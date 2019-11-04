Camino Updates and Extends Atajo Permit at Chapitos and Commences Additional Fieldwork

Edmonton, November 4, 2019 - Camino Minerals Corp. (TSXV: COR) (OTCQB: CAMZF) (WKN: A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is updating and extending by 2 years the Declaration de Impacto Ambiental (DIA) permit spanning the Atajo zone on its 22,000-hectare Chapitos copper-gold project, near Chala, Southern Peru.

CEO John Williamson commented, "By extending our Atajo zone permit by 2 years it enables us to utilize the detailed geological mapping that is currently underway at Atajo. With a better understanding of the structure, alteration, and mineralization we will be able to more accurately test these strong zones of mineralization during future drilling".

The Atajo DIA permit was originally granted by the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) in September 2017 and included twenty, fixed-location drill platforms. Eight exploratory holes were drilled at Atajo in 2017 and intersected up to 0.83 % copper over 16.3 metres, including 2.09 % copper over 5.0 metres. As our understanding of the Diva Trend mineralizing system (6 km to northeast) has evolved through detailed geological mapping, a similar approach has been implemented and is now underway at Atajo. To complement the mapping additional rock sampling, trenching, and drone imagery has began. At the same time our geological team will reposition and update the permitted pad locations through MINEM to better target the mineralization during future drill campaigns.

In addition, the Company has built a strong relationship with the Community of Atiquipa whose land covers the western half of the Chapitos property, including the Atajo Zone. Camino has been active in community engagement and enhancement programs over this time including English classes with the local children, installation of a library, fog catchers (collecting water to be used for agriculture), agricultural land plots, and nutritional and safety education programs.

Furthermore, the Company is nearing completion of reanalyzing the extensive 17,000+ property-wide archived soil samples to collect full spectra XRF data to determine pathfinder element relationships associated with various styles of mineralization.

All samples were submitted for preparation and analysis by ALS Chemex at its facilities in Lima, Peru. All samples were analyzed using multi-digestion with ICP finish and select samples were analyzed for gold using fire assay with AA finish. Samples over 1% copper were reanalyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade ICP finish. Mineralized samples were analyzed for acid soluble copper by being agitated at room temperature in a 5% sulphuric acid solution with the copper content measured by AA. One in 20 samples was blank, one in 20 was a standard sample, and one in 20 samples had a sample cut from assay rejects assayed as a field duplicate at ALS Chemex in Lima, Peru.

Figure 1 - Camino Geologist Dr Ewan Webster and Peruvian team member Carlos Condori examining the copper oxide mineralization at the Atajo Zone - October 22nd 2019.





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1384/49376_3a9d5a6944630a4a_001full.jpg

Camino is a discovery-oriented mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade copper and precious metal projects. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminominerals.com.

