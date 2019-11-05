Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) announces results from exploration and definition drilling programs at Casa Berardi’s East Mine.

“Exploration and development drilling in the 148 Zone generated significant widths and grades two to three times higher than the average underground grade at Casa Berardi,” said Mr. Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and CEO. “Given this is in the area of higher grades where the mine started 30 years ago, infrastructure is close, so production could start in about a year and could continue for a number of years as the mineralization appears to continue.”

During the third quarter, drills operated in the East Mine to test several promising areas (Figures 1, 2 and 3). The East Mine has a history of high-grade mine production and since re-establishing access earlier this year, underground drilling is confirming and expanding high-grade lenses from the 148 to 160 zones. Drilling in the 148 Zone targeted areas down-plunge of current infrastructure. Results show high grades (Table 1), and the presence of visible gold in many of the drill holes with pending assays suggests they are open on strike and at depth down-plunge.

Table 1: Selection of assay results from the East Mine 148 Zone. Drill Hole Number Drill Hole

Section Drill Hole

Azm/Dip Sample From

(feet) Sample To

(feet) True Width

(feet) Gold

(oz/ton) Depth From Mine

Surface (feet) *CBE-0171 14750 343/-34 1072.6 1090.6 16.1 0.45 2162 including 1084.4 1090.6 4.9 0.87 2165 *CBE-0172 14773 346/-33 1036.2 1062.7 22.3 0.65 2120 including 1044.7 1059.8 12.8 1.05 2121 *CBE-0173 14769 346/-39 1118.5 1151.3 26.6 0.63 2257 including 1130.9 1148.0 13.4 1.12 2260 CBE-0174 14815 355/-33 1044.4 1071.9 24.3 0.38 2107 including 1044.4 1048.0 3.0 0.67 2102 including 1065.7 1069.0 3.0 1.06 2112 CBE-0175 14814 355/-37 1087.6 1116.8 23.6 0.18 2188 CBE-0176 14817 355/-29 1021.7 1056.2 30.2 0.16 2074 including 1048.0 1052.9 4.6 0.47 2079 CBE-0177 14755 340/-24 993.8 1011.9 15.2 0.78 2008 CBE-0178 14758 340/-29 1016.8 1034.5 14.7 1.03 2061 CBE-0179 14745 334/-22 993.8 1012.5 15.7 0.30 2002 including 1005.6 1012.5 5.2 0.79 2005 CBE-0180 14785 349/-30 1018.4 1036.5 13.8 0.22 2065 including 1018.4 1026.0 5.6 0.44 2063 CBE-0181 14785 349/-36 998.8 1011.9 9.8 0.11 2126 including 1000.4 1005.6 3.9 0.23 2125 CBE-0181 14783 349/-36 1061.4 1096.8 28.9 0.14 2163 including 1079.1 1092.2 9.8 0.23 2167 * Assay results reported in 2nd Quarter

A presentation showing drill intersection locations is available by copying and pasting the following URL into your Internet browser: http://ir.hecla-mining.com/interactive/newlookandfeel/130678/CasaBerardiEastMineExploration.pdf.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements made or information provided in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, could, “expects”, “intends”, “projects”, “believes”, “estimates”, “targets”, “anticipates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation: (i) the East Mine represents a source of high-grade ore for a number of years; (ii) production could start within a year and continue for a number of years and (iii) ability to extend lenses of the 148 Zone on strike and down-plunge.

The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company’s plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company’s operations are subject.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, expected or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, metals price volatility, volatility of metals production and costs, litigation, regulatory and environmental risks, operating risks, project development risks, political risks, labor issues, ability to raise financing and exploration risks and results. Refer to the Company's Form 10K and 10-Q reports for a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements other than as may be required by law.

Qualified Person (QP) Pursuant to Canadian National Instrument 43-101

Kurt Allen, MSc. CPG., Director - Exploration of Hecla Limited, who serves as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning Hecla’s mineral projects in this news release. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures for the Casa Berardi Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled "Technical Report for the Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" effective date December 31, 2018 (the "Casa Berardi Technical Report"). Also included in this technical report is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant factors. Copies of this technical report is available under Hecla's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Mr. Allen reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to the Casa Berardi mine. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.

