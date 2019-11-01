Goliath Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of $500,000 in Flow-Through Funding

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2019 - Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IE) (the “Company or “Goliath”) announces it has closed the non-brokered private placement announced October 29, 2019 (see release) for a total of $500,000 in flow-through funding.

The flow-through placement was priced at $0.05 with no warrant. British Columbia residents and corporations are eligible for BC Super Flow Through of 30% from this offering, as well, individuals in British Columbia are also entitled to receive their 15% ITC Federal Tax Credit.

The Company paid a finder's fee of 7% cash and 7% finders warrants from a portion of the financing totaling $21,000 and 420,000 finders warrants priced at $0.07 for a twenty-four (24) month period respectively. The proposed private placement and finder's fees are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. The flow-through shares and the underlying non flow-through common shares of the finders warrants issued pursuant to this offering are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date.

About Goliath

Goliath Resources Ltd. is a project generator of precious metals projects focused in the prolific Golden Triangle and surrounding area of northwestern British Columbia. It has four separate option agreements to acquire 100% of four highly prospective properties that include Bingo, Copperhead, Golddigger and Lucky Strike covering over 52,000 hectares.

These funds are currently earmarked for the newly drilled discovery of Au-Ag-Cu-Mo at the Lorne Creek Porphyry System on its Lucky Strike Property and High-Grade Polymetallic Gold Zone at the Sure Bet discovery on its Golddigger Property.

Further information regarding Goliath Resources Ltd. can be found at:

www.goliathresourcesltd.com

Contact Information:

Roger Rosmus

Chief Executive Officer

roger@goliathresources.com

+1-416-488-2887 x222

