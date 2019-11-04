Reunion Gold reports additional high-grade gold intersections at Boulanger Project in French Guiana

LONGUEUIL, Nov. 04, 2019 - Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX-V: RGD) (the “Company”) is pleased to report new mineralized drill results from the Boulanger Project in French Guiana.



Crique Filon prospect

At the Crique Filon prospect (Figure 1), an additional 300-meter diamond core drilling program was successfully completed in September. The program was designed to follow-up on the shear and tension vein mineralization that was previously identified in drill hole CA-19-05 (2.47 g/t gold over 23 meters, and 8.34 g/t Au over 11.14 meters) (see August 15, 2019 press release). The results are reported in Table 1 and include the following highlights (see Figure 2 for drill holes location):

Hole CA-19-06A: 6.02 g/t gold over 7.56 meters

Hole CA-19-06A: 6.02 g/t gold over 7.56 meters

This high-grade section starting in saprolite from 11.94 meters is a re-drill of the top section of hole CA-19-06 that had insufficient core recovery.





This high-grade section starting in saprolite from 11.94 meters is a re-drill of the top section of hole CA-19-06 that had insufficient core recovery. Hole CA-19-07: 4.66 g/t gold over 5.65 meters

This composite is starting from 9.0 meters in saprolite.





This composite is starting from 9.0 meters in saprolite. Hole CA-19-07: 4.30 g/t Au over 4.0 meters

This composite is from 123.5 to 127.5 meters.

Several shear zones straddle across the Carapa exploration permit and the Doyle concession limits in the Crique Filon area. The drill holes cut tension veins and strongly foliated and sheared andesitic volcanics associated with the two shear zones intercepted in CA-19-05 (Figure 3). These shear zones can be traced over 600 meters and 300 meters, respectively (Figure 2) and remain open on strike and at depth. Several other attractive shear zones are found in the same area, to be tested by drilling in 2020.

Saint-Michel prospect

At Saint-Michel, an 18 hole, 900-meter reverse circulation (RC) drill program was carried out, followed by an additional 1,000 meters of diamond drilling across seven holes. The drill program was designed to test the Saint-Michel prospect discovery (see July 16, 2019 press release). The results are reported in Tables 1 and 2 (see map and cross section in Figures 4 and 5).

Gold mineralization is hosted in saprolite of strongly sheared graphitic shale with boudinaged quartz veins and pyrite boxworks. Highlights include:

1.78 g/t gold over 7.95 meters from 41.5 meters in core hole SM-19-01

1.54 g/t gold over 13.72 meters from 38.1 meters to the end of RC hole SMRC-19-03

1.17 g/t gold over 10.67 meters from 38.1 meters in RC hole SMRC-19-04

1.42 g/t gold over 16.76 meters from 3.05 meters in RC hole SMRC-19-06

The Saint-Michel drilling results confirm the presence of gold mineralization over significant thickness and grades. Gold grades are nevertheless substantially lower than those obtained from quartz vein-only material of artisanal miners´ stockpiles, which essentially excluded host rock material (17.3 g/t gold in average from 42 mineralized piles – see July 16, 2019 press release). Additional studies are now underway to assess the structural control of gold mineralization along this shear zone. The lower grade of the intersected gold mineralization may be due to:

Variable drill recoveries in the saprolite of both core and RC holes, indicating that some possibly mineralized quartz veining was poorly recovered because of the highly friable rock.

Concentration of quartz veining with gold mineralization in steeply dipping fold noses of a second phase of deformation, which are difficult to intersect with drilling.

The mineralization remains open along strike and at depth and additional soil and IP chargeability anomalies are yet to be tested in the vicinity (Figure 6). The presence of high grade mineralization in the area has been confirmed by an historical drill hole by Asarco which intercepted 1.5 metres @ 22.2 g/t gold immediately to the southwest of the prospect in the 1990’s.

The Company is also pleased to report preliminary metallurgical results from Saint Michel. Cyanidation and gravity recovery testing on the stockpiled material from Saint-Michel indicated an average gold recovery of 94% after 24 hours of direct cyanide leaching, and 99% after 72 hours. In addition, a gravity recovery test gave a recovery of 65.1%.

Next targets and the expected 2020 drill program

The Boulanger project hosts multiple prospects, as shown in Figure 1. So far, Doyle 1, 2 and 3, Nilson, Crique Filon and Saint-Michel prospects were preliminary drill tested. The 2018 drill program in Doyle 3 (see press release dated June 20, 2019) and the 2019 drill program at Crique Filon (see press release dated August 15, 2019, and this press release) have shown that larger thicknesses and gold grades are achieved when tension veins are cut at contact with- or very close to shear zones. Targeting these prospects´ shear zones will now be the focus as the Boulanger project, one of the most prolific alluvial gold districts in French Guiana, has the potential to host several primary gold deposits.

A review of the project geology using all available information, together with additional structural study and interpretation of all drill results is ongoing with the objective of ranking all targets and to prepare a focused 2020 trenching and drilling program.

The Boulanger Project

The Boulanger Project is underlain by Proterozoic rocks consisting of Armina detritic sediments and Paramaca volcano-sediments intruded by granites and metamorphosed to greenschist facies. The Boulanger Project area is cut by various shear zones characterized by intense deformation and hydrothermal alteration. Gold is associated with quartz veins, pyrite and locally intense tourmaline alteration. Geological mapping and soil geochemistry indicate numerous anomalous zones that require follow-up exploration. There has been significant gold production from the project area for over one hundred years.

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Boulanger Project from Compagnie Minière de Boulanger. The Boulanger Project is currently comprised of 38.4 km² of mining concessions, a 24 km² exploration permit and the 1 km² Saint-Michel artisanal mining permit (AEX). The project is located approximately 40 km south of Cayenne and readily accessible by paved and laterite roads.

Quality analysis and quality control

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program and chain of custody protocols for all its sampling and particularly for drilling programs. Core drilling uses HQ‐size rods in saprolite and NQ‐size rods in fresh rock with half‐core samples collected. Sample length in core is usually 1.0 meter but varies according to geology between 0.35 and 1.5 meters. Sample length in RC holes is 1.524 meters. Certified standards and blanks are respectively inserted in average every 25 and 20 samples, while a duplicate sample is inserted about one per 25 samples, resulting in the insertion of about 13% of control samples. Blanks and duplicates are preferentially inserted after visually identifying mineralized zones to ensure that the results are meaningful. The samples are analyzed for gold by fire assay with atomic absorption finish on 50‐gram pulps by the FILAB-AMSUD laboratory in Surinam. Samples above 10 g/t gold are systematically re‐analyzed with gravimetry finish. FILAB-AMSUD is an accredited laboratory for quality procedure according to ISO 9001(2008) and ISO/IEC 17025.

Qualified Persons

Dr. Dominique Fournier, EurGeol., the exploration manager for Reunion Gold in French Guiana and a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the work being done at the Boulanger Project. Carlos Bertoni, P. Geo., a consultant to Reunion Gold and a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical data contained in this press release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking information as defined in applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information. Specifically, this press release includes forward-looking information regarding the results and interpretation of drilling programs, potential mineralization, timing and results of additional exploration programs, and future plans and objectives of the Company. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including, without limitation, risks associated with the conduct of exploration activities and the results of drilling programs, gold price volatility, inability to raise the funds required to conduct the planned exploration activities, environmental liabilities, regulatory approvals or permitting delays. This cautionary statement qualifies all forward-looking statements herein. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Company has options to acquire projects in French Guiana and Guyana. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD’. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.reuniongold.com).

Table 1

Relevant diamond drill results – Crique Filon and Saint Michel Prospects, Boulanger project

(lower cut‐off at 0.4 g/t Au ‐ only intersections longer than 1.0 meter and grading above 1.0 g/t gold are included)

Prospect Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) True width (m) Au (g/t) Core recovery (%) Cr. Filon CA-19-06 12.00 16.50 4.50 3.5 1.02 57.6 41.00 42.00 1.00 0.8 2.03 100.0 58.00 59.65 1.65 1.4 1.32 86.1 76.00 81.31 5.31 3.8 1.70 95.5 95.00 96.00 1.00 0.8 6.64 100.0 CA-19-06A 11.94 19.50 7.56 5.8 6.02 63.4 CA-19-07 9.00 14.65 5.65 4.4 4.66 58.9 33.30 34.30 1.00 0.8 3.04 67.0 123.50 127.50 4.00 2.8 4.30 100.0 St-Michel SM-19-01 41.50 49.45 7.95 5.6 1.76 65.3 SM-19-03 5.50 6.50 1.00 0.7 3.32 100.0 20.50 22.50 2.00 1.4 1.66 97.0 SM-19-04 37.04 40.05 3.01 2.1 2.46 79.7 46.00 47.00 1.00 0.7 1.79 88.0





Table 2

Relevant reverse circulation drill results – Saint Michel Prospect, Boulanger project

(lower cut‐off at 0.4 g/t Au ‐ only intersections longer than 1.0 meter and grading above 1.0 g/t gold are included)

Prospect Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) True width (m) Au (g/t) SMRC-19-03 38.10 51.82 13.72 9.7 1.54 SMRC-19-04 38.10 48.77 10.67 7.6 1.17 Saint-Michel SMRC-19-05 15.24 18.29 3.05 2.2 2.23 32.00 36.57 4.57 3.2 1.14 SMRC-19-06 3.05 19.81 16.76 11.9 1.42 SMRC-19-09 6.10 7.62 1.52 1.1 1.34 SMRC-19-16 7.62 10.67 3.05 2.2 2.34





Figure 1 - Map of the Boulanger project area, showing interpreted geology from heliborne geophysical survey, IP chargeability and resistivity, and location of the main prospects

Figure 2 - Map of the Crique Filon Prospect (Central Bief concession and Carapa exploration permit), showing IP chargeability anomalies, and location of drill holes

Figure 3 - Cross section looking NW along drill hole CA-19-05- CA-19-06 and CA-19-07 at the Crique Filon prospect, also showing historical holes

Figure 4 - Map of the Saint-Michel Prospect area (Saint-Michel AEX), showing IP chargeability anomalies, geology, artisanal shafts and drill holes

Figure 5 - Cross section looking north of the Saint-Michel prospect (Saint-Michel AEX), showing geology, and drill hole intersections. Section to be greatly improved and revised.

Figure 6 - Map of the Saint-Michel prospect area showing IP chargeability anomalies, gold-in-soil anomalies from Asarco work, geology, artisanal shafts and drill holes