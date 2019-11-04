Reunion Gold reports drill results and extends Nivré deposit mineralization by 1.8 km at Dorlin Project, French Guiana

LONGUEUIL, Nov. 04, 2019 - Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX-V: RGD) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide results of a first-phase diamond drilling program of 1,332 meters aimed at testing targets to increase the Nivré deposit resource. Details of the drill results are presented in Table 1 and the drill holes are located in Figure 1. Highlights of drill results include:



Sept Kilos Prospect

8.70 g/t gold over 1.5 meters from 54.0 meters in drill hole DO-19-195 (see section in Figure 2).

Roche d’Olon Prospect

1.53 g/t gold over 9.6 meters from 61.5 meters in drill hole DO-19-198A (see section in Figure 3).

North end of Nivré East zone

2.20 g/t gold over 11.25 meters from 64.5 meters in drill hole DO-19-199. This drill hole tested an induced polarization (IP) chargeability anomaly located immediately east of the gold mineralization currently in the resource estimate (see press release dated March 14, 2019 - see section in Figure 4).

“Gap” target - Nivré East zone

1.55 g/t gold over 6.6 meters from 13.5 meters in drill hole DO-19-201. This drill hole tested an IP chargeability anomaly previously un-drilled, located immediately west of the gold mineralization currently in the resource estimate (PR dated March 14, 2019 - see section in Figure 5).

Drill program

The current drilling program consists of approximately 3,000 meters of core drilling. Results for the first 1,332 meters are reported in this release. The program is expected to continue in Q1 2020 with the objective to expand the current mineral resources by identifying additional gold mineralization both at the periphery of the Nivré deposit and at various adjoining prospects.

A reverse circulation drill rig will be mobilized in 2020 and the Company intends to conduct a 5,000 meters program to test the various prospects presented in Figure 6. Highlights of historical results identified from very limited historical trenching or drilling work outside the Nivré deposit area, include:

1.12 g/t gold over 18.0 m and 3.04 g/t gold over 7.95 m, respectively, in a trench and in drill hole DN3 at the Jadfar NE prospect

2.39 g/t gold over 6.0 m and 1.01 g/t gold over 16.5 m, respectively, in a trench and in drill hole 97-136 at the Jadfar prospect

1.77 g/t gold over 4.0 m in drill hole DN1

4.57 g/t gold over 4.2 m in drill hole DE1

The Dorlin Gold Project

The Dorlin Project covers an area of 84 km² in French Guiana, located approximately 180 km southwest of Cayenne, accessible by bush track, small boat and aircraft. The Dorlin mining district has been one of the major artisanal gold producing areas in French Guiana since 1901, when alluvial gold was discovered along the Petit Inini River and the area became famous for producing large gold nuggets. The Project area is underlain by a sequence of Proterozoic intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks belonging to the Paramaca Group that have been extensively deformed/altered and cut by felsic granitoids. Gold mineralization is mainly associated to silica-tourmaline-sulphide alteration zones that are roughly north-south striking, steeply dipping and tabular shaped. These alteration zones are contained in schistose rocks related to strong shearing.

Reunion has an option to acquire 75% of the Dorlin Project from Auplata Mining Group SA (Euronext Growth - ALAUP) by completing a feasibility study and spending a minimum of US$3 million over a period of three years and can acquire an additional interest of 5% for a consideration to be based on the NPV in the feasibility study. The exploitation permit covering the Dorlin Project is held by Auplata Mining Group SA and subject to renewal by the French mining administration.

Quality assurance and quality control

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program and chain of custody protocols for all its sampling and particularly for drilling programs. Core drilling uses HQ‐size rods in saprolite and NQ‐size rods in fresh rock with half‐core samples collected. Sample length is usually 1.0 meter, but varies according to geology between 0.35 and 1.5 meters Certified standards and blanks are respectively inserted in average every 25 and 20 samples, while a duplicate sample is inserted about one per 25 samples, resulting in the insertion of about 13% of control samples. Blanks and duplicates are preferentially inserted after visually identifying mineralized zones to ensure that the results are meaningful. Samples are crushed to 80% passing 2.5 mm, rifle split (500 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 90 microns and analyzed for gold by fire assay with atomic absorption finish on 50‐gram pulps. Samples above 10 g/t gold are systematically re‐analyzed with gravimetry finish. Analysis are performed by FILAB-AMSUD in Surinam, an accredited laboratory for quality procedure according to ISO 9001(2008) and ISO/IEC 17025.

Qualified Persons

Dr. Dominique Fournier, EurGeol., the exploration manager for Reunion Gold in French Guiana and a qualified person pursuant to NI 43-101, is responsible for the work being done at the Dorlin Project. Mr. Carlos Bertoni, P. Geo., a consultant to Reunion Gold and a qualified person pursuant to NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical data contained in this press release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking information as defined in applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information. Specifically, this press release includes forward-looking information regarding the timing and results of exploration programs, the potential mineralization, potential expansion of the resources, and statements about the beliefs, future plans, objectives and intentions of the Company. Resource exploration and development is highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Such risks include but are not limited to: uncertainties regarding the availability of funds to conduct plan exploration programs and for additional capital requirements, uncertainty of exploration results; misinterpretation of data, delay to obtain required permits, logistical problems, volatility of gold price; mining risks, uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to acquire the projects; and cost of exploration and development programs. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Table 1 – Diamond drill results – Dorlin project (lower cut‐off at 0.4 g/t gold ‐ only intersections longer than 1.0 meter and grading above 1.0 g/t gold are included)

Figure 1 – Dorlin 2019 and historical drill holes on IP chargeability gridded data, showing the Nivré deposit resource pit outline in white, gold-in-soil 200 ppb contours in red, the trace of the drill sections (Figures 2 to 5), topography contours and rivers as a background.

Figure 2 – Drill cross section looking north at Sept Kilos Prospect.

Figure 3 – Drill cross section looking north at Roche d’Olon Prospect

Figure 4 – Drill cross section looking north at northern end of Nivré East zone

Figure 5 – Drill cross section looking north at “Gap” and Nivré East zone

Figure 6 – Dorlin IP chargeability gridded data, showing the Nivré deposit outline, gold-in-soil 200 ppb contours in red, topography contours and rivers as a background, and the historical results of limited exploration work outside Nivré deposit area.