Rumble Resources Ltd: Western Queen Gold Project - Multiple Targets to be Drilled

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to announce that is has been fast tracking the exploration and development of the Western Queen High-Grade Gold Project focussing on identifying and progressing all opportunities within the project.Western Queen Gold Project OverviewThe Western Queen High-Grade Gold Project lies 110km NW of Mt Magnet within the Yalgoo mineral field of Western Australia ("the Project"). The Project comprises of two contiguous mining leases (M59/45 and M59/208) for a total area of 9.8 km2. The holder is Mt Magnet Gold Pty Ltd, an entity owned by Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS). Rumble entered into an option to acquire 100% of the Project in August 2019 (see ASX announcement - 6th August 2019 - Option to Acquire High-Grade Western Queen Gold Project).The Western Queen High-Grade Gold Project is located within a 100km radius of three operating gold processing mills (see image 1). The closest mill is the Dalgaranga Mill (48km) which has a capacity of 2.5 Mtpa. The Checkers Mill (Mt Magnet) has a capacity of 1.9 Mtpa and the Tuckabianna Mill has a capacity of 1.2 Mtpa.Two mined deposits at the Western Queen Gold Project have a combined historic production of 880,000t @ 7.6 g/t Au for 215,000oz. The Western Queen (Central) Mine produced 660,000t @ 8.9 g/t Au for 189,500oz and the Western Queen South Mine (from two stages) produced 220,000t @ 3.6 g/t Au for 25,500oz.An updated mineral resource (Payne Geological Services Pty Ltd - Independent) completed in January 2018. Rumble has reviewed and verified the indicated and inferred resource (refer ASX announcement 6 August 2019), and estimates remaining resources beneath both mined deposits of 962,000t @ 3.9 g/t Au for 120,000oz. Of note the high-grade zone below the Western Queen Central Pit hosts inferred mineral resources of 130,000t at 9.0g/t Au for 38,000 ounces.To view the full release, including tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/OD2479G7





