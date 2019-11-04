Cardinal Announces Results From Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2019 - Cardinal Resources Ltd. (ASX / TSX: CDV) (“Cardinal” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today in Australia (the “Meeting”). At the Meeting, proxies representing 311,322,627 shares were received, representing approximately 76% of the shares eligible for voting at the Meeting as of the record date. With the exception of the special resolution requiring 75% majority to approve the 10% placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A, all matters presented for approval at the Meeting by management of the Company were duly authorized and approved. The resolutions approved included the election of all management nominees to the board of directors of the Company (“Board”), that were due for election and the ratification of the Company's prior issue of shares.



Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name Outcome

of Vote Shares Voted

For Votes For

% Shares

Withheld

Votes Withheld

% Kevin Tomlinson Elected 250,751,146 80.65 % 60,151,440 19.35 % Dr. Kenneth G. Thomas Elected 293,695,544 94.34 % 17,605,542 5.66 % Trevor Schultz Elected 309,146,906 99.31 % 2,154,180 0.69 %

Archie Koimtsidis being the Managing Director was not required to be re-elected and Malik Easah and Michele Muscillo having been most recently elected as directors at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on October 31, 2018 and November 22, 2017 respectively were also not due for re-election at the Meeting and thus these directors remain on the Board.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the following information is provided to the Australian Securities Exchange in relation to resolutions passed by members of Cardinal Resources Ltd..

Resolution Decided

by a show

of hands

(S) or poll

(P) Total number

of proxy

votes

exercisable by

proxies validly

appointed Total number of proxy votes in respect of which the

appointments specified that: - The proxy is

to vote for the

resolution The proxy is

to vote

against the

resolution The proxy is to

abstain/excluded

on the resolution The proxy

may vote at

the proxy’s

discretion 1 S 311,322,627 248,997,099 60,151,440 420,041 1,754,047 2 S 311,322,627 291,941,497 17,605,542 21,541 1,754,047 3 S 311,322,627 307,392,859 2,154,180 21,541 1,754,047 4 S 311,322,627 260,988,253 21,960,182 26,874,325 1,754,047 5(1) - - - - - - 6 S 311,322,627 263,035,717 19,675,579 26,857,284 1,754,047 7 S 311,322,627 201,476,297 81,233,499 26,858,784 1,754,047 8 S 311,322,627 261,454,176 20,555,620 26,858,784 2,454,047 9 S 311,322,627 204,444,766 78,255,030 26,858,784 1,764,047 10 S 311,322,627 262,154,176 20,555,620 26,858,784 1,754,047 11 S 311,322,627 204,454,766 78,255,030 26,858,784 1,754,047 12 S 311,322,627 203,754,766 78,255,030 26,858,784 2,454,047 13 S 311,322,627 194,767,932 84,943,354 29,857,294 1,754,047

Note: Resolution numbers in this table refer to the resolution numbers in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated September 20, 2019.

Note 1: Resolution 5 was withdrawn from the meeting.



Further details on the matters voted upon at the Meeting can be found in the Company’s Meeting materials, including the management information circular dated September 20, 2019, which are accessible under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

