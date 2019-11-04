Pure Nickel Announces Appointment of Director James T. O'Neil Jr.

Toronto, November 4, 2019 - Pure Nickel Inc. (TSXV: NIC) (the "Company" or "Pure Nickel") announces the appointment of Mr. James T. O'Neil Jr. to the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. O'Neil is a senior executive with 45 years of experience in the metal mining and processing industry. He has held senior executive positions with major international mining companies Grupo Mexico, ASARCO, and Southern Copper Corp.. Mr. O'Neil has served on the board of directors or in executive positions with several junior mining companies including Gryphon Gold, Jipangu International, Apollo Gold, Rye Patch Gold, Josephine Mining and is currently the CFO of Jerritt Canyon Gold. He holds a Bachelor and Master of Science from Arizona State University and is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA).

"We welcome Jim to the Board of Directors," stated David Russell, the Company's President and CEO. "His experience with developing and operating gold mining companies will be invaluable as we ramp up our gold programs in both Canada and the US."

About Pure Nickel

Since the start of 2019, Pure Nickel has made strategic steps to expand its focus to include gold and silver exploration. Upon completion of the proposed merger with Explor Resources Inc. (see press release dated August 22, 2019), the Company will have two advanced staged gold exploration projects - its partnership with Eric Sprott on the Neal Project in Idaho and the Timmins Porcupine West Project in Ontario. Both exploration projects are expected to continue to return positive exploration results and hold the potential to be advanced to production.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Pure Nickel are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Pure Nickel's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future exploration activities and cash flows, and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Pure Nickel undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

