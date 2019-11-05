OTC Markets Group Welcomes Gatling Exploration Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: GTR; OTCQX: GATGF), a Canadian gold exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Gatling Exploration Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Gatling Exploration Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GATGF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Gatling Exploration Inc. utilized our OTCQB Venture Market to build their valuation and liquidity as a public company," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We congratulate the company on graduating to our OTCQX Best Market and look forward to supporting them as they continue to build long-term shareholder value."

About Gatling Exploration Inc.

Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: GTR; OTCQX: GATGF) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370-hectare project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

