SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working Capital of $50 Million

Bantou Continues to Deliver Strong Exploration Results

MONTREAL, Nov. 4, 2019 - Semafo Inc. (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) is pleased to announce results of operations, development and exploration activities for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

Highlights

Consolidated gold production of 68,800 ounces with Boungou contributing 55,600 ounces at $497 all-in sustaining cost 1

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital 1 of $49.5 million or $0.15 per share 1

of $49.5 million or $0.15 per share Net income attributable to shareholders of $8.9 million or $0.03 per share (after deferred income tax expenses of $11.3 million)

Mana third quarter negatively affected by Wona pit wall failure, but processing plant has resumed normal operations and stockpiling of high grade Siou open pit ore has already begun

Continued strong results from Bantou with five rigs drilling and resource goal of 2.5 - 3.0 million ounces by end of 2020

Nabanga PEA shows an after-tax NPV of $100 million with upside potential

Balance sheet remains conservative with net cash and 100% exposure to upside in gold price

____________________________________ 1 All-in sustaining cost, cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital and per share are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, note 18.

Benoit Desormeaux, President and Chief Executive Officer of SEMAFO, states: "It's unfortunate that the temporary set-back at Wona potentially over-shadowed an otherwise strong quarter. The Mana processing plant is back up and running with high grade ore from Siou and we are looking forward to a solid finish to the year. Boungou continued its strong performance in the quarter and continued to demonstrate why it is our cornerstone operating asset. Bantou continued to deliver exciting drill results including some expansion potential and the Nabanga PEA provided a baseline economic case on which to improve."

Consolidated Results and Mining Operations







Three-month period Nine-month period

ended September 30, ended September 30,

2019 2018 Variation 2019 2018 Variation Gold ounces produced1 68,800 58,200 18% 271,000 149,400 81% Gold ounces sold2 68,400 50,500 35% 277,200 142,500 95%













(in thousands of dollars, except amounts per ounce, per tonne and per share) Revenues – Gold sales2 100,301 60,772 65% 373,827 181,987 105% Operating income (loss) 27,031 4,513 499% 100,131 (11,110) —











Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Corporation 8,903 463 1,823% 42,274 (14,678) — Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.03 — — 0.13 (0.05) — Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.03 — — 0.13 (0.05) —



























Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital3 49,519 21,041 135% 202,838 55,271 267% Per share3 0.15 0.06 150% 0.61 0.17 259%













Average realized selling price (per ounce) 1,466 1,205 22% 1,348 1,277 6% Total cash cost (per ounce sold)3 547 670 (18%) 514 788 (35%) All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)3 706 1,000 (29%) 731 1,059 (31%)

Consolidated Operational Overview and Update

Complete financial statements, including operational statements for Boungou and Mana, are provided at the end of this press release. Consolidated operational results for the quarter were negatively affected by the Wona pit wall failure. The Mana processing plant has resumed normal operations in early November and stockpiling of high grade ore from the Siou open pit has already begun.

As anticipated, Boungou continued its strong performance in the quarter producing 55,600 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost3 of $497 per ounce.

Underground development at Siou continued on-time and on-budget with 5,000 of the total 5,600 meters completed at quarter end. The pace of development continues in line with our goal of reaching full production in the first quarter of 2020. At quarter end, development continued on budget, with $44.7 million of the total $51.7 million budget incurred. Further grade control drilling in the quarter remained consistent with the block model.

______________________________________ 1 Gold ounces produced exclude pre-commercial production of 12,000 ounces from Boungou in 2018. 2 Gold sales exclude those resulting from pre-production activities that were offset against capitalized construction costs and amounted to $14,994,000 from Boungou in 2018. 3 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital and per share, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, note 18.

Exploration & Development

Bantou

Drilling at Bantou-Karankasso resumed late in the quarter. A total of 8 holes (974 meters) were completed on Bantou, and 62 holes (7,387 meters) completed on Karankasso. Five drills were active on the combined project at the end of the quarter. At Bantou, drilling is focused on coincident geophysical and soil anomalies throughout the exploration permit. At Karankasso, drilling is concentrated on the geophysical/soil trends that host the known deposits but have remained undrilled to date.

New Drill Results from Bantou Nord

In the third quarter, results from north-south lines and depth extension drilling were completed at Bantou Nord. As shown in Table 1, the north-south lines continue to return wide intercepts at above-average grades similar to the southeast-oriented lines, confirming the disseminated nature of the mineralization at Bantou Nord. Figure 1 shows the location of the north-south lines at Bantou Nord.

In addition, hole extensions demonstrated a deeper extension, particularly hole KRC19-0297 which is believed to have crossed the down-plunge extension on line 200N. Previous near-surface holes on line 200N had only returned anomalous gold values. This hole entered mineralization at 211 meters, suggesting a north-east plunge of the disseminated zone.

Table 1 - Highlights of Bantou Nord Q3 2019 Results











Section Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) 407650E KRC19-0444 2 94 92.0 1.60 407550E KRC19-0491 32 96 64.0 2.47 407550E KRC19-0492 2 36 34.0 1.86 407550E KRC19-0493 5 95 90.0 2.14 200N KRC19-0297 211 297.6 86.6 1.22 407750E KRC19-0432 162 192 30.0 2.40 50N KRC19-0507 11 63 52.0 1.52 50N KRC19-0508 83 212 129.0 1.46

* All assays are uncut

New Drill Results from Bantou Proximal

During the quarter, results were received from Bantou Proximal. Table 2 shows closer spaced drilling has returned consistently higher grades over significant widths. The zone remains open along strike to the north and at depth. Further drilling to the north is planned later in the fourth quarter. In addition, core drilling is scheduled for preliminary metallurgy analysis and to better understand the mineralization for resource modeling.

In the quarter, we received two new drill results from an area approximately 700 meters east of the Bantou Zone (see Figure 1). The two holes (KRC19-0425 and KRC19-0515) are 150 meters apart and both returned high grade gold values over good widths. Mineralization consists of sheared and sericitized volcaniclastic rocks containing quartz veining and minor pyrite. To date, we have not yet established if the two intersections are interrelated, and their significance remains unknown. Follow-up drilling is ongoing.

Table 2 - Highlights of Bantou Proximal Q3 2019 Results











Zone Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) East Area KRC19-0425 62 68 6 6.10 East Area KRC19-0515 91 96 5 6.47 Proximal KRC19-0460 63 70 7 44.16 Proximal KRC19-0463 4 19 15 3.14 Proximal KRC19-0464 56 67 11 8.55 Proximal KRC19-0464 72 85 13 4.62 Proximal KRC19-0476 34 61 27 5.07 Proximal KRC19-0476 76 101 25 7.86 Proximal KRC19-0478 64 98 34 2.16 Proximal KRC19-0479 90 99 9 7.53 Proximal KRC19-0480 118 140 22 2.99 Proximal KRC19-0481 71 74 3 22.47 Proximal KRC19-0487 104 111 7 12.15

* All assays are uncut

Bantou Resource Estimate

Following completion of the drill programs in the fourth quarter, a revised mineral resource will be compiled for the Bantou Project, incorporating the Karankasso portion, for inclusion in the year-end 2019 resource statement. Our resource goal of 2.5-3.0 million ounces at Bantou by the end of 2020 remains unchanged.

Boungou

A three-rig exploration program was launched late in the third quarter north of the Boungou deposit to explore near-surface splays of the Boungou Shear Zone. A total of 31 holes (3,758 meters) were completed by quarter-end. Results remain pending. The three drills are expected to remain in the area until year-end.

Mana

During the third quarter, a total of 35 holes (3,631 meters) were drilled at Mana completing the Pompoï program and following up on significant results obtained on Fofina Sud. At Pompoi, results have been disappointing to date with only local anomalous gold values obtained. Although most auger anomalies are explained by the drill holes, the holes failed to return significant gold mineralization.

At Fofina Sud, a follow-up program of four lines at 50-meter spacing were completed to assess the extension of the mineralization. Drilling covers a strike length of 250 meters. As shown in Table 3, significant mineralization was obtained on each section and the zone remains open along strike and at depth. Saprolite is exceptionally thick in this area, reaching up to 80 meters vertically.

Additional drilling is planned in the fourth quarter to test the northern and southern extensions of the zone, in addition to deepening holes on previous sections to ensure complete coverage down dip and to test a parallel zone to the west that returned locally significant results.

Table 3 - Q3 2019 Select Drilling Results at Fofina Sud











Hole No. Section From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) MRC19-5269 1 309 400N 73 77 4 2.28 MRC19-5270 1 309 400N 44 49 5 1.82 MRC19-5272 1 309 400N 52 57 5 1.58 MRC19-5275 3 309 450N 20 27 7 2.72 MRC19-5276 1 309 500N 69 76 7 2.09 MRC19-5277 1 309 500N 32 37 5 1.79 MRC19-5278 1 309 500N 7 13 6 1.04 MRC19-5282 1 309 550N 44 47 3 4.70 MRC19-5283 1 309 550N 16 30 14 1.25 MRC19-5287 1 309 600N 32 38 6 3.22

Nabanga

On September 30, 2019, we announced positive results from a PEA on Nabanga with the following highlights:

Pre-tax NPV of $147 million and after-tax NPV of $100 million, using a 5% discount rate

Life of Mine (LoM) gold production of 571,000 ounces at all-in sustaining cost of $760/oz and a gold recovery of 92% during the 8 years of operations

Over the LoM, combined open-pit and underground production is estimated at 2.98 million tonnes at an average grade of 6.47 g/t Au for 626,000 ounces of gold

Pre-production capital expenditure of $84 million, including 20% contingency, and $56 million in LoM sustaining capital

Project economics (base case at $1,300/oz gold price):

After-tax 5% NPV: $100 million, After-tax IRR: 22.6%, Payback period: 4.4 years

Preferred mining method - open-pit/ underground mining on the upper and at-depth portions of the ore zone, respectively

Opportunities exist to improve returns through an increase in resources and additional cost saving measures in the mining operations and development

Mineral Resources

The PEA is based on mineral resources estimated on December 31, 2018 for the Nabanga deposit.









Category Tonnes Mt Au g/t Ounces K oz Inferred resources 1 3.4 7.7 840

1 Nabanga mineral resources are reported above a cut-off grade of 3.0 g/t Au.

Exploration Potential

On the exploration front, the Nabanga deposit remains open to the north and many of the ore shoots are open at depth. Hole NADD18 0005, drilled on the northernmost section, to date returned 5.17 g/t Au over 3.4 meters along the plunge direction, confirming the continuity of the mineralized shoot. In addition, the remainder of the 800-km2 property is largely under-explored with many untested soil and auger anomalies within trucking distance of the deposit. More specifically, auger drilling carried out in 2019 within a 10- kilometer radius of the deposit identified gold geochemical anomalies that could offer proximal satellite zones of gold mineralization.

For more information on the basis, qualifications and assumptions of the PEA, refer to the press release dated September 30, 2019.

Qualified Persons & Technical Report

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no guarantee that inferred resources can be converted to indicated or measured resources and as such, there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. The PEA was conducted by DRA Met-Chem. Patrick Moryoussef, Eng., Vice-President, Mining Operations, SEMAFO and Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101. The PEA is based on the Nabanga resource estimate as of December 31, 2018 as announced on February 20, 2019. A technical report for the PEA prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 will be filed on SEDAR within 45 days of the September 30th press release.

Korhogo

In the quarter, 567 holes of auger drilling (10,224 meters) and 700 meters of trenching were completed on the Korhogo property in Côte d'Ivoire. The program is complete for the year, and we are currently compiling the results and assessing our plans for 2020.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of US dollars - unaudited)







As at As at

September 30, December 31,

2019 2018

$ $





Assets









Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 77,673 96,519 Current portion of restricted cash 15,000 — Trade and other receivables 52,677 29,434 Income tax receivable 3,425 6,390 Inventories 96,571 83,211 Other current assets 6,126 5,378

251,472 220,932 Non-current assets



Advance receivable 1,547 2,117 Restricted cash 9,699 25,340 Property, plant and equipment 854,835 782,060 Intangible asset 1,121 1,204 Other non-current financial assets 1,133 2,622

868,335 813,343 Total assets 1,119,807 1,034,275





Liabilities









Current liabilities



Trade payables and accrued liabilities 60,875 63,905 Current portion of long-term debt 60,000 60,181 Current portion of lease liabilities 13,741 7,820 Current portion of share unit plan liabilities 5,414 3,311 Provisions 2,892 3,051

142,922 138,268 Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 13,912 57,388 Lease liabilities 23,296 20,144 Share unit plan liabilities 4,147 2,263 Provisions 25,121 23,561 Deferred income tax liabilities 73,789 39,548

140,265 142,904 Total liabilities 283,187 281,172





Equity









Shareholders of the Corporation



Share capital 647,215 623,604 Contributed surplus 6,126 6,771 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,404) (18,909) Retained earnings 153,184 109,216

788,121 720,682 Non-controlling interests 48,499 32,421





Total equity 836,620 753,103 Total liabilities and equity 1,119,807 1,034,275

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) For the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively (Expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)







Three-month period Nine-month period

ended September 30, ended September 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018

$ $ $ $









Revenue – Gold sales 100,301 60,772 373,827 181,987









Costs of operations







Mining operation expenses 41,370 33,802 146,428 112,259 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 27,822 18,535 108,388 66,546 General and administrative 4,096 3,736 12,005 11,512 Corporate social responsibility expenses 372 600 746 1,163 Share-based compensation (390) (414) 6,129 1,617









Operating income (loss) 27,031 4,513 100,131 (11,110)









Other expenses (income)







Finance income (511) (530) (1,671) (1,783) Finance costs 2,210 1,433 8,831 2,033 Foreign exchange loss 683 826 893 1,690









Income (loss) before income taxes 24,649 2,784 92,078 (13,050)









Income tax expense







Current 2,619 376 4,492 665 Deferred 11,311 1,529 36,883 1,419

13,930 1,905 41,375 2,084









Net income (loss) for the period 10,719 879 50,703 (15,134)









Attributable to:







Shareholders of the Corporation 8,903 463 42,274 (14,678) Non-controlling interests 1,816 416 8,429 (456)

10,719 879 50,703 (15,134)









Earnings (loss) per share







Basic 0.03 — 0.13 (0.05) Diluted 0.03 — 0.13 (0.05)





Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively (Expressed in thousands of US dollars - unaudited)







Three-month period Nine-month period

ended September 30, ended September 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018

$ $ $ $ Cash flows from (used in):

















Operating activities







Net income (loss) for the period 10,719 879 50,703 (15,134) Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 27,822 18,535 108,388 66,546 Share-based compensation (390) (414) 6,129 1,617 Amortization of deferred transaction costs 245 — 1,122 — Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (144) 374 (360) 813 Deferred income tax expense 11,311 1,529 36,883 1,419 Other (44) 138 (27) 10 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital 49,519 21,041 202,838 55,271 Changes in non-cash working capital items (21,315) 8,870 (41,297) (1,727) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,204 29,911 161,541 53,544









Financing activities







Repayment of long-term debt (15,000) — (45,000) — Repayment of equipment financing (26) (78) (181) (233) Payments of lease liabilities (3,449) (1,292) (8,835) (3,602) Proceeds on issuance of share capital, net of expenses 781 — 2,267 861 Net cash used in financing activities (17,694) (1,370) (51,749) (2,974)









Investing activities







Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (39,813) (50,885) (127,229) (160,741) Net cash received on acquisition of Savary Gold Corp. — — 232 — Proceeds (acquisitions) from equity investments — — 63 (1,508) Decrease in restricted cash 212 212 212 212 Net cash used in investing activities (39,601) (50,673) (126,722) (162,037)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,094) (499) (1,916) (1,243) Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (31,185) (22,631) (18,846) (112,710) Cash and cash equivalents – Beginning of period 108,858 108,871 96,519 198,950 Cash and cash equivalents – End of period 77,673 86,240 77,673 86,240 Interest paid 2,256 2,532 7,642 7,268 Interest received 517 520 1,680 1,969 Income tax paid 168 858 1,019 4,224





Boungou, Burkina Faso Mining Operations Commercial production at Boungou was declared on September 1, 2018.











Three-month period One-month period Nine-month period One-month period

ended September 30, ended September 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Data







Mining







Waste mined (tonnes) 4,191,400 924,600 9,836,900 924,600 Ore mined (tonnes) 557,400 130,200 1,308,100 130,200 Operational stripping ratio 7.5 7.1 7.5 7.1 Capitalized Stripping Activity







Waste material – Boungou (tonnes) 1,188,800 476,000 9,417,200 476,000 Total strip ratio 9.7 10.8 14.7 10.8









Processing







Tonnes processed (tonnes) 288,100 91,300 879,500 91,300 Head grade (g/t) 6.25 3.96 6.64 3.96 Recovery (%) 96 90 96 90 Gold ounces produced1 55,600 10,500 180,300 10,500 Gold ounces sold2 53,100 4,200 181,600 4,200









Financial Data (in thousands of dollars)







Revenues – Gold sales2 78,301 5,009 246,937 5,009 Mining operation expenses 18,446 2,051 53,135 2,051 Government royalties and development taxes 4,514 241 13,939 241 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 21,681 1,849 71,272 1,849 General and administrative 262 33 757 33 Corporate social responsibility expenses 95 156 182 156 Segment operating income 33,303 679 107,652 679









Statistics (in dollars)







Average realized selling price (per ounce) 1,475 1,203 1,360 1,203 Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)3 68 55 61 55 Cash operating cost including stripping (per tonne processed)3 78 67 85 67 Total cash cost (per ounce sold)3 432 550 369 550 All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)3 497 807 503 807 Depreciation (per ounce sold)4 408 444 392 444

______________________________________________ 1 Gold ounces produced exclude pre-commercial production of 12,000 ounces. 2 Gold sales exclude those resulting from pre-production activities that were offset against capitalized construction costs and amounted to $14,994,000. 3 Cash operating cost, cash operating cost including stripping, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of this MD&A, note 18. 4 Depreciation per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS and represents the depreciation expense per ounce sold.

Mana, Burkina Faso Mining Operations







Three-month period Nine-month period

ended September 30, ended September 30,

2019 2018 Variation 2019 2018 Variation Operating Data











Mining











Waste mined (tonnes) 1,462,600 3,076,300 (52%) 7,595,600 13,403,400 (43%) Ore mined (tonnes) 185,300 413,300 (55%) 1,072,000 1,483,800 (28%) Operational stripping ratio 7.9 7.4 7% 7.1 9.0 (21%) Capitalized Stripping Activity











Waste material – Siou (tonnes) 2,222,200 2,559,900 (13%) 6,676,800 2,559,900 161% Waste material – Wona (tonnes) 4,403,300 2,824,500 56% 7,814,300 9,542,400 (18%)

6,625,500 5,384,400 23% 14,491,100 12,102,300 20% Total strip ratio 43.6 20.5 113% 20.6 17.2 20%













Processing











Ore processed (tonnes) 179,200 519,400 (65%) 1,110,000 1,735,600 (36%) Low grade material (tonnes) 168,000 129,700 30% 496,500 202,000 146% Tonnes processed (tonnes) 347,200 649,100 (47%) 1,606,500 1,937,600 (17%) Head grade (g/t) 1.39 2.50 (44%) 2.02 2.36 (14%) Recovery (%) 85 92 (8%) 87 94 (7%) Gold ounces produced 13,200 47,700 (72%) 90,700 138,900 (35%) Gold ounces sold 15,300 46,300 (67%) 95,600 138,300 (31%)













Financial Data (in thousands of dollars)











Revenues – Gold sales 22,000 55,763 (61%) 126,890 176,978 (28%) Mining operations expenses 17,341 29,257 (41%) 73,549 102,030 (28%) Government royalties 1,069 2,253 (53%) 5,805 7,937 (27%) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 5,996 16,590 (64%) 36,673 64,410 (43%) General and administrative 553 639 (13%) 1,680 1,973 (15%) Corporate social responsibility expenses 277 444 (38%) 564 841 (33%) Segment operating (loss) income (3,236) 6,580 — 8,619 (213) —













Statistics (in dollars)











Average realized selling price (per ounce) 1,435 1,205 19% 1,327 1,280 4% Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)¹ 33 46 (28%) 42 52 (19%) Cash operating cost including stripping (per tonne processed)1 54 68 (21%) 61 68 (10%) Total cash cost (per ounce sold)¹ 946 681 39% 789 795 (1%) All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)¹ 1,434 1,017 41% 1,164 1,067 9% Depreciation (per ounce sold)² 392 358 9% 384 466 (18%)

____________________________________________ 1 Cash operating cost, cash operating cost including stripping, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, note 18. 2 Depreciation per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS and represents the depreciation expense per ounce sold.

SOURCE SEMAFO