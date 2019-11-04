Happy Creek drills 6.3m of 0.43% W03 at Nightcrawler zone, Fox tungsten property

November 4,2019 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:HPY) (the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Fox tungsten project in south central B.C., Canada.

In 2019, two drill holes were completed at the Fox tungsten property totalling 372.5m in the Nightcrawler zone within logging clear-cuts and roads. Since 2017, the Company has done more detailed work in this area and recognized a potential resource opportunity based on several widely spaced holes containing encouraging grade-widths. The two holes returned 4m of 0.29% W03 in F19-01 and 6.3m of 0.43% W03 in F19-02.

Summary of 2019 Drill Results Nightcrawler Zone

Drill From To Interval W03 Hole m m m % F19-01 186.0 190.0 4.0 0.29 F19-02 71.5 77.8 6.3 0.43 Incl 74.0 77.8 3.8 0.59

At the Nightcrawler zone, there are multiple tungsten-bearing calc silicate layers that extend for three km along strike and at least 500 metres down dip. Five drill holes have now cut a tungsten calc silicate/skarn layer in an area approximately 500 metres by 250 metres in dimension with an average thickness of approximately 5 metres and similar grade to F19-02. This zone dips around 30 degrees south-southeast, remains open and is thought to daylight at surface on the north side of Deception Creek.

David Blann, President of Happy Creek states "Drilling at the Nightcrawler zone was designed to test with two holes the continuity and grade of a tungsten-bearing calc-silicate layer. The two holes are over 400 metres apart and each contains a significant intercept. This mineralized calc silicate layer is thought to have sizeable resource potential with grades comparable to other underground tungsten development projects globally. We will conduct further drill-testing of the Nightcrawler in the spring when we resume work at higher elevations."

Further to the press release dated September 30th, 2019 poor weather and early snow conditions were not considered safe or cost-effective for starting a helicopter-supported drill program at higher elevations which was planned to test for extensions of the high-grade resources at the Ridley Creek and BN tungsten deposits.

About the Fox tungsten property

The Fox tungsten property is located 75 km northeast of 100 Mile House in south Central B.C. The Company has advanced the project from an early stage to discovery and as announced February 27, 2018, it currently hosts a resource of 582,400 tonnes of 0.826% WO3 (indicated) and 565,400 tonnes of 1.231% WO3 (Inferred), that is among the highest grade in the western world, and a portion is within an open pit shell. The Fox has a mineral system with dimensions of 12km by 5 km and numerous surface showings of tungsten and drill holes with intervals above cut-off grade that are open.

More detail on the Fox tungsten property can be found on the Company's website at www.happycreekminerals.com.

