Luminex Drilling Substantially Extends Depth of the Camp Zone; 19.3 Metres of 6.1 g/t Gold and 36.3 g/t Silver

Intercepted second high-grade zone of mineralization below 600 metres (Hole CC19-12) 19.3m of 6.1 g/t gold and 36.3 g/t silver; including 0.9m of 60.50 g/t gold and 299.0 g/t silver



Extended mineralization to the southeast and infilled the known zone above 400 metres CC19-11: 24.5m of 4.0 g/t gold and 10.2 g/t silver CC19-13: 6.0m of 4.2 g/t gold and 4.9 g/t silver and 9.0m of 3.1 g/t gold and 12.3 g/t silver CC19-14: 8.0m of 3.8 g/t gold and 16.6 g/t silver and 9.0m of 4.7 g/t gold and 24.9 g/t silver



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2019 -- Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (US OTC: LUMIF) (the “Company” or “Luminex”) is pleased to provide a Camp Zone drilling update at the Condor Project, located in southeast Ecuador with results from holes CC19-09 through CC19-14. The Company has drilled approximately 7,600 metres to date in 18 holes and is continuing step-out drilling on mineralized intercepts, guided by surface sampling and mapping. A third rig has begun work at site.

Current drilling has delineated a consistently mineralized zone of variable width over a strike length of 300 metres and vertical extent of 400 metres. The mineralization dips at approximately minus 80 degrees to the northeast, as illustrated in Figure 2. This zone is completely open to depth and work is continuing to understand lateral continuity.

Importantly, hole CC19-12 tested the zone at least 300 metres below previous drilling and indicates that mineralization continues to these depths, see Figure 2. The 17 reported intercepts from this hole include a 0.8-metre core length returning 60.50 g/t gold and 299.0 g/t silver. This intercept was part of a broader 19.3 metres of 6.1 g/t gold and 36.3 g/t silver. In this hole, true thicknesses have been calculated for the reported intervals from 470 to 699 metres assuming that the zone(s) dip at the same angle as those intercepted higher up in the sequence, but this draws heavily on interpretations from holes hundreds of metres above this hole.

Hole CC19-10 was a 70-metre step out to the southwest of CC19-03 and returned 14 high-grade intercepts that were less than one-metre in true width, making correlation with the zone in hole CC19-12 difficult. This is illustrated in Figure 3, from which gold mineralization can be interpreted to “pond” underneath impermeable rhyolite dikes.

CC19-11 was drilled from the same pad as CC19-03 up-dip from it at an angle of 50 degrees. This hole successfully extended the mineralized zone close-to surface. From 27.0 metres down the hole CC19-11 intercepted 130 metres (96 metres estimated true width), grading 1.31 g/t and 8.4 g/t silver. This is illustrated in Figure 3.

Hole CC19-13 intersected footwall mineralization over 9 metres of core length from 290 metres down hole. Footwall mineralization has not been seen before and represents an additional exploration target that appears to be associated with a raft of wall rock schist incorporated into the granodiorite intrusion. This interval is bracketed by the two greater than 3 g/t gold samples towards the bottom of hole CC19-13, as shown in Figures 1 and 5.

Hole CC19-09 cut a true width of 43.7 metres grading 0.60 g/t gold and 16.6 g/t silver starting from approximately 20 metres vertically below the surface and 50 metres down the hole. This drill hole stepped out approximately 130 metres from CC19-08 (news release dated September 26, 2019) above the reported intercept of 15.8 metres (true width) grading 3.61 g/t gold and 28.5 g/t silver, see Figure 4. The zone was encountered at the expected depth as three intercepts of true widths 6.0 metres grading 3.37 g/t gold and 13.8 grams per tonne silver, 2.8 metres grading 6.03 g/t gold and 11.4 g/t silver and 5.1 metres grading 3.64 g/t gold and 13.6 g/t silver.

Hole CC19-14 returned 19 mineralized intervals over 364 metres down hole from 44 metres.

Table 1: CC19-14 Highlights:

From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True Width

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) 225.9 227.0 1.1 0.4 63.2 378.0 233.0 242.0 9.0 3.1 4.72 24.9 268.0 278.6 10.6 3.6 3.32 32.8 301.0 312.0 11.0 3.8 2.79 29.0

Hole 14 also intersected a significant thickness of schist within the granodiorite batholith. Defining the size and influence on mineralization of this rock type may be important in this southeastern part of the deposit. See Figure 5.

Table 2. Drill Hole Results

Hole Azimuth / Dip (degrees) /

Depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True

Width

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) CC19-09 210°/55°/452.8 m 50.0 114.8 64.8* 43.7 0.60 16.6 And 140.0 142.0 2.0 1.2 2.81 4.6 And 186.0 187.0 1.0 0.6 3.11 379.0 And 204.0 213.3 9.3 6.0 3.37 13.8 Incl. 209.0 213.3 4.3 2.8 6.03 11.4 And 220.0 228.0 8.0 5.1 3.64 13.6 CC19-10 210°/70°/422.2 m 61.4 62.8 1.4 0.5 45.7 39.3 And 138.0 140.0 2.0 0.8 3.95 68.9 And 145.4 146.2 0.8 0.3 3.79 229.0 And 189.3 190.0 0.7 0.3 5.77 87.5 And 207.0 208.0 1.0 0.5 3.47 169.0 And 240.0 241.0 1.0 0.5 2.14 5.7 And 261.0 262.0 1.0 0.5 2.18 31.1 And 288.0 289.0 1.0 0.5 2.01 21.0 And 292.0 293.0 1.0 0.5 2.58 50.8 And 308.0 309.0 1.0 0.5 2.53 172.0 And 316.0 317.0 1.0 0.5 5.62 6.8 And 321.0 323.0 2.0 1.0 7.45 18.1 And 329.0 330.0 1.0 0.5 4.28 74.8 And 349.0 350.0 1.0 0.5 4.32 35.2 CC19-11 210°/50°/421.5 m 14.0 18.0 4.0* 4.0 0.40 3.5 And 27.0 157.0 130.0* 95.6 1.31 8.4 Incl. 72.0 76.0 4.0 3.1 3.36 23.2 Incl. 80.0 81.0 1.0 0.8 3.65 23.2 Incl. 101.5 126.0 24.5 15.8 3.99 10.2 Incl. 123 124 1.0 0.8 22.00 19.7 Incl. 132.0 133.0 1.0 0.7 3.00 13.3 Incl. 147.0 148.0 1.0 0.80 13.90 108.0 Incl. 155.0 156.0 1.0 0.80 4.36 41.7 CC19-12 210°/85°/750.1 m 395.0 396.0 1.0 0.2 2.77 12.4 And 409.0 411.0 2.0 0.4 7.26 9.3 And 470.0 471.0 1.0 0.2 2.07 33.6 And 490.0 491.0 1.0 0.3 9.62 23.3 And 498.0 499.0 1.0 0.3 3.40 6.7 And 505.0 506.0 1.0 0.3 3.22 5.5 And 521.0 522.0 1.0 0.3 2.37 4.1 And 533.0 534.0 1.0 0.3 2.64 12.3 And 548.0 549.0 1.0 0.3 2.47 18.8 And 555.0 560.0 5.0 1.2 2.44 57.0 Incl. 559.0 560.0 1.0 0.3 7.37 165.0 And 570.0 571.0 1.0 0.3 2.22 21.5 And 579.0 586.0 7.0 1.6 2.36 12.8 And 603.0 612.0 9.0 1.8 2.33 10.0 And 625.0 626.0 1.0 0.3 2.8 23.6 And 646.0 665.3 19.3 3.8 6.09 36.3 Incl. 649.0 649.9 0.9 0.2 60.50 299.0 And 687.0 688.0 1.0 0.3 2.57 19.4 And 693.0 699.0 6.0 1.1 7.19 53.0 CC19-13 210°/60°/406.2 m 31.5 125.0 93.5 51.3 0.67 9.4 Incl. 49.0 50.0 1.0 0.6 12.25 47.6 Incl. 84.0 93.0 9.0 5.1 1.63 21.6 Incl. 102.9 104.0 1.1 0.7 2.73 32.8 Incl. 118.0 119.0 1.0 0.6 3.51 39.2 And 137.0 139.0 2.0 1.3 10.7 73.7 And 164.0 170.0 6.0 3.8 4.16 4.9 And 181.0 182.0 1.0 0.2 11.6 28.3 And 185.0 186.0 1.0 0.3 3.31 13.3 And 290.0 299.0 9.0 1.1 3.12 12.3 CC19-14 210°/80°/447.3 m 44.0 46.0 2.0 0.7 2.06 6.4 And 92.0 94.0 2.0 0.7 5.69 10.0 And 184.0 185.0 1.0 0.3 3.3 19.5 And 190.0 199.0 9.0 3.1 2.45 7.9 And 209.0 217.0 8.0 2.7 3.77 16.6 And 220.0 221.0 1.0 0.3 2.44 17.1 And 225.9 227.0 1.1 0.4 63.2 378.0 And 233.0 242.0 9.0 3.1 4.72 24.9 Incl. 238.0 239.1 1.1 0.4 30.1 97.0 And 247.1 248.0 0.9 0.3 2.46 13.4 And 258.0 259.0 1.0 0.3 2.85 3.4 And 268.0 278.6 10.6 3.6 3.32 32.8 And. 301.0 312.0 11.0 3.8 2.79 29.0 Incl. 301.0 302.0 1.0 0.3 16.95 113.0 And 311.0 312.0 1.0 0.3 9.2 67.8 And 328.0 329.0 1.0 0.3 9.56 241.0 And 370.0 379.0 9.0 3.1 2.99 12.3 Incl. 377.8 379.0 1.2 0.4 12.15 23.2 And 406.3 408.4 2.1 0.7 6.98 37.8

All holes except those marked with an asterisk (*) are for “Deeper” intervals calculated using a lower limit of 2.00 g/t Au with a maximum inclusion of up to four continuous metres below cutoff and the highest gold value used in the reported weighted averages is 63.2 g/t Au. Asterisked holes are “Shallower” intervals calculated using a lower limit of 0.25 g/t Au with a maximum inclusion of five continuous metres below cutoff occurring within the stated intercept and the highest gold value used in the reported weighted averages is 22.0 g/t Au.

Quality Assurance

All Luminex sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control / quality assurance (“QA/QC”) protocol which includes the insertion of blind standards, blanks as well as pulp and reject duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at Luminex’s core handling facility located at the Condor property. Drill core is diamond sawn on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to ALS Laboratories’ (“ALS”) sample preparation facility in Quito, Ecuador. Sample pulps are sent to ALS’s lab in Lima, Peru for analysis where gold content is determined by fire assay of a 50-gram charge with ICP finish.

Silver and other elements are also determined by ICP methods. Over-limit samples assaying greater than 10 g/t gold and 100 g/t silver are re-analyzed by ALS using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Luminex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein. ALS Laboratories is independent of Luminex.

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P. Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration of Luminex and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information concerning the Condor Project in this news release and has verified the data underlying that scientific and technical information.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV:LR) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. Luminex’s inferred and indicated mineral resources are located at the Condor Gold-Copper project in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. Luminex also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador, including the Tarqui and Pegasus projects, which are being co-developed with BHP Group plc and Anglo American plc respectively.

Further details are available on the Company’s website at https://luminexresources.com/.

