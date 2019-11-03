Cyprium Metals Ltd: Progress Report

Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce the results from a regional field mapping and surface sampling programme at the Cue Copper Project's Eelya South prospect, which has previously had minimal drilling activities, located approximately 5 km south of the existing Hollandaire copper mineralisation.The regional programme was undertaken as part of the Company's strategy to increase its copper resource base at the Cue Copper Project. As previously announced, Phase 1 drilling and metallurgical drilling were successfully completed at the Hollandaire and Hollandaire West deposits. Whilst follow up analysis was being undertaken on those results, a review and field inspection was conducted on the regional prospects to prioritise targets for the next phase of drilling.The rock chip surface samples and observed surface mineralisation at the Eelya South prospect are very encouraging, consequently a Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling programme has been accelerated at this prospect. This program will be conducted in conjunction with RC drilling at the Hollandaire deposit and at the Rapier prospect, during November and December 2019.Executive Director Barry Cahill commented "We are extremely pleased to report these high-grade copper samples from a shear occurring at surface for more than five hundred metres in length. We look forward to drilling this target, along with other regional prospects and extensions to Hollandaire from mid-November.The results received to date have reinforced the potential copper endowment of the Cue Copper Project."Outcropping of malachite mineralised felsic schist has been observed whilst conducting surface soil and rock chip sampling of the shear hosted mineralisation at the Eelya South prospect, as illustrated in Figures 2 and 3*.The shear hosting the mineralisation ranged from 0.5 metres to 3.0 metres in width and dipped south from 55deg to 75deg. The mineralisation has been mapped over a total distance of 530 metres, as illustrated in Figure 2*, including consistent outcropping of malachite mineralisation are shown at the yellow mapping points of 100 metres in length. A combination of outcrop and subcrop malachite mineralisation was observed at the red mapping points for 90 metres in length whilst copper gossan outcropping of the shear was frequently observed between the magenta mapping point 21 and the yellow mapping points in Figure 2*.The observed surface mineralisation at the Eelya South prospect and laboratory assay results of the rock chip samples, as illustrated in Figure 3*, are very encouraging. This has resulted in an RC drilling programme being brought forward, planned to commence in November 2019. The Eelya South surface rock chip sampling results are presented in Table 1*.The RC drilling programme at the Eelya South prospect to be conducted during November and December 2019, is outlined in Figure 4 and Table 2*. The RC drilling programme will be conducted in three phases, each dependent on the mineralisation results from the preceding phase. A Programme of Works application has been lodged with the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety with approval expected during November 2019. Drilling will commence at Eelya South immediately upon receipt of the required approvals.An RC drill rig will be mobilised to site in mid-November 2019 to undertake:- Phase 2 drilling programme at the Hollandaire deposit- Regional drilling programme at the Rapier prospect- Regional drilling programme at the Eelya South prospectWe look forward to updating the market with assay results from the Cue Copper Project as they become available.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/99K4IBBK





Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders.





