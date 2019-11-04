Independence Gold Announces Discovery of Seven Distinct Gold-Silver Targets at the Merit Property, BC

VANCOUVER, Nov. 04, 2019 - Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V: IGO) ("Independence" or "the Company") is pleased to the announce results and findings from the summer exploration program at the Merit Property (“the Property”), located in the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Results include the discovery of seven distinct gold or gold-silver targets that appear to be connected by structures highlighted by the new, property-wide ground magnetics survey.



Highlights from surface samples collected in each zone include:

Zone / Target Size (m) Structural Affiliation Gold (g/t)* Silver (g/t)* Sullivan Ridge Zone 700 x 300 Sullivan Ridge Structure 9.50 341 West Discovery Hill Zone 600 x 400 Discovery Hill Structure 2.39 44.63 Central Zone 400 x 200 Plateau Break 6.71 326 South Zone 350 x 300 August Creek Structure 4.97 - Southwest Target 300 x 300 Discovery Hill Structure 5.36 26.59 East Target 150 x 100 Sullivan Ridge Structure? 1.64 - Southeast Central Target 50 x 45 Richardson Creek Structure 0.87 -

*highest values

Overview of Field Activities

Comprehensive mapping of the property took place over several phases between May to October 2019 using a team from SGDS Hive Consultants. A total of 110 samples were collected from vein and country rocks exposed at surface. The best results were found in chalcedonic quartz veins with dark sulphide bands, which have been defined as belonging to a ‘low sulphidation epithermal’ style deposit. Samples from the property returned grades of up to 9.5 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) and 341 g/t silver (“Ag”) and were found at several locations across the property (click here to view maps displaying results from the 2019 exploration program).

A ground-based magnetic survey was also completed by DRM Exploration Services which covered the entirety of the Merit Property. This survey has been highly instructive and shows distinct corridors of low-magnetic responses that connect most of the target zones, suggesting a common fluid-delivery system and the potential for increased target sizes through future work.

Sullivan Ridge Zone

This area was the initial focus due to past discoveries that highlighted anomalous gold values across a dome-shaped hill. In 2019, 31 rock samples were collected at Sullivan Ridge and returned values from trace to 9.5 g/t Au and 341 g/t Ag (with 12 of the 31 samples being in excess of 0.5 g/t Au). The highest grading samples were collected from a series of 30-50 cm wide banded chalcedonic quartz veins on the crest of the hill, which were traced over an area of 700 metres (“m”) by 300 m. The system remains open to the southwest and to the northeast.

West Discovery Hill Zone

This area was first identified from historic work on the property, where anomalous soils and silts were encountered to the east, with the samples in this release being the first examples of quartz vein material recovered from the zone. A total of eight samples were collected comprised of chalcedonic banded quartz or altered country rock and ranged from trace to 2.39 g/t Au and 44.63 g/t Ag.

The West Discovery Hill Zone is located 1.4 kilometres west of the Sullivan Ridge Zone and occurs over a broad magnetic low, approximately 600 m by 400 m in size. Structurally this appears to be a discrete, parallel system to Sullivan Ridge. The zone has potential to continue along strike to the south and the north which will be tested in future exploration.

Central Zone

A total of 6 samples were collected from this area and returned values from trace to 6.71 g/t Au and 326 g/t Ag. Geologically the Central Zone is characterised by breccias and minor veins possibly associated with a fault or lithological change (the “Plateau Break”). They lay along a northwest to southeast striking geophysical feature and appear to crosscut and predate the other significant structures. It is believed that mineralizing fluids invaded ‘blow out’ zones where these features intersected thus forming a second style of mineralization on site. Further work in the future will determine the genesis and potential of this target.

South Zone

This South Zone was initially described in historic reports from a series of anomalous soils and silts. A total of 11 surface samples were collected from this site and returned grades from trace to 4.97 g/t Au. The samples consisted of chalcedonic quartz within an altered basalt, with the characteristic dark bands which appear to host the sulphides.

Southwest Target

The Southwest Target is a newly discovered area indicating early signs of exploration potential. Three samples were collected here, and results ranged from trace to 5.36 g/t Au and 26.59 g/t Ag. The samples are sourced from chalcedonic banded quartz and basalt country rock and are associated with a distinct magnetic low in the geophysical profile.

East Target

The East Target area was discovered when a quartz vein was found that returned a grade of 1.64 g/t Au from one sample. Further work is required to expand this target and determine its relevance in the overall structure of the Property.

Southeast Central Target

Four samples were collected from a group of quartz-calcite veins at the Southeast Central Target, with assays ranging from trace to 0.87 g/t Au. The occurrence appears to be placed within a confluence of the Richardson Creek structure and the Plateau Break between lithologies.

Future Exploration

Exploration results from the Merit Property have provided information of a much deeper level of understanding of the geology and the mineralizing potential. In the coming months, Independence will pursue relevant permits and community approvals to drill test several target zones in 2020.

