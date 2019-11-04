Prophecy Development Appoints Mining Veteran Ron Clayton as Director

VANCOUVER, November 4, 2019 - Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy" or the "Company") (TSX:PCY)(OTCQX:PRPCF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Clayton as an independent director, effective November 4, 2019.

Mr. Clayton is a seasoned executive with over 37 years of mine operating experience. He was the CEO of Tahoe Resources and led the successful construction and operation of Tahoe's flagship Escobal silver mine, which at its peak (2015 to 2017) produced over 20 million ounces of silver annually. Tahoe was acquired by Pan American Silver Corp for US$1.07 billion in February 2019.

Michael Doolin, Prophecy's CEO stated: "I had great pleasure to work with Ron in the past. His expert input will be invaluable as Prophecy advances Pulacayo silver mine from resource expansion, mine development through to production."

Prior to his 8-year tenure at Tahoe, Mr. Clayton was senior vice president for operations and general manager of several underground mines for Hecla Mining Company.

Mr. Clayton earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mining engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and is a graduate of the Tuck School of Business Executive Program at Dartmouth College.

About Prophecy

Prophecy is developing the Pulacayo silver project in Bolivia and the Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.

