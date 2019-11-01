Colibri Director Wins Nicholas Denys Award

DIEPPE, Nov. 1, 2019 - (CBI: TSX-V) – Colibri Resource Corp. ("Colibri" or the "Company") wishes to congratulate Roger Doucet, a Director of the Company, for being honored with the Nicholas Denys Award at the recent XPLOR Conference held by the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ).

This award is bestowed to highlight the careers of prospectors who, through his/her work over many years, has made a significant contribution to the development of prospecting and mining exploration in Quebec.

From 1975 to 1988, Roger worked for Lac Minerals Ltd. during which time he discovered the Bousquet #1 gold mine and was also involved with discovery of the Doyon Gold Mine. Both deposits are located in the Abitibi area of Quebec. He was granted the "Prospector of the Year" Award in 1978 for his involvement in these discoveries. Mr. Doucet was also in charge of re-evaluating the East-Malartic and Canadian Malartic mines which lead to the discovery of large, low grade gold zones.

"We are happy to see that Roger has been recognized for his contributions in mineral exploration in Quebec. The award is only distributed to one person per year and we certainly feel he is deserving of the honour. He has been a valued member for many exploration and management teams over the years including Colibri's" says Ron Goguen, CEO.

About Colibri Resource Corporation:

Colibri Resource Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange trading under the symbol CBI and is focused on acquiring and exploring prospective gold properties in Sonora, Mexico.

