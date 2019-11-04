Mistango Announces Private Placement, Releases New Webinar and Presentation

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 - Mistango River Resources Inc. (CSE: MIS, "Mistango" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an up to $500,000 non-brokered financing. Mistango will be offering units priced at 3 cents and including a common share plus one half warrant exercisable at 5 cents for 2 years.

The private placement financing is open but is expected to close in the near term. Preference will be given to existing Mistango shareholders who are encouraged to reach out to the Company at the contacts below.

Mistango is also pleased to present a new webinar and corporate presentation summarizing the Company's recent updates and plan going forward.

Click here to view Mistango's Webinar

Click here to view Mistango's New Corporate Presentation

Completion of the financing remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period. Subscription agreements are available upon request. The financing is only available to accredited investors.

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focusing on its Omega Mine project near Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

