Kesselrun Resources Acquires Claims Adjacent to Bluffpoint Project

Thunder Bay, November 5, 2019 - Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KES) (OTC Pink: KSSRF) ("Kesselrun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired, through staking, key mining claims adjacent to Kesselrun's Bluffpoint Gold Project.

The unpatented mining claims consist of 96 units, approximately 3,210 hectares in size, and are located to the south and east of the Bluffpoint Gold Project. The newly acquired ground brings the total size of the Bluffpoint Gold Project to approximately 8,890 hectares.

Numerous historic gold showings occur on the newly acquired ground including ones which occur in geology along strike and down dip of the historic Straw Lake Beach Gold Mine which produced 11,568 ounces of gold and 1,049 ounces of silver from 33,662 tons between 1938 and 1941 (Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines historic records).

Compilation of historic exploration data has begun and will be utilized in prioritizing targets for follow up work in the future.

Bluffpoint Gold Project

Kesselrun's Bluffpoint Gold Project is located approximately 50 km northeast of, and on the same structural trend as, New Gold's Rainy River Mine. Kesselrun's management believes Bluffpoint has all the ingredients to host a major gold deposit and continues to move the project forward.

Michael Thompson, P. Geo., President and CEO of Kesselrun, is the Qualified Person for Kesselrun as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this news release.

About Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Kesselrun Resources is a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company focused on growth through property acquisitions and discoveries. Kesselrun's management team possesses strong geological and exploration expertise with particular experience in Northwest Ontario. For more information about Kesselrun Resources, please visit www.kesselrunresources.com.

