 2019 to the EPA, with the EIS to be submitted shortly.

A successful Public Hearing was conducted July 2019.

Ghana based company, MKM Social are continuing with development of the Relocation Action Plan (RAP) and Socio-Economic and Health Baseline Study. The aim of this study is to outline the framework to meet Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency permit requirement and international best practice such as the Equator Principles, the International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) Performance Standards on Social and Environmental Sustainability. Below is a summary of the progress, as follows:

Reconnaissance of Project Affected People and Facilities has been in completed.

The baselining site visit was completed in August 2019.

MKM representatives attended the environmental Public Hearing in July 2019.

The first draft for the baseline report is expected in October 2019.

Project Development Timeline

The Company released its FS after Quarter end, on October 28, 2019, having received the awaited Maelgwyn (AachenTM) laboratory results (Refer to ASX/TSX press release September 30, 2019).

Milestone Target Timeline Completion of Pre-Feasibility Study (Completed) Q3 2018 Completion of Feasibility Study (Completed) Q4 2019 Final Investment Decision Q4 2019 Target Production Commencement H2 2022

Table 5: Namdini Project Development Timeline

The above schedule is subject to available funding, positive outcomes for the Feasibility Study and favorable timelines for permitting.

Namdini Project Drilling

Namdini Infrastructure Sterilisation Drilling

The Company continued with sterilisation drilling of the proposed infrastructure area within the Namdini Mining License.

To date, approximately 32,610m of drilling has been completed, comprising of 333 RC holes for approximately 3,1975m and 2 diamond drill holes for approximately 635m (Figure 2).

During the Quarter, 19 RC holes were completed for a total of 1,859m with 2,036 samples, including QAQC controls, and have been submitted to the laboratory for gold analysis using Fire Assay analytical technique (Table 6). This drilling was conducted to complete the sterilisation programme planned over the northern area of the mining lease and the proposed plant area.

Sterilisation drilling to date has returned no significant mineralisation.



Programme No.

Holes RC

(m) DD

(m) Total

(m) No.

Samples No.

Duplicates No.

Blanks No.

Stds Total

Samples Sterilisation Drilling 19 1,859 - 1,859 1,859 88 44 45 2,036

Table 6: Namdini Sterilisation Drilling

Figure 2: Namdini Project Drill Locations Showing the Proposed Infrastructure and the Designed Pit:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7869d128-0aaa-4bf7-87d3-1bf8ae42f2e8

Namdini Southern Extension Drilling

During the quarter the Company received results from the three diamond drill holes, totaling approximately 2,200m, that were completed during the June 2019 quarter on a fence 50m south of the Namdini deposit (Figure 2 - Section A-250). This drilling was aimed at testing the southerly strike extension of the mineralisation beyond the current planned Open Pit containing 5.1Moz Ore Reserve (138.6 Mt @ 1.13 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t Au cut-off), inclusive of 0.4Moz Proved (7.4 Mt @ 1.31 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut-off) and 4.7Moz Probable (131.2 Mt @ 1.12 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut-off).

All drill holes returned significant intersections including, 3m @ 0.8g/t Au from 370.5m, 3m @ 0.7g/t Au from 378.5m and 6m @ 1.9g/t Au from 402.5m all in NMDD167; 3m @ 2.2g/t Au from 215m in NMDD176 and 7.0m @1.0g/t Au from 121m in NMDD175 (Figure 3).

The intercepts are hosted within moderately altered diorites, minor metavolcanics, granitoid slivers, quartz stringers and disseminated pyrites.

These drill results, in addition to mapping of nearby artisanal mine exposures, show that the mineralisation continues along strike to the south. The mineralisation appears to be a narrow vein structural system, compared to the more coherent and broad-zones of disseminated mineralisation, defined in the Namdini Deposit.

The Company is encouraged by the coherent lithology and mineralisation intersected by drilling at depth and below the current pit optimisation. The underground potential of the mineralisation will be tested by exploration drilling targeting the depth extensions below the current planned open pit.

Figure 3: Section Through the Southern Extension Drill Holes:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3dc2d12-4578-4229-95ab-8f2f2712d667

REGIONAL EXPLORATION UPDATE

The Company has two exploration projects: The Bolgatanga Project which includes Bongo, Kungongo and Ndongo Prospecting License Areas (Figure 4) in the northeast of Ghana and the Subranum Project located in southwest Ghana (Figure 1).

The main focus of the Company’s regional exploration program during the Quarter was completing diamond drilling, auger drilling and preliminary bottle roll cyanide leach testing at Ndongo East on its highly prospective areas along the Nangodi Shear Zone, within the Ndongo Prospective License. Detailed ground geophysical surveys were also ongoing over the Ndongo License area during the Quarter. During Q1, Q2 and Q3 of 2019, Cardinal reported several intersections of high-grade gold at its new Ndongo East discovery within the Ndongo License (refer to ASX/TSX news releases dated January 23, 2019, March 27, 2019 and July 10, 2019).

Figure 4: Namdini Mining License and Bolgatanga Project Tenements:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f823ebee-0e0d-494f-ba61-7c2e834ef00e

*7.4Mt @ 1.31g/t Au for 0.4Moz Au Proved and 131.2Mt @ 1.12g/t Au for 4.7Moz Au Probable; 0.5g/t Au cut-off

BOLGATANGA PROJECT

Ndongo License Area

The Company has continued to concentrate its exploration focus this Quarter on the Ndongo License which covers an area of 325km2 (Figure 4). Exploration has defined seven prospects (Figure 5) totalling approximately 70km in strike length within approximately 15-25km north of the Namdini Gold Project.

The Nangodi Shear Zone which lies within the Ndongo tenement is spatially related to no fewer than four major gold discoveries, including the Company’s Namdini Gold Project, the Shaanxi Mine, the historic Nangodi Gold Mine and the Youga Gold Mine in Burkina Faso, adjacent to the Ghana border (Figure 5). In addition, there are numerous historic shallow artisanal workings along many parts of this shear zone.

Ndongo East Prospect

Diamond Drilling

Two Diamond Drill holes were completed on the Ndongo East Prospect during the Quarter for a total of 378.66m with 413 samples, including QAQC controls. All samples were submitted to SGS Ghana analytical laboratory for analysis of gold using the Fire Assay analytical method (Table 7).

Prospect Drill

Method No.

Holes Total

(m) No.

Samples Duplicates Blanks Stds Total

Samples Ndongo East DD 2 378.66 395 - 9 9 413

Table 7: Ndongo East Exploration Drilling for Q3 2019

Assay results from the two drill holes together with three diamond drill holes that were completed in the previous Quarter were received. The drilling was completed on a representative section (E1-E1) within the well-defined mineralised zone (Figure 6) with the objective of systematically testing the mineralisation at depth and up dip where the mineralised zone is expected to sub crop. Drilling on the fence was approximately to 25 to 50m centres.

Best intercepts in the new drill holes this Quarter include:

4.1m @ 13.1g/t Au from 96m in NDDD085

9.1m @ 2.9g/t Au from 37m in NDDD086

7.6m @ 4.8g/t Au from 151m in NDDD088

These intercepts are hosted within a gold-bearing, pyrite-silica-ankerite carbonate altered, shear zone which dips to the northwest. As shown in Figures 6 and 7.

The first two deep holes NDDD088 and NDDD089 end in mineralisation and add approximately 90 metres down dip extent to this section of the ore zone.

The two shallow holes NDDD086 and NDDD087 on the same section confirm the mineralisation sub cropping with encouraging grades and width of 9.1m @ 2.9g/t Au from 37m and 5m @ 1.8g/t Au from 5m respectively.

Results to date have indicated shallow mineralisation intercepts to approximately 80 metres vertically below surface with encouraging grades and thickness.

The mineralised system remains open along a northeast-southwest strike and at depth with multiple mineralised intersections.

Previously, numerous shallow depth intersections over significant widths were intercepted in numerous holes including:

5.3m @ 13.9g/t Au from 78m in NDDD063*

5.5m @ 3.8g/t Au from 31m in NDDD072*

3.7m @ 3.3g/t Au from 59m in NDDD064*

2.7m @7.7g/t Au from 19m in NDDD068*

2.0m @ 18.3g/t Au from 59m in NDDD066*

14.0m @ 7.0g/t Au from 69m in NDDD046*

9.0m @ 23.3g/t Au from 60m in NDRC248*

8.3m @ 11.3g/t Au from 76m in NDDD059*

5.2m @ 4.5g/t Au from 60m in NDDD060*

3.0m @ 29.3g/t Au from 45m in NDDD036*

*Refer to ASX/TSX press releases dated 16 July and 29 August 2018, 23 January 25 March and 10 July 2019

These encouraging results to date at the Ndongo East Prospect continue to encourage further carefully measured investment into establishing viable shallow high-grade mineralised zones which could develop into possible satellite pits for the Namdini Gold Project located approximately 24km south.

Figure 5: Ndongo Prospecting License showing Local Prospects:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5ebe086-1fee-46df-b00f-943e8506fedf

Figure 6: Ndongo East Prospect with Drill Locations showing NE-SW Mineralised Structures Open Along Strike:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32ad2031-009d-4466-a419-a6a7bf79f080

Figure 7: Ndongo East Prospect Section E1-E1: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f2c9a2d-0364-4d3a-9a19-4faed5c0c27b

Auger Drilling

The Company continued field work focused on confirmation of targets, field mapping and auger infill drilling of previously defined gold anomalies within the structural corridor hosting the Ndongo East initial discovery.

After an extensive 2,047 auger infill drilling programme of previously identified gold anomalies defined by 200m by 50m - 100m spaced sampling (refer to ASX/TSX press releases dated December 13, 2017 and May 28, 2018) to 50m centres along 100m spaced lines, for a total of 7,952m, the soil geochemical gold anomalies are now defined to a higher confidence extending over approximately 9km in strike length and between 0.5 to 1km wide. All results to date are illustrated on Figures 8 and 9. The anomaly highlights two subparallel trends consisting of:

a more coherent geochemical gold anomaly trending NNE-SSW along the contact between mafic to intermediate volcaniclastic and granitoid rocks, over approximately 7km, open to the southwest; and

a cluster of geochemical gold anomalies starting immediately to the south of the Ndongo East discovery and trending NS over 7km to the south. Each of these anomalies strike over approximately 1.2 to 1.5km lengths with similar signature to the initial discovery zone. The results of the new infill auger results for Au > 40ppb have been summarised in Schedule 1 Table 16 of the report. The Company plans to drill test these gold geochemical anomalies, as the soil sampling results to date suggest a potential to discover additional high-grade shallow mineralisation such as Ndongo East.

Figure 8: Ndongo East Targets over Auger Points and Gold Grade Contours:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3af42e64-f6eb-4727-9437-3f1a30f0fe4f

Figure 9: Ndongo East Target over Auger Results and Geology:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cb71b78-c712-48f5-8df5-8e5df7d2aec5

Preliminary Bottle Roll Cyanide Leach Test

The Company is encouraged by the results of preliminary bottle roll cyanide extraction tests completed at the Ndongo East prospect. These preliminary results suggest that the mineralisation at Ndongo East will be suitable to conventional cyanide leach gold extraction.

The preliminary bottle roll cyanide leach testing was conducted using samples selected from 12 representative diamond drill holes. Samples used for the tests weighed approximately 2kg each and were taken primarily from fresh rock mineralised intercepts. The purpose of the bottle roll tests was to initially assess the gold recovery through a simple industry standard cyanide leaching process. The tests were conducted at the certified SGS Laboratories in Ghana and South Africa.

Bottle Roll Cyanide Leach Test Samples Collection:

Twelve coarse reject samples from twelve diamond drill hole intercepts, that had previously been crushed to 75% passing -2mm with predicted gold grade range of 1.4 to 29.3g/t based on original Fire Assay results were selected. These samples were representative of potential ore-grade mineralisation of the Ndongo East initial discovery zone and were selected from varying depths within the fresh rock.

Each sample selected was homogenised by passing the entire sample several times through the riffle splitter and then splitting off a 3.0 kg sample.

Test sample locations are shown in Figure 9 and described in Table 8 below:

HoleID SampleID Depth From

(m) Depth To

(m) Length

(m) Predicted Head Grade^

(Au g/t) NDDD036 NDMC0001 45.0 48.0 3.0 29.3 NDDD037 NDMC0002 122.0 125.0 3.0 4.1 NDDD046 NDMC0003 73.0 82.0 9.0 10.5 NDDD054 NDMC0004 2.0 6.0 4.0 2.0 NDDD056 NDMC0005 7.3 12.0 4.8 3.3 NDDD058 NDMC0006 51.2 64.5 13.3 1.8 NDDD059 NDMC0007 75.7 84 8.3 11.3 NDDD060 NDMC0008 60.0 65.2 5.2 4.5 NDDD061 NDMC0009 76.7 82.7 6.0 1.6 NDDD063 NDMC0010 78.0 83.3 5.3 4.2 NDDD071 NDMC0011 19.0 23.6 4.6 1.4 NDDD072 NDMC0012 31.3 36.8 5.5 3.8

Table 8: Ndongo East Preliminary Cyanide Leach Test Sample Information

Notes to Table 8:

^Predicted Head Grade is the length weighted average of the original diamond drill hole Fire Assay results.

Figure 9: Ndongo East Prospect on Geology Showing Locations of Preliminary Bottle Roll Test Samples:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ace2404-684e-4f93-ba2f-6584230b10e4

Test Work Completed:

The entire 3kg sample was re-crushed by the laboratory to ensure 75% passing -2mm, split and then pulverised to a homogenised 85% passing 75μm material. A 2kg split of each thoroughly homogenised sample underwent the following tests:

A bottle roll cyanide leach, 24-hour solvent extraction with AAS finish;

Total Sulphur and Carbon by LECO;

Aqua Regia extraction for Arsenic with AAS; and

The sub-sample of each of the bottle roll residue material was analysed by two separate Fire Assay tests for gold, total Sulphur and Carbon by LECO and Arsenic determined by Aqua Regia instrument finish.

Head grade samples were analysed by the following methods:

Screen Fire Assay for gold;

Total Sulphur and total Carbon by LECO;

Aqua Regia extraction for Arsenic; and

Multielement 4-Acid digest ICPOES/MS analysis for a total of 59 elements.

All services at SGS laboratories are provided with Quality assurance protocol in line with ISO 17025 (quality accreditation system for commercial laboratories – ISO 10725).

Test Work Results:

The results of the bottle roll cyanide leach results are summarised in Tables 9 and 10.

The recoveries of gold at the end of 24 hours range between 75.0% to 93.6%. These encouraging preliminary bottle roll gold recovery results confirm that the Ndongo East ore should be amendable to conventional cyanide leaching.

HoleID SampleID Recovered

Gold

(Au g/t) Gold

in Tail

(Au g/t) Calculated

Head

Grade*

(Au g/t) Assay

Head

Grade#

(Au g/t) Predicted

Head

Grade^

(Au g/t) Recovery

(%) NDDD036 NDMC0001 36.0 3.4 39.4 33.2 29.3 91.4 NDDD037 NDMC0002 5.5 0.9 6.5 5.1 4.1 85.9 NDDD046 NDMC0003 8.4 0.7 9.1 9.0 10.5 92.3 NDDD054 NDMC0004 1.0 0.3 1.3 1.8 2.0 76.9 NDDD056 NDMC0005 3.2 0.5 3.7 3.2 3.3 86.5 NDDD058 NDMC0006 1.5 0.3 1.8 1.6 1.8 83.3 NDDD059 NDMC0007 11.8 1.3 13.1 9.5 11.3 90.1 NDDD060 NDMC0008 3.8 0.8 4.6 3.6 4.5 82.6 NDDD061 NDMC0009 1.4 0.4 1.8 1.7 1.6 77.8 NDDD063 NDMC0010 4.4 0.3 4.7 3.1 4.2 93.6 NDDD071 NDMC0011 1.0 0.2 1.2 1.1 1.4 83.3 NDDD072 NDMC0012 2.7 0.9 3.6 3.3 3.8 75.0

Table 9: Gold Recoveries from Ndongo East Preliminary Bottle Roll Cyanide Leach Tests

Notes to Table 9:

* The Calculated Head Grade is computed by mathematically combining the actual recovered gold and the gold in tails #Assay Head Grade is the calculated weighted average of the plus and fine fractions from Screen Fire Assay results reported by the laboratory ^Predicted Head Grade is the length weighted average of the original drill Fire Assay results

The excellent correlation between the Calculated Head Grade (BLEG) against both the Assay Head Grade (Screen Fire Assay) and Predicted Head Grade (Original Fire Assay) is an indication of the homogenous nature of the test samples.



Upon completion of the leach cycle, the gold remaining in the leached tails was determined by duplicate Fire Assay instrument finish, with the resulting average taken as the gold in tails. The Calculated Head Grade is computed by mathematically combining the actual recovered gold and the gold in tails. The leached tails were also analysed for Arsenic by aqua regia with instrument finish and total Carbon and Sulphur by LECO. The detailed results are summarised in Table 10.

HoleID SampleID BLEG LECO LECO Aqua Regia Tails Au

(g/t) C

(%) S

(%) As

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Au(R)

(g/t) C

(%) S

(%) As

(g/t) NDDD036 NDMC0001 36.0 1.9 1 141 3.5 3.4 1.9 1.1 139 NDDD037 NDMC0002 5.5 2.2 1.2 960 0.9 1.0 2.2 1.2 1000 NDDD046 NDMC0003 8.4 2.3 0.9 230 0.6 0.7 2.2 0.8 244 NDDD054 NDMC0004 1.0 <0.1 <0.1 333 0.3 0.2 <0.1 <0.1 327 NDDD056 NDMC0005 3.2 0.2 <0.1 320 0.5 0.5 0.2 <0.1 303 NDDD058 NDMC0006 1.5 2.1 1.1 225 0.3 0.3 2.1 1.1 206 NDDD059 NDMC0007 11.8 2.1 1.5 270 1.3 1.3 2.0 1.6 260 NDDD060 NDMC0008 3.8 2.6 1.2 160 0.8 0.8 2.6 1.2 157 NDDD061 NDMC0009 1.4 2.2 1.3 521 0.4 0.4 2.2 1.4 525 NDDD063 NDMC0010 4.4 1.6 0.9 69 0.3 0.3 1.6 0.9 70 NDDD071 NDMC0011 1.0 2.1 0.6 144 0.2 0.2 2.1 0.7 119 NDDD072 NDMC0012 2.7 2.5 2.2 285 0.9 1.0 2.4 2.2 282

Table 10: Ndongo East Preliminary Detailed Bottle Roll Cyanide Leach Results

The Assay Head Grade was determined by Screen Fire Assay using a nominal 500g sub-sample which was screen through the nominated cloth to 106μm. The entire coarse fraction (including the disposable screen cloth) was analysed for gold by Fire Assay instrument finish. The fine fraction was analysed for gold by Fire Assay instrument finish in duplicate. A weighted average was then calculated to determine the total gold content as the Assay Head Grade as summarised in Table 11.

HoleID SampleID Au+

(g/t) Weight+

(g) Au1-

(g/t) Au2-

(g/t) Au Calculated

(g/t) NDDD036 NDMC0001 25.7 22.1 33.9 33.3 33.2 NDDD037 NDMC0002 5.1 49.2 5.1 5.1 5.1 NDDD046 NDMC0003 21.5 47.9 7.2 8.2 9.0 NDDD054 NDMC0004 1.9 46.4 1.9 1.8 1.8 NDDD056 NDMC0005 2.1 26.6 3.2 3.4 3.2 NDDD058 NDMC0006 1.6 34.8 1.6 1.8 1.7 NDDD059 NDMC0007 18.6 19.3 9.6 8.7 9.5 NDDD060 NDMC0008 3.9 39.6 3.5 3.7 3.6 NDDD061 NDMC0009 1.5 26.1 1.8 1.6 1.7 NDDD063 NDMC0010 0.8 38.1 3.3 3.2 3.1 NDDD071 NDMC0011 0.3 15.4 1.1 1.2 1.1 NDDD072 NDMC0012 1.7 28.9 3.5 3.4 3.3

Table 11: Screen Fire Assay Results

On a separate split of the homogenous composite sample, a Mixed Acid Digest with ICPOES/MS finish multielement analysis was undertaken at the SGS Randfontein laboratory in South Africa. Elements tested include Al ,Ba, Ca ,Cr ,Cu ,Fe ,K, Li ,Mg ,Mn ,Na, P ,S ,Sr, Ti, V, Zn, Zr, Ag, As, Be, Bi ,Cd, Ce, Co, Cs, Dy, Er, Eu, Ga, Gd, Ge, Hf, Ho, In, La, Lu, Mo, Nb, Nd, Ni, Pb, Pr, Rb, Sb, Sc, Se, Sm, Sn, Ta ,Tb, Te, Th, Tl, Tm, U, W ,Y, and Yb. The full results of the multielement analysis has been provided in Table 17 in Schedule 1.

The Company is encouraged by these preliminary results and plan to submit a larger set of samples for further cyanide leach and more specific testing in establishing the deportment of gold in this highly prospective area.

Kungongo Licence Area

The Kungongo License is located in northeast Ghana some 45km west of the Company’s Namdini Gold Project. The License covers an area of approximately 120.12km2 and is a renewable Exploration License (Figure 4).

No exploration activity was undertaken at Kungongo during the Quarter. Programme of works has been submitted to the Forrest Commission of Ghana to undertake Gradient Array IP survey over the extended tenements across the Bole-Bolgantanga Shear. The programme of work is expected to be approved by the Forrest Commission to allow this planned non-destructive survey to be undertaken soon after the wet season in Ghana.

Bongo Licence Area

The Bongo Licence covers an area of approximately 465 km2 adjacent to the regional Bole-Bolgatanga Shear and is dominated by three major intrusive complexes, predominantly granitoids of intermediate to foliated felsic basin types intercalated with mafic volcanic flows (Figure 4).

During the Quarter, an auger sampling programme was completed in the north east corner of the tenement along the Bole-Bolgatanga Shear. This programme was an extension to the original 400m by 50m auger programme completed immediately to the SW within this licence area. The programme consisted of 779 holes totalling 3,106m on a grid of 200m by 50m spacing. A total of 857 samples, including QAQC samples, were submitted for BLEG analyses. Results are pending.

SUBRANUM PROJECT

The Subranum Project covers an area of 69km² located in southwest Ghana. The license straddles the eastern margin of the Sefwi Gold Belt which is bounded by the regional Bibiani Shear Zone (“BSZ”) stretching about 200km across southwestern Ghana.

There is 9km of the BSZ developed within the Subranum license trending NE to SW. The BSZ forms a very prospective, sheared contact between Birimian phyllites and greywackes to the southeast and mafic to intermediate volcanics and volcaniclastics to the northwest. Granitoid stocks of the Dixcove suite intrude this shear zone.

The portion of the Bibiani Shear Zone occurring within the Subranum tenement is 9km long, trending SW to NE. Previous extensive exploration has outlined a 5km long gold target, extending from the SW tenement boundary towards the NE, with the remaining 4km of the 9km strike length remaining relatively unexplored.

Only a very small portion of this 5km long gold target was diamond drilled during drilling programmes in 2018.

No exploration activities were undertaken on this tenement during this Quarter due to the wet season in southern Ghana.

TENEMENT SCHEDULE - ASX LISTING RULE 5.3.3

The following mining tenement information is provided pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3. No tenements in part or whole were relinquished, surrendered or otherwise divested during the quarter ended 30 September 2019.

Tenement License Status Ref Interest

Acquired

During

Quarter Interest

Divested

During

Quarter Interest Held

at End of

Quarter Ghana Bolgatanga Project Ndongo Prospecting PL9/13,

PL9/19,

PL9/22 &

PL936 - - 100% Kungongo Prospecting RL9/28 - - 100% Bongo Prospecting PL9/29,

PL9/37 &

PL9/38 - - 100% Namdini Project Namdini Mining License LVB14619/09 - - 100% Subranum Project Subranum Prospecting PL/309 - - 100%

CORPORATE

During the Quarter the Company was pleased to to announce the appointment of Mr David (Dave) Anthony to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the Company’s Namdini Gold Project in Ghana, West Africa.

Dave is a qualified Mining Engineer from Queens University in Canada. He has more than 30 years’ experience in mining and mineral processing and has worked at senior management and executive levels in the design, construction and operation of gold processing plants and mines globally. Dave was responsible for the design and delivery of mines with capital costs of up to USD$3.8 Billion and with total material movements of up to 40 million tonnes per annum.

Dave’s extensive global experience includes the design, construction, optimisation and operation of 12 mines of which six gold mining projects were with Barrick Gold, including four in Africa. Dave was appointed COO of Barrick Africa in 2009 which was listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2010 with a market capitalization of $3.8 Billion and was ranked in the FTSE 100 within two months of listing.

Dave is well recognised as a resourceful Team Leader with a track record of delivering high quality production assets on time, on budget and with exemplary safety and environmental performance. His global experience and industry contacts will be highly valuable assets to Cardinal in the construction of the proposed 9.5mtpa mine for the 5.1 Moz* Mineral Ore Reserve within the Namdini open pit gold deposit.

Together with Cardinal’s expanding Construction Owners’ Team, Dave will complement the two Directors on the Cardinal Board who have extensive successful gold mine build experience; Dr. Kenneth G. Thomas who has over 45 years’ experience building mines with companies including Barrick and Kinross, and Mr. Trevor Schultz who also has over 45 years’ experience building mines with companies including AngloGold Ashanti in Ghana and most recently with Centamin Plc in Egypt.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

As at 30 September 2019 the Company had the following capital structure;

Capital Structure Listed Unlisted Total Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (CDV) 410,397,776 - 410,397,776 Options Ex. $0.15 on or before 30 Sep 2019 117,587,039 - 117,587,039 Unlisted Options Ex. $0.22 on or before 18 Mar 2020 - 6,000,000 6,000,000 Unlisted Options Ex. $0.75 on or before 21 Dec 2022 - 1,000,000 1,000,000 Milestone Options Ex. $0.50 on or before 12 Apr 2022 - 18,500,000 18,500,000 Milestone Options Ex. $0.965 on or before 21 Dec 2022 - 2,018,100 2,018,100 Milestone Options Ex. $0.679 on or before 21 Dec 2022 - 2,180,049 2,180,049 Milestone Options Ex. $0.59 on or before 21 Dec 2022 - 2,180,049 2,180,049 Unlisted Options Ex. $1.00 on or before 21 Dec 2022 - 1,867,817 1,867,817 Class C Performance Shares - 60 60

Cash Balance

The Company’s cash balance at 30 September 2019 was approximately AU$14.7 million.

Subsequent to period end, on October 3, 2019 the Company announced that AU$17.6m was raised through the exercise of Listed Options.

ABOUT CARDINAL

Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX/TSX: CDV) is a West African gold‐focused exploration and development Company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.

The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project, for which the Company has published a gold Ore Reserve of 5.1Moz (138.6 Mt @ 1.13 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut-off), inclusive of 0.4Moz Proved (7.4 Mt @ 1.31 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut-off) and 4.7Moz Probable (131.2 Mt @ 1.12 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut-off), and a soon to be completed Feasibility Study.

Exploration programmes are also underway at the Company’s Bolgatanga (Northern Ghana) and Subranum (Southern Ghana) Projects.

Cardinal confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in its announcement of the Ore Reserve of April 3, 2019. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning this estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.

For further information contact:

Archie Koimtsidis Alec Rowlands CEO / MD IR / Corp Dev Cardinal Resources Ltd. Cardinal Resources Ltd. P: +61 8 6558 0573 P: +1 647 256 1922 Andrew Rowell Peta Baldwin Cannings Purple Cannings Purple E: arowell@canningspurple.com.au E: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au P: +61 400 466 226 P: +61 455 081 008

Competent / Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this Quarterly report that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at the Namdini Gold Project has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Richard Bray, a Registered Professional Geologist with the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Mr. Ekow Taylor, a Chartered Professional Geologist with the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Bray and Mr. Taylor have more than five years’ experience relevant to the styles of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which is being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bray and Mr. Taylor are full-time employees of Cardinal and hold equity securities in the Company.

The scientific and technical information in this Quarterly report that relates to Exploration Results at the Bolgatanga Project and Subranum Project is based on information prepared by Mr. Paul Abbott, a full-time employee of Cardinal Resources Ltd., who is a Member of the Geological Society of South Africa. Mr. Abbott has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves”.

Cardinal confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in its announcement Ore Reserve of 03 April 2019. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning this estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.

ASX Listing Rule 5.23.2

This report contains information extracted from the following reports which are available for viewing on the Company’s website www.cardinalresources.com.au :

30 Sept 2019 Feasibility Study Update

04 Sept 2019 Cardinal Makes Key Appointment Ahead of Project Development

16 July 2019 Cardinal’s Starter Pit Infill Drilling Results

10 July 2019 Cardinal Reports Further Shallow High-Grade Gold

04 June 2019 Positive Metallurgical Update on the Namdini Project

18 April 2019 Addendum to Namdini Ore Reserve Press Release

10 April 2019 Feasibility Study and Project Finance Updates

03 April 2019 Cardinal’s Namdini Ore Reserve Now 5.1 Moz

27 March 2019 Cardinal Intercepts High‐Grade Shallow Gold at Ndongo East

23 Jan 2019 Cardinal Hits More High-Grade Shallow Gold at Ndongo East

28 Nov 2018 New Drill Season hits high-grade shallow gold at Ndongo East

18 Sept 2018 Cardinal Namdini Pre-Feasibility Study 4.76Moz Ore Reserve

29 Aug 2018 Cardinal Extends Ndongo East Discovery Strike Length

31 July 2018 Cardinal Executes U$5 Million Term Sheet with Sprott

16 July 2018 Cardinal Makes New Gold Discovery at Ndongo East

28 May 2018 Encouraging First Pass Gold Results at Ndongo

19 April 2018 Technical Report on Namdini Gold Project Filed on SEDAR

04 April 2018 First Pass Regional Exploration Drilling Underway

05 Mar 2018 Cardinal Upgrades Indicated Mineral Resource to 6.5Moz

22 Feb 2018 Cardinal Infill Drilling Results Returned

05 Feb 2018 Namdini Gold Project Preliminary Economic Assessment

22 Jan 2018 Namdini Infill Drilling Results Returned

14 Dec 2017 Namdini Drilling and Regional Exploration Update

12 Dec 2017 Cardinal Grade Control Drill Results Returned

The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this report relating to exploration activities and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the exploration activities in those market announcements continue to apply and have not been changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person’s findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements. Cardinal is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in its announcement of the Ore Reserve of 3 April 2019. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning this estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Disclaimer

This ASX / TSX press release has been prepared by Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ABN: 56 147 325 620) (“Cardinal” or “the Company”). Neither the ASX or the TSX, nor their regulation service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains summary information about Cardinal, its subsidiaries and their activities, which is current as at the date of this press release. The information in this press release is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete nor does it contain all the information, which a prospective investor may require in evaluating a possible investment in Cardinal.

By its very nature exploration for minerals is a high‐risk business and is not suitable for certain investors. Cardinal’s securities are speculative. Potential investors should consult their stockbroker or financial advisor. There are a number of risks, both specific to Cardinal and of a general nature which may affect the future operating and financial performance of Cardinal and the value of an investment in Cardinal including but not limited to economic conditions, stock market fluctuations, gold price movements, regional infrastructure constraints, timing of approvals from relevant authorities, regulatory risks, operational risks and reliance on key personnel and foreign currency fluctuations.

Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded and subject to applicable law, each of Cardinal’s officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this press release and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this Announcement or any error or omission here from. Except as required by applicable law, the Company is under no obligation to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this press release or any other information made available to a person nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information. Recipients of this press release should make their own independent assessment and determination as to the Company’s prospects, its business, assets and liabilities as well as the matters covered in this press release.

Forward‐looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Cardinal and its projects may also include statements which are ‘forward‐looking statements’ that may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, anticipated timing of the feasibility study (FS) on the Namdini project, estimates and assumptions in respect of Mineral Resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These ‘forward – looking statements’ are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Cardinal, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward‐looking statements.

Cardinal disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after today’s date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than required by the Corporations Act and ASX and TSX Listing Rules. The words ‘believe’, ‘expect’, ‘anticipate’, ‘indicate’, ‘contemplate’, ‘target’, ‘plan’, ‘intends’, ‘continue’, ‘budget’, ‘estimate’, ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘schedule’ and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

All forward‐looking statements made in this press release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward‐looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

SCHEDULE 1

NAMDINI PROJECT AND NDONGO LICENSE AREA DRILL RESULTS

Hole ID Type Depth

(m) Dip Azimuth Grid_ID mEast mNorth mRL NMDD167 DDH 533.6 -61.4° 83.2° UTM_WGS84Zone_30 North 756,988 1,176,427 220.6 NMDD175 DDH 202.05 -60.6° 97.1° UTM_WGS84Zone_30 North 757,294 1,176,421 245.8 NMDD176 DDH 295.0 -60.7° 99.7° UTM_WGS84Zone_30 North 757,195 1,176,440 242.3

Table 12: Meta‐Data Listing of Namdini Drill Holes





HoleID mFrom mTo mLength Au_ppm NMDD167 370.5 373.5 3.0 0.8 NMDD167 378.5 381.5 3.0 0.7 NMDD167 402.5 408.5 6.0 1.9 NMDD175 121.0 128.0 7.0 1.0 NMDD176 215.0 218.0 3.0 2.1

Table 13: Summary of Individual Intercepts – Namdini Drill Holes





Hole ID Type Depth

(m) Dip Azimuth Grid_ID mEast mNorth mRL NDDD085 DDH 114.5 -59.6° 118.5° UTM_WGS84Zone_30 North 758,140 1,201,993 220.8 NDDD086 DDH 57.3 -59.6° 119.4° UTM_WGS84Zone_30 North 758,205 1,201,948 219.9 NDDD087 DDH 114.5 -61.2° 117.8° UTM_WGS84Zone_30 North 758,228 1,201,934 219.7 NDDD088 DDH 168.4 -61.3° 119.4° UTM_WGS84Zone_30 North 758,098 1,202,019 221.4 NDDD089 DDH 210.3 -61.4° 117.0° UTM_WGS84Zone_30 North 758,060 1,202,026 221.6

Table 14: Meta‐Data Listing of Ndongo East Drill Holes





HoleID mFrom mTo mLength Au_ppm NDDD085 96.0 100.1 4.1 13.1 NDDD086 37.0 46.1 9.1 2.9 NDDD087 5.0 10.0 5.0 1.8 NDDD088 151.0 158.6 7.6 4.8 NDDD089 192.0 195.9 3.9 1.3

Table 15: Summary of Individual Intercepts – Ndongo East





Hole ID Type Grid_ID mEast mNorth mRL mFrom mTo Au_ppb NGAS1813 Auger WGS84_30N 757,773 1,202,541 214 2 3 89 NGAS1950 Auger WGS84_30N 757,905 1,200,577 211 2 3 70 NGAS1951 Auger WGS84_30N 757,943 1,200,549 207 2 3 40 NGAS2180 Auger WGS84_30N 757,901 1,200,103 215 2 3 85 NGAS2182 Auger WGS84_30N 757,813 1,200,154 212 4 5 82 NGAS2274 Auger WGS84_30N 757,880 1,198,936 231 2 3 44 NGAS2276 Auger WGS84_30N 757,792 1,198,992 228 2 3 231 NGAS2296 Auger WGS84_30N 757,094 1,198,249 233 2 3 57 NGAS2300 Auger WGS84_30N 756,926 1,198,357 229 2 3 41 NGAS2307 Auger WGS84_30N 756,670 1,198,513 233 2 3 300 NGAS2350 Auger WGS84_30N 756,396 1,196,564 216 2 3 1,209 NGAS2351 Auger WGS84_30N 756438 1,196,536 219 2 3 49 NGAS2383 Auger WGS84_30N 756,275 1,195,218 206 2 3 43 NGAS2384 Auger WGS84_30N 756,311 1,195,200 210 4 5 68 NGAS2385 Auger WGS84_30N 756,353 1,195,175 207 4 5 46 NGAS2386 Auger WGS84_30N 756,396 1,195,147 208 3 4 47 NGAS2391 Auger WGS84_30N 756,609 1,195,014 211 2 3 50 NGAS2446 Auger WGS84_30N 757,921 1,198,439 234 2 3 219 NGAS2492 Auger WGS84_30N 756,502 1,198,149 231 4 5 48 NGAS2494 Auger WGS84_30N 756,416 1,198,200 231 4 5 123 NGAS2536 Auger WGS84_30N 756437 1,195,592 210 4 5 53 NGAS2570 Auger WGS84_30N 757907 1,194,303 223 6 7 239 NGAS2584 Auger WGS84_30N 756249 1,194,533 203 4 5 93 NGAS2716 Auger WGS84_30N 756,630 1,196,654 222 2 3 72 NGAS2734 Auger WGS84_30N 756,671 1,196,155 218 2 3 877 NGAS2746 Auger WGS84_30N 756,713 1,195,657 215 4 5 92 NGAS2767 Auger WGS84_30N 755,910 1,193,802 200 4 5 48 NGAS2778 Auger WGS84_30N 755,436 1,193,628 202 3 4 69 NGAS2793 Auger WGS84_30N 755,548 1,193,319 201 2 3 99 NGAS2795 Auger WGS84_30N 755,209 1,193,531 206 4 5 48 NGAS2817 Auger WGS84_30N 758,135 1,199,719 225 2 3 50 NGAS2883 Auger WGS84_30N 756692 1,197,319 218 2 3 301 NGAS2936 Auger WGS84_30N 755,780 1,194,355 211 2 3 47 NGAS2938 Auger WGS84_30N 755,866 1,194,300 208 2 3 76 NGAS2940 Auger WGS84_30N 755,949 1,194,252 205 1 2 61 NGAS2941 Auger WGS84_30N 755,717 1,194,155 207 1 2 163 NGAS2946 Auger WGS84_30N 754,870 1,193,272 199 2 3 80 NGAS2976 Auger WGS84_30N 754,806 1,193,075 199 2 3 42 NGAS3013 Auger WGS84_30N 756,271 1,194,287 205 4 5 113 NGAS3038 Auger WGS84_30N 753,088 1,192,497 216 2 3 127 NGAS3133 Auger WGS84_30N 758,172 1,201,812 212 2 3 164 NGAS3248 Auger WGS84_30N 758,258 1,201,651 209 2 3 318 NGAS3367 Auger WGS84_30N 757,803 1,200,756 210 2 3 60 NGAS3445 Auger WGS84_30N 758,361 1,201,937 216 2 3 49 NGAS1813 Auger WGS84_30N 757,773 1,202,541 214 2 3 89 NGAS3474 Auger WGS84_30N 758,080 1,201,644 214 2 3 111

Table 16: Ndongo East Auger Results > 40ppb Au





Hole ID Type Grid_ID mEast mNorth mRL mFrom mTo Au_ppb NGAS3519 Auger WGS84_30N 757,936 1,200,904 209 3 4 51 NGAS3522 Auger WGS84_30N 758,062 1,200,819 212 2 3 79 NGAS3556 Auger WGS84_30N 757,499 1,200,585 215 4 5 120 NGAS3566 Auger WGS84_30N 756,713 1,200,959 220 2 3 64 NGAS3680 Auger WGS84_30N 757,895 1,201,167 215 2 3 43 NGAS3826 Auger WGS84_30N 756,985 1,198,907 233 6 7 72 NGAS3827 Auger WGS84_30N 756,941 1,198,932 233 5 6 56 NGAS3848 Auger WGS84_30N 756,913 1,198,485 232 6 7 110 NGAS3850 Auger WGS84_30N 756,288 1,198,399 231 6 7 56 NGAS3856 Auger WGS84_30N 756,501 1,198,264 233 8 9 73 NGAS3861 Auger WGS84_30N 756,798 1,198,078 227 8 9 112 NGAS3868 Auger WGS84_30N 757,040 1,197,924 232 10 11 40 NGAS3876 Auger WGS84_30N 756,722 1,197,652 220 6 7 46 NGAS3881 Auger WGS84_30N 756,327 1,197,666 223 6 7 251 NGAS3892 Auger WGS84_30N 756,559 1,197,283 217 9 10 40 NGAS3893 Auger WGS84_30N 756,600 1,197,254 216 6 7 55 NGAS3897 Auger WGS84_30N 756,753 1,197,147 218 4 5 92 NGAS3916 Auger WGS84_30N 756,671 1,198,853 243 6 7 345 NGAS3922 Auger WGS84_30N 756,882 1,198,736 235 8 9 53 NGAS3931 Auger WGS84_30N 756,558 1,198,481 232 10 11 60 NGAS3937 Auger WGS84_30N 756,765 1,198,333 230 8 9 61 NGAS3939 Auger WGS84_30N 756,860 1,198,277 231 6 7 161 NGAS3945 Auger WGS84_30N 757,063 1,198,149 229 8 9 50 NGAS3948 Auger WGS84_30N 757,181 1,198,067 234 6 7 69 NGAS3951 Auger WGS84_30N 756,984 1,197,722 229 8 9 106 NGAS3957 Auger WGS84_30N 756,780 1,197,856 220 3 4 536 NGAS3958 Auger WGS84_30N 756,743 1,197,881 223 6 7 69 NGAS3959 Auger WGS84_30N 756,700 1,197,904 223 8 9 99 NGAS3963 Auger WGS84_30N 756,399 1,198,091 228 6 7 101 NGAS3964 Auger WGS84_30N 756,359 1,198,120 229 4 5 51 NGAS3968 Auger WGS84_30N 756,438 1,197,137 213 8 9 179 NGAS3969 Auger WGS84_30N 756,466 1,197,121 213 10 11 653 NGAS3972 Auger WGS84_30N 756,585 1,197,041 218 6 7 48 NGAS3973 Auger WGS84_30N 756,631 1,197,026 219 6 7 72 NGAS3974 Auger WGS84_30N 756,671 1,196,994 219 4 5 89 NGAS3991 Auger WGS84_30N 756,164 1,196,589 212 2 3 46 NGAS4011 Auger WGS84_30N 756,637 1,196,735 219 8 9 100 NGAS4012 Auger WGS84_30N 756,593 1,196,762 217 8 9 62 NGAS4015 Auger WGS84_30N 756,472 1,196,857 217 8 9 41 NGAS4016 Auger WGS84_30N 756,442 1,196,886 218 8 9 40 NGAS4018 Auger WGS84_30N 756,363 1,196,938 216 8 9 398 NGAS4025 Auger WGS84_30N 756,342 1,196,824 217 6 7 63 NGAS4026 Auger WGS84_30N 756,389 1,196,795 219 6 7 113 NGAS4038 Auger WGS84_30N 756,508 1,196,612 218 10 11 45 NGAS4039 Auger WGS84_30N 756,551 1,196,578 219 6 7 53

Table 16 (continued): Ndongo East Auger Results > 40ppb Au





HoleID From To Al Ba Ca Cr Cu Fe K Li Mg Mn Na P S Sr Ti V Zn Zr Ag As (m) (m) (%) (ppm) (%) (ppm) (ppm) (%) (%) (ppm) (%) (ppm) (%) (ppm) (%) (ppm) (%) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) NDDD036 45.0 48.0 6.14 221 3.42 94 61.7 3.14 0.86 11 1.98 524 3.28 768 1.31 571 0.09 92 50 56.1 7.3 143 NDDD037 122.0 125.0 6.99 279 3.93 71 72.9 3.46 1.26 9 2.07 581 3.58 878 1.45 631 0.07 112 46 81 1.6 981 NDDD046 73.0 82.0 6.62 270 4.06 112 65.5 3.36 1.04 10 2.22 636 3.52 506 1.11 822 0.07 100 46 41.5 0.8 250 NDDD054 2.0 6.0 6.72 526 0.21 157 57 4.58 1.1 9 0.34 1020 2.37 416 0.02 206 0.09 137 52 63.2 0.3 311 NDDD056 7.3 12.0 5.94 203 0.44 69 23.6 3.63 1.2 3 0.22 502 4.81 622 0.02 253 0.08 89 35 89.7 0.5 264 NDDD058 51.2 64.5 6.36 268 3.42 77 47.4 3.23 0.89 9 1.77 527 3.36 741 1.29 651 0.06 84 48 48.5 0.4 201 NDDD059 75.7 84.0 5.3 193 3.18 80 64.1 2.85 0.74 6 1.52 479 3.01 530 1.72 604 0.03 79 37 40.6 0.7 244 NDDD060 60.0 65.2 5.19 182 4.26 114 28.3 3.22 0.85 12 2.29 718 2.6 387 1.47 670 0.07 92 33 37.8 0.7 164 NDDD061 76.7 82.7 6.67 282 3.65 103 64.8 3.17 1.11 7 1.8 533 3.45 861 1.52 637 0.07 97 41 61.7 0.7 484 NDDD063 78.0 83.3 4.3 162 2.61 72 41.4 2.57 0.61 8 1.49 409 2.21 514 0.99 379 0.05 67 34 35.4 0.6 72 NDDD071 19.0 23.6 7.81 316 3.76 63 39.9 3.42 1.41 9 1.92 575 3.95 973 0.85 715 0.11 97 43 84.8 0.3 121 NDDD072 31.3 36.8 8.31 211 4.32 66 40.6 3.7 1.13 6 2.08 602 5 859 2.71 781 0.11 94 38 107 0.5 284





HoleID From To Be Bi Cd Ce Co Cs Dy Er Eu Ga Gd Ge Hf Ho In La Lu Mo Nb Nd (m) (m) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) NDDD036 45.0 48.0 0.5 0.68 0.02 61.3 19 0.43 1.41 0.67 1.01 13.4 3.39 <0.1 1.34 0.27 0.03 28 0.1 0.94 1.6 28.9 NDDD037 122.0 125.0 0.7 0.26 0.02 73.5 19.1 0.7 1.79 0.69 1.25 15.6 4.16 <0.1 1.93 0.32 0.03 32.9 0.12 0.82 1 34.9 NDDD046 73.0 82.0 0.6 0.23 0.04 44.1 19.5 0.56 1.31 0.56 0.74 14.1 2.45 <0.1 1.04 0.25 0.03 19.9 0.09 0.85 0.8 20.7 NDDD054 2.0 6.0 0.8 0.14 0.03 65.3 25 0.84 2.19 0.92 1.16 16.2 3.82 <0.1 1.7 0.41 0.04 29.8 0.15 0.75 2.3 29.4 NDDD056 7.3 12.0 0.5 0.15 0.03 77.1 18.2 0.45 2.12 0.94 1.34 15.7 4.51 <0.1 2.01 0.37 0.03 34.9 0.14 0.96 2.2 36.2 NDDD058 51.2 64.5 0.5 0.07 0.04 58.8 16.7 0.46 1.56 0.55 0.94 12.8 3.18 <0.1 1.16 0.26 0.03 25 0.09 0.42 0.8 27.6 NDDD059 75.7 84.0 0.4 0.09 0.05 50.2 14.6 0.33 1.08 0.41 0.74 10.4 2.49 <0.1 0.96 0.19 0.02 21.8 0.07 0.64 0.2 22.9 NDDD060 60.0 65.2 0.4 0.08 0.06 43.4 17.6 0.65 1.24 0.53 0.81 9.8 2.78 <0.1 0.91 0.22 0.02 18.6 0.09 0.8 0.4 22.5 NDDD061 76.7 82.7 0.6 0.07 0.03 68.5 16.6 0.56 1.83 0.65 1.08 14.5 3.65 <0.1 1.45 0.26 0.03 29.1 0.1 0.42 1.5 31.4 NDDD063 78.0 83.3 0.4 0.08 0.03 48.9 15.1 0.39 1.16 0.47 0.81 9.9 2.76 <0.1 0.96 0.2 0.02 20.7 0.08 0.38 1.2 23.8 NDDD071 19.0 23.6 0.6 0.08 0.03 78.1 16.6 0.61 1.85 0.76 1.26 15.7 4.27 <0.1 1.87 0.32 0.03 32.8 0.12 0.52 0.6 37.4 NDDD072 31.3 36.8 0.5 0.47 0.02 92 18.7 0.45 2.11 0.82 1.43 15.9 4.9 <0.1 2.25 0.35 0.03 38 0.13 1.44 1.6 44.1

Table 17: Composite Sample Multielement 4-Acid Digest Results – Ndongo East





HoleID From To Ni Pb Pr Rb Sb Sc Se Sm Sn Ta Tb Te Th Tl Tm U W Y Yb (m) (m) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) (ppm) NDDD036 45.0 48.0 57.1 15.5 7.24 21.6 4.01 12.8 3 4.6 0.4 0.64 0.24 1.52 3 <0.2 0.11 0.76 10.1 6.7 0.5 NDDD037 122.0 125.0 58.7 8.7 8.72 32.1 3.36 13 3 5.6 0.4 0.6 0.32 1.36 4 <0.2 0.12 0.93 17 8.3 0.7 NDDD046 73.0 82.0 67.8 10.3 5.16 26.5 3.23 14.2 4 3.3 <0.3 0.5 0.15 0.81 2 <0.2 0.09 0.52 14.4 6.3 0.6 NDDD054 2.0 6.0 63.4 10.7 7.33 36.4 3.8 18.7 4 4.9 0.5 1.43 0.29 0.76 3.3 <0.2 0.16 0.79 13.4 10.1 0.9 NDDD056 7.3 12.0 52 16.1 9.15 27.2 4.16 15 3 5.9 0.3 0.93 0.37 1.23 4.4 <0.2 0.14 1.09 24.8 10.2 0.9 NDDD058 51.2 64.5 50.6 8.5 6.98 21.7 2.22 11.2 3 4.2 <0.3 0.27 0.22 0.7 2.5 <0.2 0.11 0.63 47.7 6.7 0.5 NDDD059 75.7 84.0 44.3 8 5.88 17.6 2.93 9.4 3 3.4 <0.3 <0.05 0.12 0.69 2 <0.2 0.07 0.45 6.6 5.1 0.4 NDDD060 60.0 65.2 58.4 13 5.31 18.6 1.29 13.7 4 3.8 <0.3 0.14 0.15 0.69 1.7 <0.2 0.08 0.52 8.4 6.2 0.5 NDDD061 76.7 82.7 51.3 7.9 7.99 27 3.41 11.7 4 4.8 0.3 0.27 0.3 0.43 3.3 <0.2 0.1 0.83 16.6 7.9 0.6 NDDD063 78.0 83.3 53 7.1 5.92 16.9 3.27 10.2 3 3.8 <0.3 0.06 0.16 0.34 2 <0.2 0.08 0.53 10.2 5.9 0.5 NDDD071 19.0 23.6 53.9 12.8 9.41 28.9 2.58 12.1 3 5.8 <0.3 0.2 0.32 0.36 3.7 <0.2 0.11 0.77 6.3 8.9 0.7 NDDD072 31.3 36.8 56.9 17 11.2 21.3 3.52 12.6 3 6.7 <0.3 0.26 0.38 0.89 4.3 <0.2 0.13 0.9 14.7 9.9 0.8

Table 17 (continued): Composite Samples Multielement 4-Acid Digest Results – Ndongo East





APPENDIX 1

JORC CODE 2012 EDITION

TABLE 1 REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS – NAMDINI PROJECT

Section 1 – Sampling Technique and Data

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. The southern extension resource drilling comprises three diamond core holes totalling 2,200 m.



Diamond core sampling was half-core sampling of HQ core size. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Sampling is guided by Cardinal Resources protocols and Quality Control procedures as per industry standard.



Sample intervals range from 1.0 to 1.5 m in length, with majority of samples assayed over 1 m intervals. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.



In cases where ‘industry standard’ work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay’). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. The determination of mineralisation is based on observed alterations, silicification and shearing of the lithologies.



Diamond drill samples are crushed to ‐2mm, and a <1kg split sample is then pulverised via LM2 Ring Pulveriser to a nominal 85% passing ‐75µm.



A 200g sub‐sample is taken from the pulverised material for analysis. A 50g of the sub-sample is used for lead collection Fire Assay analysis for gold. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open‐hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face‐sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). Diamond core drilling is completed with core size of HQ with a standard tube. Triple tube is used in saprolite at the tops of the holes. Core is orientated to determine both azimuth and dip using digital Reflex ACT II RD orientation tool.



Drill holes are inclined at ‐60⁰ to ‐61⁰ angles for optimal zone intersection. All drill collars are surveyed using Trimble R8 RTK GPS with downhole surveying every 30m using Reflex digital surveying instruments. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. Diamond core recovery is logged and captured into the database. The Method of recording chip and core sample recoveries was to enter the relevant data on a hand‐held Motion F5te Tablet PC using a set of standard templates supplied by Maxwell Geoservices, Perth (Maxwell).



Core recovered from each drill run is measured and compared with the drill run length drilled to calculate an estimated percentage core recovery. For core drilling overall recoveries are excellent with weighted average recovery greater than 99.8%. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. All drilling activities are supervised by company geologists.



Measures taken include the use of bigger HQ core size diamond drilling to maximise recovery, having a geologist onsite to examine core and core metres marked and orientated to check against the driller’s blocks and ensuring that all core loss is taken into account. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. No relationship is seen to exist between sample recovery and grade, and no sample bias has occurred due to preferential loss/gain of any fine/coarse material due to the acceptable sample recoveries obtained by the drilling methods employed. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. All drill holes are fully logged. The lithology, alteration and geotechnical characteristics of core are logged directly to a digital format on a Field Toughbook laptop logging system following procedures and using Cardinal geologic codes. Data is imported into Cardinal’s central database after validation in LogChief™.



In the opinion of the Component Persons all geological logging is to a level of detail to support future Mineral Resource estimation. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. Logging is both quantitative and qualitative.



Diamond core is photographed both in dry and wet form. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. All drill holes are logged in full and to the total length of each drill hole. Sub‐sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. Orientation of core is completed for all diamond holes and all are marked prior to sampling. Longitudinally cut half core samples are produced using a Core Saw with diamond impregnated blades. Samples are weighed and recorded. If non‐core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. No non-core sampling was undertaken for this announcement. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Drill core samples are sorted, dried at 105°C for 4 hours and weighed. Samples are crushed through Jaques crusher to nominal -10mm. A second stage crushing is through Boyd crusher to nominal -2mm and then split to <1.0kg. The reject sample is retained in the original bag and stored. The split is pulverised in a LM2 Ring Pulveriser to a nominal 85% passing 75µm and approximately 200g sub‐sample of the pulverised material is used for fire assay.



All preparation equipment is flushed with barren material prior to commencement of the job. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub‐sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Cardinal Resources has protocols that cover the sample preparation at the laboratories and the collection and assessment of data to ensure that accurate steps are used in producing representative samples for the analytical process. Key performance indices include:

• Contamination index of 95% (that is at least 95% of blanks pass); failures can only be attributed to probable minor laboratory contamination.

• Crushed Size index of 95% passing 2 mm (1:50 sample screened).

• Grind Size index of 85% passing 75 microns (minimum 1:50 sample screened).

• Check Samples returning at worst 20% precision at 90th percentile and bias of 5% or better.



Crusher and pulveriser are flushed with barren material at the start of every batch. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in‐ situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second‐half sampling. Measures taken to ensure that the core sampling is representative is to sample half core at 0.5m (minimum) to 1.5m (maximum) intervals through the recognisable altered, silicified, mineralised shear zones.



Results of Check Sample for DD samples are all evaluated to ensure that the results of each assay batch are acceptable.



1:20 grind quality checks are completed for 85% passing 75μm criteria to ensure the representativeness of sub-samples. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Sample sizes are considered appropriate to the grain size. Quality of Assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. All analysis was completed at SGS Ghana and who provide Quality assurance protocol in line with ISO 17025 (quality accreditation system for commercial laboratories – ISO 10725).



All samples are analysed for gold by lead collection Fire Assay method of a 50g charge with AAS finish; the assay charge is fused with the litharge‐based flux, cupelled and prill dissolved in aqua regia with gold tenor determined by flame AAS. Fire assay is considered a total assay technique.



The analytical method is considered appropriate for the mineralisation style and is of industry standard. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. No hand‐held geophysical tools are used. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Cardinal’s QAQC protocol is considered industry standard with certified reference materials (CRMs) are submitted on a regular basis with routine samples. The CRMs having a range of values and blanks are inserted in the ratio of 1:20. Duplicates are taken at the riffle splitter every 20th sample. No duplicate samples are taken from core samples.



Pulps are submitted to a secondary laboratory for checks on the accuracy and precision of the primary laboratory.

Coarse rejects are submitted back to the primary laboratory to assess the adequacy of the sub‐sampling process.



Laboratories’ QAQC involves the use of internal laboratory standards using certified reference material and blanks. The internal laboratory QAQC checks are reported by the laboratory on a monthly basis and a review of the QAQC reports suggests the laboratory is performing within acceptable limits. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. Significant intersections have been verified by alternative company personnel. The use of twinned holes. None of the drill holes in this report are twinned. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Primary data are captured on field tough book laptops using LogChief™ Software. The software has validation routines and data is then imported onto a secure central database. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. The primary data is always kept and is never replaced by adjusted or interpreted data. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down‐ hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Initially, the drill hole collar coordinates are obtained using handheld Garmin GPSmap 64s GPS within ±3m accuracy.



Subsequently all drill collars are accurately surveyed using Trimble R8 RTK DGPS system within ±10mm of accuracy (X, Y, Z).



Coordinates are based on three control stations established at Namdini.



Accuracy and quality of downhole surveys of RC and DD drill holes are determined by using Reflex Ez‐Shot survey instrument at regular 30m intervals. Specification of the grid system used. Coordinate and azimuth are reported in UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Topographic control was established from aerial photography using 12 surveyed control points. A 1m ground resolution DTM was produced by Sahara Mining Services from a UAV survey using a DJI Inspire 1 UAV at an altitude of 100m. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of exploration results. The drilling was carried out initially on a spacing of 100m along the southern extension fence line. Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. The current drill data spacing and distribution at the southern extension are insufficient to establish geological and grade continuity that are appropriate for incorporating into the reporting Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at the Namdini Project. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether sample compositing has been applied. No sample compositing has been applied to the samples. Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. Drill holes are orientated to achieve intersection angles as close to perpendicular to the mineralisation as practicable. Some sampling bias may occur. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. No significant orientation‐based sampling bias is known at this time. Sample security he measures taken to ensure sample security. An independent Ghanaian security contractor is used to ensure sample security.



The drilling contractor is accountable for drill core and RC chip production at the drill site. Final delivery from the drill site to the laydown area within the core yard is managed by Cardinal. The core yard technicians, field technicians and Geologists ensure the core and chips are logged, prepared and stored under security until conveyed to a nearby accredited sample preparation laboratory by Cardinal.



At the time of sample delivery at the laboratory, a sign‐off process between Cardinal and the laboratory ensures that samples and paperwork correspond and samples are receipted against the Cardinal submission sheets. The sample preparation laboratory is responsible for the samples from the time of collection from Cardinal until pulps and rejects are collected and checked by Cardinal Geologists.



Two pulp samples are produced:

one pulp dispatched by Cardinal to the appropriate laboratory for assay;

the duplicate pulp and reject stored by Cardinal in a secure storage facility for possible re-assay or other testwork. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. The sampling techniques and data collection processes are of industry standard and have been subjected to multiple internal and external reviews.



The most recent audit of the SQL database was completed by Maxwell Geoservices (Perth) and found the database to be consistent with industry standards.

Section 2 – Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in section 1 will also apply to this section where relevant)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Mineral Tenement and Land Status Type, name/reference number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties including joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. The Mining Licence LVB14619/09 covering Cardinal’s Namdini Project over an area of approximately 19.54 km2 is located in the Northeast region of Ghana.



The previous holder of the Mining Licence, Savannah Mining Ghana Limited (Savanah) completed an initial Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and lodged the EIS with the Environmental Protection Agency of Ghana.

The application by Savannah for a Large-Scale Mining Licence over an area of approximately 19.54 km2 in the Upper East Region of Ghana covering Cardinal’s Namdini Project has been granted by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources of Ghana.



Savannah applied for the assignment of this Large-Scale Mining Licence to Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited (Cardinal Namdini), a wholly owned Subsidiary of Cardinal. The assignment has been granted by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources of Ghana. The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area. All tenements are current and in good standing. The Mining Lease for Namdini was granted for an initial 15 years which is renewable. Exploration Done by Other Parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Aside from Cardinal there has been no recent

systematic exploration undertaken on the

Namdini Project. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation The deposit type comprises gold mineralisation within sheared and highly altered rocks containing sulphides; mainly pyrite with minor arsenopyrite. The geological setting is a Paleoproterozoic Greenstone Belt comprising Birimian metavolcanics, volcaniclastics and metasediments located in close proximity to a major 30 km ~N-S regional shear zone with splays. The style of mineralisation is hydrothermal alteration containing disseminated gold-bearing sulphides. Drill hole information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:

• Easting and northing of the drill hole collar

• Elevation or RL (Reduced Level

– elevation above sea level in meters) of the drill hole collar

• Dip and azimuth of the hole

• Down hole length and interception depth

• Hole length A summary of drill hole information is provided in this document. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. There has been no exclusion of information. Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut‐off grades are usually Material and should be stated. No cutting of high grades has been undertaken. Where aggregated intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. Aggregated intercepts incorporating minimum 3m lengths of high-grade results above 0.5g/t Au are calculated to include no more than intervals of 3m below grades of <0.5 g/t Au when assay results are reported. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. No metal equivalents are used in the intersection calculation. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of exploration results. The relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths are not yet fully understood. If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. The geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angles is not yet known. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. ‘down hole length, true width not known’). The geometry of the mineralisation is unknown; only downhole length is reported (no true width of mineralisation is reported). Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plane view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Appropriate locality map, cross sections of the drilling, interpreted geology and assays are included within the body of the accompanying document. Balanced Reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practical, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. The accompanying document is considered to represent a balanced report. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observation; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Other exploration data collected is not considered material to this document at this stage.



The interpretation of the geological observations shown in the cross sections are subject to possible change as new information is gathered.



Further data collection will be reviewed and reported when considered material. Further Work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large – scale step – out drilling).



Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Exploration drilling will continue to target projected lateral and depth extensions of the mineralisation along with infill drilling designed to increase confidence in Mineral Resource estimates.



APPENDIX 2

JORC CODE 2012 EDITION

TABLE 1 REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS - NDONGO EAST

Section 1 – Sampling Technique and Data

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Diamond sampling is by half‐core samples of HQ core size.



Auger samples is collected using a purpose-built drive auger rig contracted from Sahara Natural Resources. The majority of the auger drilling are to depths ranging from 1.0m to 5m targeting the saprolite zone collecting one representative sample from the end of each hole. A few auger holes were drilled to a point of refusal and could be up to 15m in depth. The technique and medium collected is considered a surface geochemical sample. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. All sampling is guided by Cardinal Resources protocols and Quality Control procedures as per industry standard to ensure sample representativity.



HQ diamond core samples are taken selectively through the altered, silicified and shear zones, with minimum 0.5m and maximum 1.5m lengths of sample.



Sahara Natural Resources and Cardinal’s supervising geologists are always present onsite when sampling to ensure the appropriate horizon is collected from each hole for the auger drilling. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.



The determination of mineralisation in core is based on observed alterations, silicification and shearing of the lithologies.



For the auger drilling, in case ground condition prevents drilling from reaching the saprolite zone, a sample taken after the depth of 0.5m will be accepted if well logged to indicate the soil horizon or the soil type sample that was collected. When the depth of a hole is less than a meter and efforts to go further are unsuccessful in a transported environment, the sample is logged but no sample taken for laboratory analysis.



In cases where ‘industry standard’ work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay’). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Diamond drill samples are crushed to ‐2mm, and a <1kg split sample is then pulverised via LM2 Ring Pulveriser to a nominal 85% passing ‐75µm. A 200g sub‐sample is taken from the pulverised material for analysis. A 50g of the sub-sample is used for lead collection Fire Assay analysis for gold.



Based on the original Fire Assay drill results, a 2kg split composite samples submitted for the Ndongo East were used for the preliminary Bottle Roll test at SGS. The following analysis were completed:

Active Cyanide Leach, 24-hour solvent extraction;

Screen Fire Assay for gold;

Total Sulphur by LECO;

Total Carbon by LECO;

Aqua Regia for Arsenic; and

Multielement 4-Acid digest for a total of 59 elements. The whole 2kg auger drill sample submitted is pulverised to 85% passing 75μm and 1kg sample split is used for the cyanide leach 24-hour solvent extraction. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open‐hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face‐sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). Diamond core drilling is completed with core size of HQ with a standard tube. Triple tube is used in saprolite at the tops of the holes. Core is orientated to determine both azimuth and dip using digital Reflex ACT II RD orientation tool.



Diamond drill holes are inclined at ‐45⁰ to ‐60⁰ angles for optimal zone intersection. All drill collars are surveyed using Trimble R8 RTK GPS with downhole surveying every 30m using Reflex digital surveying instruments.



Geochemical sampling is by open hole auger drilling. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. Diamond core recovery is logged and captured into the database. The method of recording chip and core sample recoveries was to enter the relevant data on a hand‐held Motion F5te Tablet PC using a set of standard templates supplied by Maxwell Geoservices, Perth (Maxwell).



Core recovered from each drill run is measured and compared with the drill run length drilled to calculate an estimated percentage core recovery. For core drilling overall recoveries are excellent with weighted average recovery greater than 98%.



For auger drilling recovery is 100% due to the method of sampling. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Measures taken include the use of bigger HQ core size diamond drilling to maximise recovery, having a geologist onsite to examine core and core metres marked and orientated to check against the driller’s blocks and ensuring that all core loss is taken into account.



For auger drilling saprolite zone is preferentially sampled. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. No relationship is seen to exist between sample recovery and grade, and no sample bias has occurred due to preferential loss/gain of any fine/coarse material due to the acceptable sample recoveries obtained by the drilling methods employed.



There is low potential for sample bias for auger drilling due to the method of geochemical sampling. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. All diamond drill holes are fully logged. The lithology, alteration and geotechnical characteristics of core are logged directly to a digital format on a Field Toughbook laptop logging system following procedures and using Cardinal geologic codes. Data is imported into Cardinal’s central database after validation in LogChief™.



In the opinion of the Competent Persons all geological logging of diamond core is to a level of detail to support future Mineral Resource estimation



Auger chip samples are fully logged. The sample material, alteration, colour, lithology, weathering, and quartz abundance are noted. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. Diamond core and auger chips logging are both quantitative and qualitative depending on the field being logged.



Diamond core is photographed both in dry and wet form. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. All drill holes are logged in full and to the total length of each drill hole. Sub‐sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. Orientation of core is completed for all diamond holes and all are marked prior to sampling. Longitudinally cut half core samples are produced using a Core Saw with diamond impregnated blades. Samples are weighed and recorded. If non‐core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. A sample scoop was used to collect approximately 2kg sample of auger sample from the end of the hole. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Drill core samples are sorted, dried at 105°C for 4 hours and weighed. Samples are crushed through Jaques crusher to nominal -10mm. A second stage crushing is through Boyd crusher to nominal -2mm and then split to <1.0kg. The reject sample is retained in the original bag and stored. The split is pulverised in a LM2 Ring Pulveriser to a nominal 85% passing 75%µm and approximately 200g sub‐sample of the pulverised material is used for fire assay.



Cyanide leach test samples for the preliminary bottle roll test at Ndongo East were composited to a greater than 3kg for each interval selected and submitted to the laboratory. Samples were sorted and dried in an oven for 8 hours and weighed. The entire sample was crushed to -2mm using RSD Boyd crusher and pulverised to 85% passing 75μm:



A 2kg sub-sample of the homogenised pulverised material was used for cyanidation bottle roll analysis for gold.



On a separate sub-sample of the homogenised pulverised material, screen fire assay analysis for gold, total sulphur determination by LECO and total carbon determination by LECO analysis were undertaken.



On a separate sub-sample of the homogenised pulverised material, 4-Acid Digest multielement analysis was completed for a total of 59 elements.



Auger sample preparation and analyses was carried out by Intertek laboratory in Ghana. All samples are dried, crushed, pulverised to 85% passing 75μm and 1 kg sample split was used for bulk leach extractable gold analysis over 24 hours.



All preparation equipment is flushed with barren material prior to commencement of the job. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub‐sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Cardinal Resources has protocols that cover the sample preparation at the laboratories and the collection and assessment of data to ensure that accurate steps are used in producing representative samples for the analytical process. Key performance indices include:

• Contamination index of 95% (that is at least 95% of blanks pass); failures can only be attributed to probable minor laboratory contamination.

• Crushed Size index of 95% passing 2 mm (1:50 sample screened).

• Grind Size index of 85% passing 75 microns (minimum 1:50 sample screened).

• Check Samples returning at worst 20% precision at 90th percentile and bias of 5% or better.



Crusher and pulveriser are flushed with barren material at the start of every batch. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in‐ situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second‐half sampling. Measures taken to ensure that the core sampling is representative is to sample half core at 0.5m (minimum) to 1.5m (maximum) intervals through the recognisable altered, silicified, mineralised shear zones.



Measures taken to ensure that the auger sampling is representative is to collect 2kg of sample at the end of each hole within the target saprolite zone and to take field duplicate samples every 15th sample.



Results of field duplicates for auger samples and Check Samples for diamond samples are all evaluated to ensure that the results of each assay batch are acceptable.



1:20 grind quality checks are completed for 85% passing 75μm criteria to ensure the representativeness of sub-samples. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Sample sizes are considered appropriate to the grain size. Quality of Assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. Diamond core sample analysis was completed at SGS Ghana and South Africa laboratories who provide Quality assurance protocol in line with ISO 17025 (quality accreditation system for commercial laboratories – ISO 10725).



All diamond core samples are analysed for gold by lead collection Fire Assay method of a 50g charge with AAS finish; the assay charge is fused with the litharge‐based flux, cupelled and prill dissolved in aqua regia with gold tenor determined by flame AAS. Fire assay is considered a total assay technique.



Cyanide leach test samples were analysed using the following methods:



Active Cyanide Leach, 24-hour Solvent Extraction of a 2kg Sample with AAS Finish: This analysis was undertaken at the Tarkwa laboratory in Ghana. Though, the cyanide leach method is considered a partial extraction technique, the 24-hour leach time should ensure high extraction. The larger sample volumes used for the leach method usually result in better representativity of grade where coarse grained gold/nuggety gold could potentially exist when compared to Fire Assay method which uses a much smaller sample volume that may not be representative due to coarse grained gold/nuggety gold existing in the sample volume;



Screen Fire Assay: The analysis was completed at the Tarkwa laboratory. A separate 500g sub-sample sample was screened to 106μm. The entire coarse fraction was fire assayed for gold and a duplicate fire assay was performed on the fine fraction. The size fraction weights, coarse and fine fraction gold content and total gold content were reported. The screen fire assay method is typically used to analyse samples containing coarse gold. This method is considered a total assay technique.



Total Carbon and Total Sulphur Analysis: Carbon and sulphur were analysed at the Ghana laboratory by the LECO carbon-sulphur analyser and high temperature combustion infrared detection. With this method, carbon and sulphur in the samples were converted to carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide respectively and concentrations were measured by infrared detectors.



Aqua Regia Digest: Analysis undertaken at the Ghana laboratories. Arsenic was determined from an aqua regia test tube digest followed by flame AAS. Aqua regia digests are considered the weakest of the digestions and will not attack silicate minerals. As such, the leach provides partial results for most elements.



Mixed Acid Digest with ICPOES/MS finish: Multielement 4-Acid digest test was undertaken at the Randfontein laboratory in South Africa. On a separate split of the homogenous composite sample, the samples were digested and refluxed with a mixture of acids. This extended digest method approaches a total digest for many elements however some refractory minerals are partially digested. Elements tested include Al ,Ba, Ca ,Cr ,Cu ,Fe ,K, Li ,Mg ,Mn ,Na, P ,S ,Sr, Ti, V, Zn, Zr, Ag, As, Be, Bi ,Cd, Ce, Co, Cs, Dy, Er, Eu, Ga, Gd, Ge, Hf, Ho, In, La, Lu, Mo, Nb, Nd, Ni, Pb, Pr, Rb, Sb, Sc, Se, Sm, Sn, Ta ,Tb, Te, Th, Tl, Tm, U, W ,Y, and Yb.



Auger samples were analysed at Intertek laboratory in Ghana using Active Cyanide Leach, 24-hour Solvent Extraction of a 2kg sample. Though, the cyanide leach method is considered a partial extraction technique, the 24-hour leach time should ensure high extraction.



The analytical methods are considered appropriate for the mineralisation style and is of industry standard. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. No hand‐held geophysical tools are used. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Cardinal’s QAQC protocol is considered industry standard with certified reference materials (CRMs) are submitted on a regular basis with routine samples. The CRMs having a range of values and blanks are inserted in the ratio of 1:20. Duplicates are taken at the riffle splitter every 20th sample. No duplicate samples are taken from core samples.



Pulps are submitted to a secondary laboratory for checks on the accuracy and precision of the primary laboratory.



Coarse rejects are submitted back to the primary laboratory to assess the adequacy of the sub‐sampling process.



Laboratories’ QAQC involves the use of internal laboratory standards using certified reference material and blanks. The internal laboratory QAQC checks are reported by the laboratory on a monthly basis and a review of the QAQC reports suggests the laboratory is performing within acceptable limits. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. Significant intersections have been verified by alternative company personnel. The use of twinned holes. None of the drill holes in this report are twinned. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Primary data are captured on field tough book laptops using LogChief™ Software. The software has validation routines and data is then imported onto a secure central database. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. The primary data is always kept and is never replaced by adjusted or interpreted data. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down‐ hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Initially, all drill hole collar coordinates are obtained using handheld Garmin GPSmap 64s GPS within ±3m accuracy.



Subsequently all diamond drill collars are accurately surveyed using Trimble R8 RTK DGPS system within ±10mm of accuracy (X, Y, Z).



Coordinates are based on three control stations established at Namdini.

Accuracy and quality of downhole surveys of diamond drill holes are determined by using Reflex Ez‐Shot survey instrument at regular 30m intervals. Specification of the grid system used. Coordinate and azimuth are reported in UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Topographic control at Ndongo was supplied by Southern Geoscience Consultants (Perth) using satellite imagery.



Topographic control is considered adequate. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of exploration results. The diamond drilling was carried on a spacing of 50m to 100m along fence lines testing mineralisation to a vertical depth of approximately 180m and to confirm the mineralisation intersected by the previous RC drilling.



Some step out diamond drilling at 12.5m spacing from the initial high-grade section lines was carried out to ensure that plunges of the mineralised structures are understood before embarking on a wider spaced drill campaign along strike.



The infill auger drilling was carried out to ensure a grid of 50m centres over 100m line spacing. Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Exploration is at the early stage, and as such drill data spacing and distribution are insufficient to establish geological and grade continuity that are appropriate for reporting Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether sample compositing has been applied. No sample compositing has been applied to the primary diamond drill samples.



The preliminary cyanide leach test samples were collected from original diamond drill intervals with lengths between 3 to 13.3m and composited to approximately 3kg by passing them multiple times through a 3‐tier riffle splitter. Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. Diamond drill holes are orientated to achieve intersection angles as close to perpendicular to the mineralisation as practicable based on ground magnetic modelling data and previous RC drilling. Some sampling bias may occur.



Systematic geological mapping and structural information from the current diamond drilling are required to determine the true orientation of dips and structures of the mineralisation. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. No significant orientation‐based sampling bias is known at this time. Sample security he measures taken to ensure sample security. An independent Ghanaian security contractor is used to ensure sample security.



The drilling contractor is accountable for drill core and RC chip production at the drill site. Final delivery from the drill site to the laydown area within the core yard is managed by Cardinal. The core yard technicians, field technicians and Geologists ensure the core and chips are logged, prepared and stored under security until conveyed to a nearby accredited sample preparation laboratory by Cardinal.



At the time of sample delivery at the laboratory, a sign‐off process between Cardinal and the laboratory ensures that samples and paperwork correspond and samples are receipted against the Cardinal submission sheets. The sample preparation laboratory is responsible for the samples from the time of collection from Cardinal until pulps and rejects are collected and checked by Cardinal Geologists.



Two pulp samples are produced:

one pulp dispatched by Cardinal to the appropriate laboratory for assay;

the duplicate pulp and reject stored by Cardinal in a secure storage facility for possible re-assay or other testwork. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Sampling techniques are of industry standards.

Section 2 – Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in section 1 will also apply to this section where relevant)